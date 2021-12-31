A look back at just some of the many loved ones lost to our communities in 2021

An error occurred. Please try again.

For more than two centuries we have placed on record the achievements of those who have contributed to our communities through obituaries.

However, during lockdown last year we decided it was time to find and tell even more of these stories.

As part of a bigger reorganisation of our reporting staff, specialists were appointed to lead teams with a specific subject focus.

Connected

It meant a more meaningful interpretation of events in the north-east and the Highlands and the islands.

And it meant greater resource for the life stories of those who mattered most to you.

So in May this year, we formed an obituaries team of two people: Chris Ferguson and Lindsay Bruce.

Since then we have spoken to dozens of families who have lost loved ones and we count it a privilege to tell their stories.

Reflecting

Today we are looking back at just a few of the many remarkable people we have featured in 2021.

We have included obituaries from just before our team officially launched, and those that appeared after.

The obituaries we have chosen offer a simple chronological snapshot of the team’s work since spring.

We spoke to the family of former Aberdeen FC legend Alex Kiddie who remained an amateur throughout his career so he could study to become a teacher.

He was one of the Aberdeen side who beat Rangers to lift the Southern League Cup before a 130,000 crowd at Hampden in 1946. Alex went on to teach at St John’s High School in Dundee. Here is the link to his obituary which was compiled with the help of Alex’s son, Paul.

At the start of May we said goodbye to another sporting legend, journalist John Mann who began his career in Aberdeen and then covered some of the world’s greatest matches with the Daily Express.

His family told how he returned from the 1974 World Cup clutching a shirt signed by Pele, only to discover a friend’s wife had popped it in the washing by mistake. Read about John here.

In June we featured the remarkable story of lay preacher John Murdoch of Torphins who died aged 103 but who had been preaching until he was 100. Mr Murdoch was commissioned during the war and was mentioned in dispatches for his actions just after the D-Day landings.

Lieutenant Colonel Cyril le Gassick, and his wife Steve, died within three days of each other. They were both in their 90s and daughter Wendy shared their story.

Cyril had been part of the Bletchley Park code-breaking effort and helped plot the position of the German battleship Bismarck. Steve had served in the ATS during the war. Both become heavily involved in organisations in the north-east after they moved here in 1967.

In the middle of June, Gordon Allan, the partner of Aberdeen charity volunteer Yvonne Jeffery paid tribute to the courage she had shown during her 16-year struggle to overcome the effects of a devastating stroke.

She died aged 58 and towards the end, Yvonne was unable to communicate. Her parting gesture was shedding a tear, Gordon said.

The people of Ellon lined the streets when Wattie Gill died. He had been a musician and entertainer, a bowling club office-bearer, Probus Club member, wine maker and gardener. For 15 years in a row he won the prize for the best tray of fruit at Turriff Show.

Over his lifetime, the 81-year-old donated 174 pints of blood to the Scottish Blood Transfusion Service but was also loved for being a great neighbour to his community.

Pierre Fouin was another well-kent face we said farewell to. He had been a GP in Culter and Cults and died aged 92. He was also one of The Press and Journal’s most prolific letter writers.

His father was French and worked at Glen Tanar estate. Mr Fouin, senior, had the distinction of getting off the Titanic just before its fateful journey.

In mid July we told the story of Ted Strachan, the reporter who broke the news of the discovery of North Sea oil.

Ted was The Press and Journal’s industrial correspondent and, in 1971 landed the scoop that a consortium headed by Phillips Petroleum had discovered an oilfield with an estimated 2.8 billion barrels of reserve.

That month we reported on the death of Aberdeen woman Sammy Ho at the age of 24. She defied the odds countless times, surviving radical surgeries, life-threatening infections, two holes in her heart and even Covid. Sammy, who was a twin, waited for her sister Natalie to be with her before slipping away.

As August began we paid tribute to Meg Beattie, the longest-serving member of Aberdeen Opera Company who died aged 83. Over nearly seven decades she sang in almost every production by the company.

