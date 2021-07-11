10 from 10 – A look back at photos from our news pages 10 years ago this week

Our photo archives contain a goldmine of images recording events both great and small across Scotland.

In our weekly series, John Post and Amy Hall bring you 10 photos that were in the news exactly 10 years ago…

Little Kyle Short and Cormac Morran were ready to join the circus as they practiced juggling scarfs at a circus skills class in Dundee. The training was provided by Anna Anderson.

Rock fans from all over headed to Kirriemuir 10 years ago to take part in the Bon Fest celebrations to mark what would have been the 65th birthday of AC/DC singer Bon Scott. Here dedicated fan Dave Smith from Alford in Aberdeenshire shows off his Bon Scott tattoo on his back.

A group from The Calabar Women Organisation were looking colourful and happy on a visit to Dundee’s Verdant Works here as they took part in a city tour which celebrated the life and work of Mary Slessor.

On behalf of NASA, the Scottish Space School Foundation presented St Andrews University with a commemorative collage containing a Saltire flag flown aboard the final flight of space shuttle Discovery, along with a mission patch, photographs of the crew and the launch. Student ambassadors Pamela Forbes (left) and Amelia Bunce are pictured with the collage.

Geneticists Robbie Waugh (left) and Sanjeev Kumar (right) from the James Hutton Institute were seen, taking a look at the Commonwealth Potato Collection being grown at the Invergowrie institute in 2011.

Robert Hay from the North East is pictured here with just some of his flock of chicken which he and his brother farmed. In total they kept more than 100,000 chickens.

Honorary graduate Sir Paul Nurse, President of the Royal Society, at the University of Aberdeen’s 11am graduation ceremony held at Elphinstone Hall.

Pupils from Inverness’ Charleston Academy Stephanie Williamson and Callum Munro are seen here with Highland Council Youth Development Officer Nikki Rasdale as they put the finishing touches to an underpass in the area which students from the school had been brightening up over recent weeks as part of a youth project.

The Scottish Transport Extravaganza was well underway at Glamis Castle here with two of the younger punters taking a stroll through the grounds admiring just some of the vintage vehicles on show.

And finally, it was a wash out at Balado as T in the Park revellers hit the muddy fields of Kinross but the weather didn’t dampen the spirits of the crowds enjoying the event who used it as the perfect opportunity to don their branded ponchos.