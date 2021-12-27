Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Explained: What is an obituary?

By Lindsay Bruce
December 27, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: December 27, 2021, 10:10 am
Obituary explainer: image shows our website and in-print obituaries. Also featured are Euan Cattanach with Ally and Anne Grant.

For most of us, an obituary will be the last formal thing written about our lives.

Whether in print or online, it’s our belief that it should be a carefully crafted acknowledgement that a life was lived, it had significance and when thinking of that person, and their community, that a loss has been felt.

What is an obituary?

It’s more than just a short ‘death notice’ – which still very much has a part to play.

But as a voice into, and as a reflection of our communities, obituaries help us understand how we got here; what’s in our collective DNA and what makes us ‘us’.

They tell the stories of ‘weel kent faces’ and they acknowledge the history and achievements of those among us who truly accomplished amazing things.

They also provide a meaningful place for life’s tragic endings to be mulled over and paused upon.

A record of life’s ups and downs

It is so much more than a CV of jobs held and addresses recorded.

An obituary offers a sneak peak into some of life’s great love stories, the ‘you’ll never believe this’ moments and they document our nation’s trials and successes through the lives that forged their way through them.

They can be tear-inducing, sure. But a really great obituary can also make you smile.

They can feature those successful in business, or those who lived quieter lives.

Powerful truths

From the Latin obīre, translated ‘goes toward’ an obituary shouldn’t shy away from what contributed to someone’s death.

In fact, it’s never been more important to de-stigmatise mental health issues, to be frank about life and death in a pandemic, or to speak about previously taboo health subjects.

Elgin builder Ally Grant and wife Anne, are centre, with theologian Andrew Walls above. Clockwise from there is brave Sammy Ho and her twin sister, author Isla Dewar, footballer DJ Macphee, Pastor John and May Cropley, Imam Dr Ruhul Amin, banjo maker Euan Cattanach and Dunfermline water polo player Jack Donaldson.

For our Obituaries Team we’ve learned there’s a cadence to penning tributes.

For some every detail will be disclosed, and for others comfort is found in not sharing too much.

We understand. And it’s our privilege to steward these stories – however you want them to be told.

A new way to tell your stories

The special thing is that when we craft these tributes now we can use all the tools available to us and include video, audio and more than just the one traditional photograph too.

What we see time and again, however, is a deep gratitude from those who knew the subjects of our obituaries. There’s still something to be said for the meaning and value given when someone is acknowledged in an article or committed to paper.

If you would like an obituary, or if you have an obituary you would like to submit email obits@dctmedia.co.uk

Remember: We don’t write about death, we celebrate life.

