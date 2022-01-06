Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Electrician Barry Cormie, 38, died after collapsing at The Event Complex Aberdeen

By Chris Ferguson
January 6, 2022, 11:45 am
Barry Cormie.

The father of P&J Live electrician Barry Cormie has praised colleagues and paramedics who battled to try to save the life of his son.

Barry, 38, suffered a heart attack and collapsed while working at the Aberdeen complex on December 21.

Colleagues from CBRE, who employed Barry, called paramedics and performed CPR until their arrival.

First on the scene was an air ambulance crew who tried to revive Barry, a father of two boys.

Alert

Barry’s colleagues texted his sister Karen asking her to get to The Event Complex Aberdeen as soon as she could.

She contacted her father, Ian (65) a sheet-metal worker, who dashed from his work in Dyce to be with his son.

“When I went in, his colleagues were in the corridor and the doctors were working on Barry in an office,” said Ian.

“The doctors told me to hold him and speak to him. They showed me the scan and said his heart was still beating.”

Transfer

“It was at that point they said they could not do any more there and he would have to go to Foresterhill.”

Barry was taken by ambulance and the family followed to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by car.

“When we were in the family room at the hospital, the doctors explained it was not looking good and that Barry had not breathed for over an hour,” said Ian.

Final moments

“They offered us to opportunity to visit him while the machine was still switched on but we decided to wait until it was switched off.

“It was then we noticed that the doctors had red jump suits on and we realised that they were from the air ambulance.”

Mr Cormie said that a collection will be held at Barry’s funeral for the air ambulance.

“We would like to thank all the guys at CBRE for doing the CPR until the paramedics arrived and the paramedics for all their efforts.”

Ian and Christine Cormie, with daughter Karen and son Barry.

Barry had worked at P&J Live since it had opened and worked on all aspects of maintenance.

He was born in Aberdeen and educated at Greenfern and Springhill primaries then Hazlehead Academy.

When he left school he began his apprenticeship with Richard Irvin in Aberdeen.

While in his mid 20s, Barry went to work at Colne, near Blackburn, but returned a few years later to work first for Sodexco and then CBRE, which has the TECA maintenance contracts.

Sportsman

In his youth, Barry had played football for his school sides and later played in Sunday leagues.

Paddle boarding was another hobby which he practised at Loch of Skene, off the coast and at Loch Morlich.

Barry is survived by his sons Forbes, 11, Brodie ,8, his parents Ian and Christine, sister Karen and nephew, Kyle.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

