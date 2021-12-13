Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Norman Hutchison: Dyce volunteer honoured by Esther Rantzen dies aged 102

By Chris Ferguson
December 13, 2021, 5:00 pm
Norman Hutchison wirh ChildLine founder Esther Rantzen.

Norman Hutchison, who began volunteering with Childline aged 85 and served until he was 100, has died aged 102.

He had spent a good deal of his life involved in youth work before several business ventures in the north of Scotland.

Two years ago, he was honoured for his service to ChildLine when founder Esther Rantzen travelled to Aberdeen to present him with an award.

Norman, of Dyce, volunteered as an office administrator at the charity’s Aberdeen base and completed 15 years’ service.

Honoured

He was awarded the British Empire Medal in 2020 for his services to voluntary work.

His son and two of his daughters received his medal in a presentation on Thursday December 2 2021, in Aberdeen Town House from Lord Provost Barney Crockett.

Norman Hutchison was born in Mount Florida, Glasgow, the son of GP Neil McColl Hutchison and his wife Isabella.

Early years

After education at Glasgow High School he then had a spell at Glasgow University.

In 1947, while working at a youth club at Bridgeton Cross, Glasgow, he met his future wife, Lilian Flett, and the couple married in August of that year. They went on to have four of a family.

Shortly after their marriage, Norman was appointed secretary of Edinburgh Union of Boys’ Clubs and the Scottish Schoolboys’ Club. The couple then moved to the capital.

Norman and Esther in Aberdeen.

Between 1947 and 1966 he helped organise Easter and summer camps for young people to Dalguise, near Dunkeld, and Bruar, north of Blair Atholl.

He told his family it was not the best paid job but one bonus was that it came with a Land Rover and trailer and they had great holidays under canvas all over Scotland.

In 1966, Norman was appointed youth and community officer with Aberdeenshire County Council and the family moved into a home in Carlton Place, Aberdeen.

Business life

After his career in youth work, Norman and Lilian realised an ambition to work for themselves and bought a guest house in Boat of Garten where they remained until the early 1970s when they took over the Spar shop in New Pitsligo. In 1981 they incorporated the Post Office franchise into their store.

During this time, Norman was also heavily involved in the federation of Aberdeenshire village halls and New Pitsligo in Bloom.

The couple retired in 1993 and moved to Dyce where Norman became involved in a composting scheme and Dyce In Bloom. He was predeceased by Lilian in 1998.

Service

At the age of 85 he attended an interview with ChildLine for a position as a volunteer administrator.

He volunteered for the next 15 years and became a well known and appreciated character in the Aberdeen Office.

At his BEM presentation, three ChildLine staff joined the family and referred to him as “our very own Captain Tom”.

Horticulture

Over many years, Norman was a volunteer at the annual Gardening Scotland show at Ingliston, Edinburgh, and was honoured by the Royal Caledonian Horticultural Society in recognition of his highly regarded and significant contribution to horticulture and gardening in Scotland.

He was rewarded with a certificate of appreciation from Dyce in Bloom and Dyce Gardening Club.

Determination

Colin, his son, said: “He did love his garden but at the age of 99, he decided to replace his lawn with stone chips.

“He lifted the lawn himself and then proceeded to replace it with a tonne of chips he moved in buckets, by hand.”

He moved to Victoria Grange, Dyce, at the start of the pandemic where he spent his final days in the warm, dedicated and professional care of its staff.

Norman is survived by his four children, seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

