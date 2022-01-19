John Fowlie MBE: Buckie guidance teacher and former Banff Vice Lord Lieutenant, 85

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Buckie teacher and former Vice Lord Lieutenant of Banffshire, John Fowlie MBE, has died aged 85.

Described as a true Banffshire gentleman, he was born in Buckie on January 28, 1936.

He was the second son of schoolmaster Spencer and wife Agnes Fowlie.

Despite the onset of war, John described a happy childhood made memorable by he and brother Spencer having a pet duck.

School days

Educated initially at Lady Cathcart School then on to Buckie High, when his brother moved to the south of England, John chose to remain closer to home.

John began his career studying to be an architect but quickly changed course, opting to become a PE teacher instead.

However, national service interrupted his plans.

He joined the Third Battalion Parachute Regiment making airborne landings in both Suez and Cyprus in 1956.

Though extremely proud of his service it’s likely that his time in the armed forces led to an aversion to flying.

Nevertheless in his later years he spent a lot of time tracking down those he served with, collating pictures and stories of that time in his life.

Married life

On Christmas Eve 1960 he married optician’s secretary Catherine Flett, a Buckie quine he’d known since school.

His mother’s early advice to Catherine perhaps contributed to the couple’s longevity when she instilled ‘there’s no such thing as divorce.’

Sixty-one happy years later it was certainly true for them.

James Fowlie, their son, said: “My dad was unashamedly old-fashioned.

“Cooking and washing machines were not well known to him over those 61 years but it was a relationship that, for them, undoubtedly worked.”

The couple went on to have three children: John, who died aged four from leukaemia, James and Joanne.

Teaching career

John was a teacher all of his working life, working and living in Keith from 1960 before moving back to Buckie in 1974.

Then, he took up a role at Buckie High School from 1977.

Primarily a PE teacher, latterly he led some ‘navigation and seamanship’ classes but was best known in later years as a guidance teacher.

“I think most pupils and possibly some teachers would describe him as firm but fair.

“But he was as likely to seek ways to bend the rules for the benefit of his non-academic pupils as he was for the highest flyers.

“He was a man very much with the interest of others at heart.

“And long after they’d left school he’d maintain an interest in former pupils’ progress,” James added.

Retirement

In his retirement John built upon his volunteering and charitable activities.

He served on the Children’s Panel from 1972 until 1995, latterly as chair of the Moray Children’s Panel Advisory Committee.

Subsequently John also became honorary secretary and launching authority for the Buckie Lifeboat in 1985, spending 18 years in that role.

He enjoyed writing speeches throughout his life particularly for the Speakers and Probus Clubs.

John was also a man of faith, serving as elder at Buckie South and West Church and supported Buckie Seaman’s Mission.

Banffshire proud

In 1995 he became a Justice of the Peace and in 1998 was appointed as a deputy, then later Vice Lord Lieutenant for Banffshire, until he retired from that role in 2011.

John was known to argue for the retention of the Banffshire name.

This included a long-running battle with the National Museum of Scotland when he spotted an exhibit from Banffshire being listed as from Morayshire.

For his services to the community John received an MBE in 2017.

“It was one of his – and my mum’s – proudest moments when he accepted his honour from the Queen at Holyrood Palace.”

Sailing and sudoko

Over the years John enjoyed multiple hobbies including photography, running, swimming, playing guitar, drawing and painting.

Researching his family tree, doing crosswords and Sudoko were also among his favourites.

However, he also enjoyed acting especially ‘spikkin the Doric’, but he was best known for his love of sailing.

James said: “Beginning in Portsoy but then mostly in Findochty, the weather or the tides had to be pretty bad to put him off getting out on the sea.

“And he’d take anyone who fancied a trip.

“But if that wasn’t possible he’d use his spare time for DIY or painting on the boat, or just chat with his friends on the quay.”

John’s love of boats also extended to holidays. The Caledonian Canal and Moray Firth remained favourite destinations.

On occasion, despite not wanting to fly, he did take to the air.

In order to spend time with friends from San Francisco he visited Las Vegas and also loved one trip to Madeira.

However in later years a fondness for Pitlochry developed and he and Catherine would regularly meet up with friends there.

Final years

John’s last three years became increasingly difficult as he developed prostate cancer which gradually spread throughout his body.

Giving up sailing, he was allowed more time with his grandchildren and his pet dogs.

John and Catherine had three Cavalier King Charles spaniels over their retired years named Jenna, Sophie and Lewis.

But it was Clara, Grace and Euan, his grandchildren, that captured his attention best.

“He adapted to do whatever they wanted, whenever they wanted and allowed them to get off with just about anything. He just loved them dearly,” James added.

John passed away peacefully early on January 3, in Netherha Care Home.

He remained appreciative of his care but missed Catherine who was his life, until the very end.

