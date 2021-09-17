Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, October 6th 2021 Show Links
Obituaries

Stewart Duncan: Aberdeen lecturer and John Lewis building engineer dies aged 83

By Lindsay Bruce
September 17, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: September 17, 2021, 10:39 pm
Stewart and Betty Duncan pictured on Christmas Day, by photographer son Graeme.
Stewart and Betty Duncan pictured on Christmas Day, by photographer son Graeme.

Tributes have been paid following the death of ‘quiet and unassuming’ Aberdeen lecturer and engineer, Stewart Duncan, aged 83.

Born on March 14, 1938 in Kirkintilloch, Stewart was the only son of Janet (nee McLaren) and watchmaker, Jimmy Duncan.

A young Stewart Duncan, engineer.

He attended Lairdsland Primary School then Lenzie Academy.

The youngest of three, but the only boy meant ‘he got everything new.’

At 17 he married his childhood sweetheart, Betty Alexander from Bishopbriggs.

Betty with Stewart at his sister’s wedding.

Their wedding took place in Hamilton Registrar’s Office in 1955 and Graeme, daughter Perri and Andrew were soon added to the family.

John Lewis building engineer

With career aspirations, Stewart moved his young family from Bo’ness where they were living, to Aberdeen in 1968.

His early career was in mining engineering, sinking shafts with Cementation and later  for Harley Haddow in Edinburgh.

All the while he was going to evening classes to advance his qualifications.

Stewart and Betty Duncan with sons Andrew and Graeme, daughter Perri and their dogs, Simba and Mitzi.

The family set up home in Milltimber while Stewart continued working as a structural and civil engineer.

He was part of the construction team for the Northern Co-op building on George Street, which later became the John Lewis building.

“It was quite a complicated building,” said Betty, “the construction required a lot from the engineers.”

The Scott Sutherland School of Architecture

In 1972 Stewart joined the staff of Robert Gordon University – then Robert Gordon Institute of Technology.

At the Scott Sutherland School of Architecture he taught structural engineering and geology, later becoming a studio master.

Former colleague and friend, Owen Ball said: “He was a rare breed of structural engineer.

Betty and Stewart in Florida.

“He had a very good sense of design and was able to encourage students to integrate the appearance of their building with its structure and construction.”

Professor David McClean, current Head of School was one of Stewart’s students.

He said: “Stewart was a skilled and hugely respected lecturer at the School of Architecture, where his expertise as a structural engineer benefitted very many students over the years.

Aerial view of Gray’s School of Art and Scott Sutherland School of Architecture.

“I personally recall him as a quiet, unassuming man who was passionate about his subject.

“He displayed great insight, and always imparted his expertise with warmth and humour.

“It was a privilege to have been taught by him, and his contribution was enormous.”

Family life

As a very private man Stewart rarely disclosed details of his early life.

However, spending time with his own family – and teaching some of life’s lessons – was important to him.

Graeme Duncan, his eldest son, said: “As a family we sat round the dining table for breakfast, lunch and tea.

Stewart Duncan and his granddaughter, Chloe.

“Mum baked all the time and produced great meals.

“We all had a laugh with dad quite often being the source of the amusement.

“He always said ‘no’ first because the ‘yes’ was then better.

“I eventually got wise to this but as a kid I liked this ‘no then yes’ strategy because it was always a great thrill.

“My brother and sister would probably say the same.”

Later years

Betty and Stewart were a month away from celebrating their 66th wedding anniversary when Stewart sadly passed away.

“With hindsight he was becoming more and more frail. But it’s still very much a shock,” said Betty.

The Duncans, who were married for 65 years.

In his spare time Stewart played golf, painted and his love of engineering extended to home improvements.

“My dad was a great artist but he didn’t produce much, however Perri fondly remembers him teaching her how to paint.

“She and her daughter are now very successful artists living in America.”

One of Stewart Duncan’s paintings of the Forth Bridge.

Being good at construction also meant the family had quite an elaborate patio at the house.

“Building it threw up a number of difficulties, but nothing he couldn’t solve,” added Graeme.

Nothing fancy

At his funeral a knitted sweater was laid on his coffin.

“That jumper symbolised how he was with clothes.

“Mum knitted it about 50 years ago and he wore it all the time.”

Betty added: “I darned it so many times I only had wool left for a couple of more repairs.

“It sums up Stewart though. He had no need for anything fancy.

Stewart and Betty Duncan pictured on Christmas Day, by photographer son Graeme.

“I can’t remember not being married to Stewart. We had a wonderful life and I’m so very sad at this very unexpected loss.”

Stewart’s life was celebrated at a service in Baldarroch Crematorium.

He is survived by his wife, children, his six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]