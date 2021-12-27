Explained: What is an obituary?

An error occurred. Please try again.

For most of us, an obituary will be the last formal thing written about our lives.

Whether in print or online, it’s our belief that it should be a carefully crafted acknowledgement that a life was lived, it had significance and when thinking of that person, and their community, that a loss has been felt.

What is an obituary?

It’s more than just a short ‘death notice’ – which still very much has a part to play.

But as a voice into, and as a reflection of our communities, obituaries help us understand how we got here; what’s in our collective DNA and what makes us ‘us’.

They tell the stories of ‘weel kent faces’ and they acknowledge the history and achievements of those among us who truly accomplished amazing things.

They also provide a meaningful place for life’s tragic endings to be mulled over and paused upon.

A record of life’s ups and downs

It is so much more than a CV of jobs held and addresses recorded.

An obituary offers a sneak peak into some of life’s great love stories, the ‘you’ll never believe this’ moments and they document our nation’s trials and successes through the lives that forged their way through them.

They can be tear-inducing, sure. But a really great obituary can also make you smile.

They can feature those successful in business, or those who lived quieter lives.

Powerful truths

From the Latin obīre, translated ‘goes toward’ an obituary shouldn’t shy away from what contributed to someone’s death.

In fact, it’s never been more important to de-stigmatise mental health issues, to be frank about life and death in a pandemic, or to speak about previously taboo health subjects.

For our Obituaries Team we’ve learned there’s a cadence to penning tributes.

For some every detail will be disclosed, and for others comfort is found in not sharing too much.

We understand. And it’s our privilege to steward these stories – however you want them to be told.

A new way to tell your stories

The special thing is that when we craft these tributes now we can use all the tools available to us and include video, audio and more than just the one traditional photograph too.

What we see time and again, however, is a deep gratitude from those who knew the subjects of our obituaries. There’s still something to be said for the meaning and value given when someone is acknowledged in an article or committed to paper.

If you would like an obituary, or if you have an obituary you would like to submit email obits@dctmedia.co.uk

Remember: We don’t write about death, we celebrate life.