10 from 10 – A look back at photos from our news pages 10 years ago this week

Our photo archives contain a goldmine of images recording events both great and small across Scotland.

In our weekly series, Gemma Bibby and Amy Hall bring you 10 photos that were in the news exactly 10 years ago…

Pupils at St Geradine Primary School in Lossiemouth were having a whale of a time at the ‘Fish and Chips’ Exhibition which was being held at Lossiemouth Library. Pictured from left are Abby Walker, Brandon O’Shane and Elijah Aspinall who were all aged nine.

Gymnastics champion Ross Soutar from Dyce in Aberdeen is seen below during a training session as he prepared to head down south and take part in the upcoming London Open.

Four pilots from the 14 Squadron at RAF Lossiemouth were posing with the newly-retired Squadron Leader, Eric the Python. The mascot was the Squadron’s longest serving member and he slid into retirement after a 25-year career with the Royal Air Force which first began at RAF Brüggen in Germany.

Self confessed “Comic Geek”, Steve Fletcher looks like he is having a fantastic time at the Glasgow Comic Convention which was being held in the city’s Mackintosh Church. Steve shows off his selection of collectable DC Thomson comic book annuals such as the Beano, The Dandy, and The Broons here.

Lorraine Kelly started at RAF Leuchars for her part in the launch of the Armed Forces Day where she was flown by helicopter to Edinburgh before being lowered to Calton Hill in Edinburgh – she is pictured here trying out a Typhoon for size with Flt Lt Jon Simcox.

Pictured outside Perth Concert Hall were some of the members of the Fair City Rollers who were taking part in a 12 hour sponsored skate to raise money for their club funds. From left is Kally Booth “Ninja Knickers”, Jill Mitchell “Jillantonic” Sarah Sangster “Pistol Panties” and Gemma Prophet “Breezy Does It”.

Dundee’s Botanic Gardens were already filled with gorgeous scenery and artist Emma Lindsay only added to that when she installed her new art work entitled ‘Bee Fruitful and Multiply’.

For some it may have seemed like too much of a challenge however Sandy Turner from Kirkcaldy is proud as punch here with the Triumph motorcycle that he had expertly restored after he bought the bike as a merely a selection of parts in boxes. Sandy would soon be showing the bike in the West Fife Vintage Vehicle Show.

Gemma Oosenbrugh, Jane Darling and Linsey Milton from Inchture definitely had reason to smile here after they each did a terrific job completing the 10k Race for Life which was being held at Camperdown Park, Dundee. Race for Life started as a women-only event in Battersea, in 1994 with just 750 participants.

It was all the fun of the fair at the Douglas Festival which was in full swing in the old Douglas Primary School grounds 10 years ago. Seven-year-old Chloe Curran looks happy here with some intricate face paint and her ball looks just as pleased with the day as her.