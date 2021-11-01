Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Obituaries

John Davidson: Former Torry grocer and newsagent dies aged 89

By Chris Ferguson
November 1, 2021, 11:24 am
John Davidson outside his shop.

For nearly 40 years, John Davidson was at the heart of the community in Torry.

He was a grocer and newsagent and the man who brought out the penny tray for generations of Walker Road Primary School pupils.

John, who has died aged 89, ran the shop at the corner of Walker Road and Walker Place from 1963 until he retired in 1996 aged 64.

Grocery trade

He spent most of his working life in the grocery and newsagent trade after a two-year spell in the army in Germany.

John Cruickshank Davidson was born in Charlotte Place, Rosemount, Aberdeen, to Robert Davidson, a baker, and his wife Janet.

He had one older brother, Robert, who established a successful painting and decorating firm, Allan and Davidson, working in the Aberdeen and the Deeside areas.

National Service

After he left school, John had a spell as a message boy in the city before being called up for National Service.

His son Graham said: “He spent his two years’ service as a chef in Gelzenkirhen in Germany and when he returned home to Aberdeen, he began an apprenticeship as a grocer/newsagent with Coopers, who had premises in Beechgrove Terrace.”

John Davidson.

It was at his brother’s wedding that he met Mary Clark, his future wife.

She was a friend and bridesmaid of his brother’s wife Margaret. The two hit it off and married in St Fittick’s Parish Church, Torry, in 1961. They went on to have two sons, Robert and Graham.

In 1963, John took over the lease of a shop at the corner of Walker Road and Walker Place where he developed his grocery and newsagent business.

Walker Road school

Graham said it was the go-to place for generations of Walker Road Primary School children.

“They came in for their penny sweets every day and children remembered him years after they left school. He was often waved at or tooted at while walking down the street. He was a well kent face.

“Every playtime he used to bring some sweets across the road to the school for me and my brother and our friends, so we were the most popular kids in the school for that reason.”

Retiral

John retired in 1996 and devoted more time to his hobbies of bowling, snooker and golf.

He had played bowls at Westburn from the age of 14 and in later years, played at Summerhill.

In earlier years he enjoyed formal ballroom dancing at the Beach Ballroom and The Palais.

Graham said: “He was for a few years a member of Bon Accord Golf Club and latterly Banchory Golf Club.

Sports

“During his time going to Albyn Legion, he won a number of snooker competitions. He loved playing and watching a number of sports.

“He truly was the nicest man you could ever meet, always good humoured, kind, generous, witty and always interested in others. He adored animals too. A true gent.

“He was happily married to my mother for 51 years until her passing in 2013. My father was loved by all who met him customers, friends, neighbours, family and latterly, carers and nurses, and he will be greatly missed by all.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]