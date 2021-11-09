Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Obituary: Helen Coutts, former matron at Alexander Scott’s Hospital, Huntly

By Chris Ferguson
November 9, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: November 9, 2021, 11:52 am
Helen Coutts.

Helen Coutts, matron at Alexander Scott’s Hospital, Huntly, for two decades, has died aged 94.

She was responsible for instigating changes at the hospital including improvements in working conditions.

In later life Helen and her late husband, Bill, dedicated many years to voluntary service with the Caring Club.

Helen was bon in March 1927 in a cottage at Ardconnan farm, near Oldmeldrum.

Staff nurse Helen Ritchie, later Coutts, front row, left, in 1948.

She was the third child of William and Agnes Ritchie and had three brothers, Willie, John and Sandy.

Helen grew up at Lynchie, near Insch, and attended Insch school which involved a five-mile cycle there, and the same back every day.

When she left school aged 17, she was too young to go to nursing college so took a job in a bakery for a year.

War’s end

As the Second World War was coming to an end, Helen began nursing training at Woodend Hospital, Aberdeen, where she met Bill, her future husband.

In 1948 Helen began work as a theatre nurse at Albyn Hospital, Aberdeen, and, two years later, she and Bill married at West Parish Church, Inverurie.

Bill began work as a dairyman near Oldmeldrum and the couple moved into a cottage on the farm.

For a period, Helen gave us nursing to become a housewife and soon become mother to Patty, Alan and Elma.

The family made a few moves, including to Tarves and Inverurie but the work was hard on Bill’s health and they both decided to look for new opportunities.

Huntly

A vacancy arose at Alexander Scott’s Hospital in Huntly, which Helen got and the family moved into living quarters on the site in 1967.

However, Helen soon began to regret moving the family because of the working conditions at the hospital.

She had the fortitude to challenge the trustees with a list of demands including the appointment of a deputy to help her, and weekends off.

The hospital agreed to meet these and Helen remained there until she retired in 1987 aged 60.

Bill, who had worked for the local authority, and Helen, bought a bungalow in Deveron Street when they retired.

Helen Coutts’ retiral in 1987. The presentation was made by David Connell, chemist of Duke Street, Huntly. Helen’s husband, Bill, is in the back row beside the minister. Others in the photograph are believed to be hospital trustees and their spouses.

They both volunteered at the Caring Club where Bill drove the mini-bus and Helen helped with lunches.

Both were also fans of Press and Journal crosswords, tapestry, gardening, baking and cross-stitching.

Award

When Bill died in 1999, Helen continued her voluntary work and was presented with a long-service award for her work in the community.

Helen’s youngest daughter, Elma, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2003 and sadly lost her battle in 2007, a loss that left Helen heartbroken.

Over the years, Helen became a grandmother to five: David, Yvonne, Graeme, Iain and Laura and great-grandmother to 10.

