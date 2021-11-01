John Davidson: Former Torry grocer and newsagent dies aged 89

For nearly 40 years, John Davidson was at the heart of the community in Torry.

He was a grocer and newsagent and the man who brought out the penny tray for generations of Walker Road Primary School pupils.

John, who has died aged 89, ran the shop at the corner of Walker Road and Walker Place from 1963 until he retired in 1996 aged 64.

Grocery trade

He spent most of his working life in the grocery and newsagent trade after a two-year spell in the army in Germany.

John Cruickshank Davidson was born in Charlotte Place, Rosemount, Aberdeen, to Robert Davidson, a baker, and his wife Janet.

He had one older brother, Robert, who established a successful painting and decorating firm, Allan and Davidson, working in the Aberdeen and the Deeside areas.

National Service

After he left school, John had a spell as a message boy in the city before being called up for National Service.

His son Graham said: “He spent his two years’ service as a chef in Gelzenkirhen in Germany and when he returned home to Aberdeen, he began an apprenticeship as a grocer/newsagent with Coopers, who had premises in Beechgrove Terrace.”

It was at his brother’s wedding that he met Mary Clark, his future wife.

She was a friend and bridesmaid of his brother’s wife Margaret. The two hit it off and married in St Fittick’s Parish Church, Torry, in 1961. They went on to have two sons, Robert and Graham.

In 1963, John took over the lease of a shop at the corner of Walker Road and Walker Place where he developed his grocery and newsagent business.

Walker Road school

Graham said it was the go-to place for generations of Walker Road Primary School children.

“They came in for their penny sweets every day and children remembered him years after they left school. He was often waved at or tooted at while walking down the street. He was a well kent face.

“Every playtime he used to bring some sweets across the road to the school for me and my brother and our friends, so we were the most popular kids in the school for that reason.”

Retiral

John retired in 1996 and devoted more time to his hobbies of bowling, snooker and golf.

He had played bowls at Westburn from the age of 14 and in later years, played at Summerhill.

In earlier years he enjoyed formal ballroom dancing at the Beach Ballroom and The Palais.

Graham said: “He was for a few years a member of Bon Accord Golf Club and latterly Banchory Golf Club.

Sports

“During his time going to Albyn Legion, he won a number of snooker competitions. He loved playing and watching a number of sports.

“He truly was the nicest man you could ever meet, always good humoured, kind, generous, witty and always interested in others. He adored animals too. A true gent.

“He was happily married to my mother for 51 years until her passing in 2013. My father was loved by all who met him customers, friends, neighbours, family and latterly, carers and nurses, and he will be greatly missed by all.”