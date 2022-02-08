John Morrison: Former Aberdeen Royal Infirmary porter dies aged 72

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

John Morrison, who spent 35 years as a porter at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, has died aged 72.

He was known as Johnny Mo and over the years got to know thousands of patients and colleagues.

Outside of work, John was a family man and an elder and volunteer at St Mary’s Church, King Street, Aberdeen.

Early Life

John Hall Morrison was born near Princes Street, Aberdeen, to textile worker Alexander Morrison and his wife Jean. He attended Kittybrewster Primary School and then Powis Academy.

John was a regular at Pittodrie but he also followed Arsenal and attended matches when the team played in the north of England.

Career

When he left school, John had a few jobs including a period as a bus conductor, textile worker and served in the Territorial Army.

While in the Territorial Army, John, aged 19, met his future wife Eileen, who was 17 and a nurse at Hilton Nursery. They met dancing at the Douglas Hotel in 1968.

John and Eileen married at Stockethill Parish Church on March 8, 1975 and the following year went to live at Promenade Court, Regent Walk, where they remained throughout their married life.

A non-driver, John’s home near the beach was ideally situated to walk to Pittodrie or meet friends at the Rowantree pub.

Big games

As well as home games John, often accompanied by his son George and daughter Emma (Shand), would travel to watch Aberdeen play in major cup ties or to see Scotland in international matches in Glasgow.

In later life, John became an elder at St Mary’s Church where he would also volunteer to help out with maintenance tasks and prepare the church for funerals.

He was also known widely in the area through his visits to parishioners.

Devotion

John was devoted to his grandchildren: Christina 20, Elaine 19, Jack 11 and Lily 9. He was known to travel miles to find a copy of Lily’s favourite magazine. He always made time for his grandchildren.

His son George said: “My dad used to like walking along the beach and also took part in games of walking football which he really enjoyed.

“Although he was an Aberdeen fan, he grew to admire Arsenal in the 1970s after watching Charlie George play.

“I don’t think he ever went to Highbury or the Emirates but he would go to a lot of games in the north of England.”

