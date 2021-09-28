Nostalgia Manchester United legend Denis Law: Why Rangers will always be engraved in my heart Denis Law grew up dreaming of playing for Rangers as he kicked cans along the streets of Aberdeen until his "shoes gaped". By Graeme Strachan September 28, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: September 28, 2021, 9:17 am The legendary Denis Law. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags Aberdeen. Denis Law Huddersfield Town Manchester United Rangers Scotland More from the Press and Journal Nostalgia team Nostalgia Do you remember the golden years at Aberdeen’s Golden Egg restaurant? September 28, 2021 Nostalgia John Rae: Orkney to celebrate explorer who solved gruesome mystery of The Terror September 27, 2021 Nostalgia In the name of the father: How son of former Aberdeen player George McMillan will honour his dad September 27, 2021 Premium Content More from the Press and Journal Dundee double murder accused Andrew Innes allegedly buried bodies under his kitchen and raped child After seven years of asking, have we finally reached a tipping point at this Inverness accident blackspot? Liam Strachan hopes Keith loan switch can be mutually beneficial Claire Rennie: The biggest issues for us this summer were the shortages of just about every packaging input or ingredient Why are people suddenly getting ‘the worst cold ever’? Do you remember the golden years at Aberdeen’s Golden Egg restaurant?