Nostalgia

A Journey through the Decades: 5 Nostalgic Photos across North Scotland

By DC Thomson Shop
June 26, 2021, 9:36 am Updated: June 26, 2021, 11:39 am
© Supplied by DCT MediaFraserburgh.
The seine-netter Replenish does compass-adjustment manouveres in Fraserburgh harbour basin in 1970.

Taking readers on nostalgic journey through the decades exploring the north of Scotland, here are 5 fantastic photos featured in the The Press & Journal 2022 calendar.

Each lifted from our archive , we first travel back to Cruden Bay during WWII.

1. Cruden Bay

Cruden Bay © Supplied by DCT Media
Cruden Bay,

A group of nurses arriving to help take care of patients are Cruden bay Hotel during World War II.

2. Fraserburgh

Fraserburgh © Supplied by DCT Media
Fraserburgh.

Things have changed since Fraserburgh had the title of ‘Britain’s premier herring port’ but Broch harbour is still a constant hive of activity.

In this picture, the seine-netter Replenish does compass-adjustment manouveres in the harbour basin in 1970.

3. Stonehaven

Stonehaven © Supplied by DCT Media
Stonehaven.

A hilltop view of Cowie Park, Stonehaven during the horse show and gymkhana by the Stonehaven and District Riding Club in August 1977.

4. Peterhead

Peterhead Coast © Supplied by DCT Media
Peterhead Coast.

A group of boys watching the vessel “Marzocco” off the Peterhead coast in 1940.

5. Aberdeen

Union Street. © Supplied by DCT Media
Union Street.

This 1958 photograph of Union Street, Aberdeen, shows the Music Hall and the old YMCA building which was demolished in 1965.

All of the images used in this calendar are from our own archive and are available to buy as prints or on canvas. Visit Photoshop Scotland for more information.

