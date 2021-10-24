Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
William Peat, former headteacher in Peterhead and Highland League player dies aged 88

By Neil Watson
October 24, 2021, 6:00 am
Bill Peat.

From teaching, to a love of sport and from music-making to being an ardent admirer of the works of our national bard, William Peat, who died 10 days short of his 89th birthday, led a full and active life.

Bill Peat was born in Peterhead on October 10, 1932, and packed in an amazing cross-section of interests and was recognised as a leading academic for more than 30 years.

An accomplished all-round sportsman in his younger days, he played tennis at a high level and turned out as a midfielder with Peterhead FC in the Highland League in the late 1940s and early 1950s.

Respect

In his career as an educationalist he was highly regarded and greatly loved and respected by generations of youngsters.

The Edinburgh University graduate returned to his home town to teach at the Central School before moving to Kemnay and later Mile End primary in Aberdeen.

He returned to the Central School as deputy head before taking over in 1972 at Peterhead North School, again as deputy.

Clerkhill

Bill was promoted to headteacher of Clerkhill School in Peterhead in 1974 where he remained until his retirement in 1990.

He had a lifelong interest in music as a trombone player, guitarist, and a chorister blessed with a rich bass voice.

Bill was a keen hillwalker on Deeside and a former chairman of Peterhead Round Table.

Burns Club

He had a long association with Peterhead Burns Club, one of the oldest in the world, as a committee member, after-dinner speaker and, until the age of 80, as master of ceremonies.

Bill was made an honorary club president and played a leading role in arranging their 150th Burns supper in the Palace Hotel in 1976 where, as the Press and Journal’s assistant news editor, I joined a line-up of special guests to mark the historic event.

Skene Singers

After a move to Westhill 20 years ago, Bill and his wife Kathleen joined Skene Singers. The couple were members of Skene Parish Church.

Bill and Kathleen, also a teacher, had known each other for 65 years and were married for 62 years.

In addition to Kevin, they had a daughter, Nicky, and son Graeme.

There are six grandchildren and the couple were great-grandparents to nine “little treasures”.

