10 from 10 – A look back at photos from our news pages 10 years ago this week

Our photo archives contain a goldmine of images recording events both great and small across Scotland.

In our weekly series, Gemma Bibby and Amy Hall bring you 10 photos that were in the news exactly 10 years ago…

Tain Royal Academy pupil Emma Beesley was getting ready to compete with her trusty bassoon in the 2011 Highland Young Musician of the Year competition which was being held at the Drumossie Hotel in Inverness. Unfortunately it wasn’t to be for Emma with Lochaber High School pupil Helena Rose taking the tr

Since 1784 Knockando Wollen Mill has occupied the same site in the Spey Valley. It was passed through the generations until 2000 when a trust was set up to save the mill’s machinery and building from Ruin. Over the next 12 years the Victorian equipment was dismantled, repaired and rebuilt. Here Hugh Jones is seen with just some pieces of the machinery which were awaiting cleaning.

With the Covid-19 pandemic putting an abrupt stop to any live music never mind festivals so it is hard not to be jealous of these two music fans who were arriving with their tickets in hand for the 2011 Rock Ness festival. The weekend would be headlined by Kasabian, The Chemical Brothers and Paolo Nutini. Hopefully it won’t be too long before we can all be back dancing in fields of mud.

Pakistani test cricketer Azhar Ali headed to Huntly to provide an extra special coaching session. Here he helps junior cricketer, Michael Allan with his bowling at Huntly Cricket Ground.

It was celebrations in the Granite City 10 years ago as The Aberdeen Council of Voluntary Organisations held their “Celebrate Aberdeen” parade down Union Street lead by Newtonhill Pipe Band. Here a group of majorettes are combining what seems to be a Phantom of the Opera inspired mask, leopard print and neon pink in their attire – I love it.

Euan Hutchison and Peter Godfrey-McKay were feeling brave at Perth Museum as Amazonia Manager Becky Scott helped them hold a very hairy tarantula. The Amazonia exhibit which visited the museum let children and adults get up close to lots of animals including, snakes and millipedes.

Mum Jacqui McLean looks proud as punch here as she celebrates with her son Conor after her lad scooped an incredible four year apprenticeship at the Savoy Hotel in London, after winning a competition to create Britain’s Best Dish.

The lad from Coaltown of Balgonie won £10,000 and the top apprenticeship after a pudding he made triumphed in a UK-wide telly contest.

He was just 15-years-old when he wowed judges with a vanilla friande with amaretto cream, fromage blanc sorbet and blueberry compot dessert which allowed him to beat 162 other amateur cooks and win the ITV1 show.

I know, it doesn’t look like there is anything in this image but I promise it is just some very well done camouflage. Here Jack Howie impresses Corporals Craig Robertson and Daniel Donald from the Queens Own Yeomanry C Squadron with his fancy dress costume at the Star of Markinch Gala Day.

The official opening of the MacRosty Park in Crieff was well underway here after it underwent a £2million refurbishment. The picture shows the horse and carriage that brought relatives of the MacRosty family to the opening.

Finally, Jonathan Cairney was tuning up his guitar as he prepared to embark on a charity musical pub crawl. He is seen here in The Old Inn Bar in Dunfermline with owner Mark Haggerty.