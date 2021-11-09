Obituary: Helen Coutts, former matron at Alexander Scott’s Hospital, Huntly

Helen Coutts, matron at Alexander Scott’s Hospital, Huntly, for two decades, has died aged 94.

She was responsible for instigating changes at the hospital including improvements in working conditions.

In later life Helen and her late husband, Bill, dedicated many years to voluntary service with the Caring Club.

Helen was bon in March 1927 in a cottage at Ardconnan farm, near Oldmeldrum.

She was the third child of William and Agnes Ritchie and had three brothers, Willie, John and Sandy.

Helen grew up at Lynchie, near Insch, and attended Insch school which involved a five-mile cycle there, and the same back every day.

When she left school aged 17, she was too young to go to nursing college so took a job in a bakery for a year.

War’s end

As the Second World War was coming to an end, Helen began nursing training at Woodend Hospital, Aberdeen, where she met Bill, her future husband.

In 1948 Helen began work as a theatre nurse at Albyn Hospital, Aberdeen, and, two years later, she and Bill married at West Parish Church, Inverurie.

Bill began work as a dairyman near Oldmeldrum and the couple moved into a cottage on the farm.

For a period, Helen gave us nursing to become a housewife and soon become mother to Patty, Alan and Elma.

The family made a few moves, including to Tarves and Inverurie but the work was hard on Bill’s health and they both decided to look for new opportunities.

Huntly

A vacancy arose at Alexander Scott’s Hospital in Huntly, which Helen got and the family moved into living quarters on the site in 1967.

However, Helen soon began to regret moving the family because of the working conditions at the hospital.

She had the fortitude to challenge the trustees with a list of demands including the appointment of a deputy to help her, and weekends off.

The hospital agreed to meet these and Helen remained there until she retired in 1987 aged 60.

Bill, who had worked for the local authority, and Helen, bought a bungalow in Deveron Street when they retired.

They both volunteered at the Caring Club where Bill drove the mini-bus and Helen helped with lunches.

Both were also fans of Press and Journal crosswords, tapestry, gardening, baking and cross-stitching.

Award

When Bill died in 1999, Helen continued her voluntary work and was presented with a long-service award for her work in the community.

Helen’s youngest daughter, Elma, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2003 and sadly lost her battle in 2007, a loss that left Helen heartbroken.

Over the years, Helen became a grandmother to five: David, Yvonne, Graeme, Iain and Laura and great-grandmother to 10.

