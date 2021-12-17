Obituary: Family’s tribute to Torry businessman and former Cove Rangers vice-chairman Gordon Hutcheon

An error occurred. Please try again.

The family of Gordon Hutcheon were well used to having to share the popular businessman with the people of Aberdeen and beyond.

Whether it was building his company Hutcheon Services, raising money for Friends of Anchor, cheering on Cove Rangers and his beloved Dons, or just meeting one friend after another for coffee, his zest for life and love of friendship was relentless.

Even a cancer diagnosis seven years ago only served to put a spring in his step, giving him a renewed passion to make every day count.

So it was with huge sadness that the Hutcheon family had to break the news that he had passed away in hospital having contracted Covid.

Early days in Torry

Born on November 9, 1947 Gordon had just celebrated his 74th birthday.

Brought up in Torry with his sister Ethel, his parents were Gordon, who worked for Hunter Construction, and Ada.

Gordon attended Walker Road Primary then Torry Intermediate.

On leaving school he began work as an apprentice electrician with Harry Sim on John Street before moving on to an office job with JTL Parkinson.

In 1969 Gordon met Lorraine Smith from Aberdeen through his friend, former SFA president and fellow Torry loon, Alan McRae.

The young couple married in Craigiebuckler Church on December 18, 1971.

Starting Hutcheon Electrical

As newlyweds they moved to Surrey so Gordon could work with his father-in-law.

However, a homesick Lorraine meant they moved home and Gordon started his first business, Hutcheon Electrical with an office on Chattan Place, in 1975.

They lived in Airyhall where they raised their children Kerry, Scott and Paul.

“My dad was a really good businessman. Not just that he was good at what he did, but that he loved networking and the many friends and connections he made.

“Some years into things he bought over a plumbing business which is when the became Hutcheon Plumbing and Electrical.

“It was very successful; he did a lot of work all over Scotland,” Kerry said.

Cove Rangers

Gordon was passionate about sports of all kinds, but football held a special place of importance for him.

A lifelong Dons fan, he and Alan were friends with Sir Alex Ferguson.

The pair even joined the Aberdeen team on their flight home from victory in Gothenburg after the 1983 European Cup Winner’s final.

Alan also encouraged Gordon to become involved with Cove Rangers.

Cove Chairman, Keith Moorhouse, paid tribute to him.

He said: “Gordon Hutcheon was without doubt the biggest unsung hero in the club’s history.”

As a former vice-chairman Gordon helped Cove transition from amateur football to being top of the Cinch League One table now.

Keith added: “Gordon was a massive presence at Cove Rangers for close to 40 years, well beyond the two decades when he was a board member.

“While saddened by Gordon’s untimely passing, it’s also an opportunity to celebrate just how special a man he was.”

We go back a long way

Alan said: “From pretty much the day we met we shared the same views on almost everything – which included a passion for football.”

The pair even travelled to Wembley in 1967 to watch Scotland’s famous victory over England.

But their bond strengthened further when Alan married Marlene and Gordon married her sister, Lorraine.

He added: “He was a brilliant businessman, with a knack of getting the very best out of the people he worked with.

“He laid the foundations for what is now a very successful, professionally run, football club.

“Gordon totally transformed the way Cove worked commercially and in almost every other area.”

A minute’s applause, in tribute to Gordon, was held during Cove’s Scottish Cup tie against Queen of the South and Gordon’s tartan scarf is now in the club’s trophy cabinet.

Ride of his life

In 2004, Gordon retired from his company which had then become Hutcheon Services.

The moved allowed him more time to concentrate on his fundraising pursuits.

Following the death of his sister in 2001 he began cycling for cancer charities.

Kerry said: “He went from Lands End to John O’ Groats, he cycled the Rift Valley in Kenya… and even The Grand Canyon.

“And he was enjoying his role as the chairman of Voluntary Services Aberdeen when he we found out he was ill.”

Cancer diagnosis

A member of Deeside Golf Club, he hit a shot one day and put out his back.

“Initially they thought it was muscular but after a series of tests my dad was told it was a type of cancer called myeloma.

“That was seven years ago.

“He had a year of treatment which included chemo then a stem cell transplant but it was there he discovered Friends of Anchor when he saw leaflets all over the hospital.”

Friends of Anchor

Gordon would go on to help run the Anchor Ball, and was well known for being seen in his red Anchor T-shirt.

In 2017 he also took part in the Brave, Courage on the Catwalk event.

Kerry explained: “My dad had a type of cancer that could be maintained.

“He rarely spoke about it, and just got on with it. He was so positive.

“It actually gave him a lease of life. He didn’t think he’d get to do any of the things he loved again so when he could he made the most of it.”

Change in blood results

In July of this year a small change was reported following a routine blood test.

This led to him starting weekly chemotherapy in October.

In November, while experiencing some challenging side effects from the treatment, he started feeling unwell but was still doing what he loved.

“He had been at the football, and every week my dad dropped croissants off at our house.

“The Sunday before we lost him he had texted me an emoji of a pastry with a kiss, to tell me they were on the doorstep.

“But somewhere between blood tests and him being out and about he caught the virus.”

Catching Covid

Worried his health was worsening the family encouraged Gordon to do repeated tests.

A positive result and issues with his lungs led to his hospital admission.

On November 27, surrounded by family, he passed away.

“I think this has been a wake up call for a lot of people.

“We had to keep the funeral private because we wanted to make sure we stuck to Covid restrictions but we live-streamed the service.”

A massive fan of 007, mourners watching the service from the Chester Hotel where it was streamed heard the very apt James Bond theme, Nobody Does It Better during the celebration of Gordon’s life.

Memories

Gordon is survived by his mum Ada, wife Lorraine, his children and his seven grandchildren who know him as Granda or GG.

He’ll be remembered as a member of the Rusty Zippers golf group, a prolific drinker of coffee with friends, for his generosity, his love of travel but most of all his love of life.

“We are of course desperately sad that he’s not here anymore,” said Kerry.

“And after 50 years together and a Christmas without him it will be hard for my mum.

“But we have had a lifetime with this amazing man. He was just lovely. Known by everyone but we were lucky he was ours.”