Also in August we spoke with the family of teacher Muriel Stewart who had taught at Bervie primary for 39 years without a day off. Muriel and husband Vincent lived in Johnshaven, her native village.

Muriel’s daughter, Vanessa said teaching was her passion and driving force and she relished being at the heart of the community.

Queen’s Own Highlander and member of Ellon Men’s Shed and 51st (Highland) Division Territorial Army Major, William Macdonald died aged 72 and we carried a video tribute from his grandsons.

Towards the end of August, we featured musician David McAskill, one of The McAskill Brothers band which ran Mary Hopkin close on Opportunity Knocks in 1968.

David, who died aged 84, and his brother Angus (Angie) and friend Jim Martin, thrilled millions of television viewers with their mix of Scottish and country and western music.

The photographs that accompanied our obituary of Lybster skipper George Carter really captured the essence of the man.

They were taken by Angus Mackay at the harbour in Lybster. George had witnessed the aftermath of wartime tragedies, landed 378 boxes of cod in one day, and once caught a great white shark in his nets. He died aged 86.

He had also been a Justice of the Peace, was a trustee of Waterline Heritage Centre, Lybster, chairman of Lybster Harbour Society and Wick branch chairman of the Scottish White Fish Producers’ Association.

Louisa McNair, of Nairn, lived a long and productive life and died aged 103. She was a lover of fresh air and plain food.

Her sisters, Emma and Mary, both lived until they were 102 and her eldest sister, Edith, died aged 96.

As a young woman in the 1930s, she went to work in the kitchens of Winston Churchill’s London home on the recommendation of a Highland landowner. You can read her story here.

At the start of September we reported on the special send off for former teacher Frankie Treasurer.

A procession of Morris Minors filed in behind the hearse of the chairman of Scotland North East Morris Minor Owners’ Club, who died aged 84.

The headline on our tribute to Bruce Morrison was “unconscious charmer who won the hearts of Inverurie people”.

Bruce died aged 53 and the outpouring of grief and the number of tributes underlined how popular he was.

Raymond Smith, who had been a postie and then lollipop man in Aberdeen, died aged 75 and his family shared his story which we published on September 14. After 36 years with the Post Office, Raymond became a familiar face to pupils at Mile End and Skene Square schools as their crossing patroller.

Towards the end of September we told the story of former Press and Journal sub-editor Laurenne D’Agostino who died aged 61 after a long battle with cancer.

She grew up in Stonehaven and lived in Bervie latterly. Laurenne had also worked for The Independent in London.

In October we reported on the death of John Low, the man behind the Ashvale fish and chip empire

He started out running a string of bookmakers and hotels, and turned out as a goalkeeper for the Dons in a cup tie. John bought his first chip shop in 1979 in Bridge of Don and expanded the Ashvale brand to 14 outlets at one point.

Fraserburgh lost florist Sheila Ritchie aged 73. She was most closely associated with running Florianna’s until her retiral in 2012 and was one of those well-known and well-loved characters who enrich our communities.

In November, Angie Forrest of Banchory, spoke to us about the heartbreaking loss of her son Darren at the age of 23. The graduate, who had a stellar career in front of him, was diagnosed with bowel cancer and died six days later.

Then we had the family of DJ Macphee share their tragic plea for others to seek help for mental health problems before it’s too late.

Just before Christmas we reported on the death of former Turriff newsagent Henry Smart who called all his male customers Sandy and his female customers either Sheila, Kathleen or Shirley.

As the year drew to a close, we revisited the story of Sandy May of Longside, a great promoter of Doric. He was made an MBE in the New Year honours of 2019. Covid stopped the presentation in June 2020 and he died in July 2021 before he could receive the award.

However, Lord Lieutenant of Aberdeenshire, Sandy Manson, presented the award to his wife and family.

The obituaries team can be contacted at obits@dctmedia.co.uk