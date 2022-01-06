Electrician Barry Cormie, 38, died after collapsing at The Event Complex Aberdeen

An error occurred. Please try again.

The father of P&J Live electrician Barry Cormie has praised colleagues and paramedics who battled to try to save the life of his son.

Barry, 38, suffered a heart attack and collapsed while working at the Aberdeen complex on December 21.

Colleagues from CBRE, who employed Barry, called paramedics and performed CPR until their arrival.

First on the scene was an air ambulance crew who tried to revive Barry, a father of two boys.

Barry’s colleagues texted his sister Karen asking her to get to The Event Complex Aberdeen as soon as she could.

She contacted her father, Ian (65) a sheet-metal worker, who dashed from his work in Dyce to be with his son.

“When I went in, his colleagues were in the corridor and the doctors were working on Barry in an office,” said Ian.

“The doctors told me to hold him and speak to him. They showed me the scan and said his heart was still beating.”

“It was at that point they said they could not do any more there and he would have to go to Foresterhill.”

Barry was taken by ambulance and the family followed to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by car.

“When we were in the family room at the hospital, the doctors explained it was not looking good and that Barry had not breathed for over an hour,” said Ian.

“They offered us to opportunity to visit him while the machine was still switched on but we decided to wait until it was switched off.

“It was then we noticed that the doctors had red jump suits on and we realised that they were from the air ambulance.”

Mr Cormie said that a collection will be held at Barry’s funeral for the air ambulance.

“We would like to thank all the guys at CBRE for doing the CPR until the paramedics arrived and the paramedics for all their efforts.”

Barry had worked at P&J Live since it had opened and worked on all aspects of maintenance.

He was born in Aberdeen and educated at Greenfern and Springhill primaries then Hazlehead Academy.

When he left school he began his apprenticeship with Richard Irvin in Aberdeen.

While in his mid 20s, Barry went to work at Colne, near Blackburn, but returned a few years later to work first for Sodexco and then CBRE, which has the TECA maintenance contracts.

In his youth, Barry had played football for his school sides and later played in Sunday leagues.

Paddle boarding was another hobby which he practised at Loch of Skene, off the coast and at Loch Morlich.

Barry is survived by his sons Forbes, 11, Brodie ,8, his parents Ian and Christine, sister Karen and nephew, Kyle.

