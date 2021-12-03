Gerald Cunningham: Outspoken Aberdeen solicitor dies aged 86

Gerald Cunningham, the retired Aberdeen solicitor who received an award from the Pope, has died aged 86.

The Doric-speaking former Stronachs partner, who switched training to be a priest for a career in law, was born on March 6, 1935.

Devout upbringing

One of three sons for John and Mary Cunningham of Garthdee, the family shared a devout faith.

Gerald’s father ran a sawmill and his mother raised the children at home, but the Church was an important part of their lives and routine.

As such Gerald was educated at Blairs College – sometimes known as St Mary’s College, Blairs – a junior seminary for boys and young men hoping to enter the priesthood.

These studies would whet his appetite for travel as during that time he was able to study in Italy and Spain.

This ignited another passion for Latin.

Gerald was fluent in the ancient language, which would stand him in good stead for his law career.

His transfer from Blairs to Aberdeen University was no doubt made easier by a solid understanding of the Classics, aiding him in learning legal terms.

But while Gerald had opted out of formal ministry, one of his brothers did go on to enter the priesthood.

Finding love

Through his involvement with his church, Gerald met Lyn Carragher.

A model and artist, they married the day Grampian TV first went live.

“He could tell you the exact date because Lyn went on to work for Grampian TV: it was September 30, 1961,” said Brett Jackson, Gerald’s nephew.

The couple tied the knot in St Mary’s Cathedral, where Gerald remained a member all of his life.

Their reception was held at the Caledonian Hotel on Union Terrace.

Gerald and Lyn would go on to have three children.

Paul, who is now deceased, was born in 1963, Michael was born in 1967 and sadly passed away during the pandemic, and the youngest Lyn in 1969.

Tragically in 1982, when she was just 44-years-old, Gerald lost his wife to cancer.

Active faith

A second chance at love came in In 1987, five years after losing Lyn when Gerald met and married Rita Murphy from Liverpool.

One of 15, her family were also devout. She and Gerald enjoyed being active members of their church community together.

Their faith led them to make countless pilgrimages to religious sites across the world.

“He loved to travel and regularly visited sites of importance to their Catholic faith.”

Practising law

In the 60s Gerald joined Stronachs – an established Aberdeen and Inverness law firm.

“My uncle was a very popular and respected lawyer.

“He later became partner.”

Popularity was not something he looked for, however.

A man of conviction he was never shy in sharing his opinion or doing what he felt was right.

This was reflected in his prolific writing of letters to The Press and Journal editor.

Topics included pro-life support, his opposition to Jerry Springer the Opera and the dress code of MPs.

However, he would also use this platform to call for an understanding of issues facing the Church.

In one letter from September 2010, Gerald – who earlier provided legal support for the Church during the trial of a Nazareth House nun found to be abusive – put his weight behind the uncovering of such abuse.

He said: “The criticism of the ‘cover up’ by some of the hierarchy of the Catholic Church of the sexual abuse by members of the clergy is justified, but Pope Benedict has fought, and is fighting, to cleanse the Church.

“Horrible crimes have been committed. As Pope Benedict said… ‘Filth has entered the Church.’

“But steps are being taken to put the Church’s house in order.

“That is more than can be said of modern society. When will our society start to put its house in order?”

His unwavering devotion to the Church led Archbishop Mario Conti to nominate Gerald for the Papal Knighthood in the Order of Sylvester.

Later life

Sadly, Rita also passed away having been diagnosed with cancer, after 34 years together.

The couple worked tirelessly together for charities they supported and loved to go skiing, especially in the Alps.

Gerald’s other hobbies included playing and watching snooker, golf and doing The Press and Journal crossword every day.

A member of Deeside Golf Club, his funeral tea was held there which was one of his favourite places.

Gerald was a devoted grandfather to Christopher, Natalie and Ross, and great-grandfather to Zachary.

His funeral mass took place in St Mary’s Cathedral on Wednesday, November 24, officiated by Bishop Hugh Gilbert.

You can read the family announcement here.