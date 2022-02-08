John Morrison: Former Aberdeen Royal Infirmary porter dies aged 72

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
John Morrison: Former Aberdeen Royal Infirmary porter dies aged 72

By Chris Ferguson
February 8, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: February 8, 2022, 11:52 am
John Morrison.
John Morrison, who spent 35 years as a porter at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, has died aged 72.

He was known as Johnny Mo and over the years got to know thousands of patients and colleagues.

Outside of work, John was a family man and an elder and volunteer at St Mary’s Church, King Street, Aberdeen.

Early Life

John Hall Morrison was born near Princes Street, Aberdeen, to textile worker Alexander Morrison and his wife Jean. He attended Kittybrewster Primary School and then Powis Academy.

John was a regular at Pittodrie but he also followed Arsenal and attended matches when the team played in the north of England.

Career

When he left school, John had a few jobs including a period as a bus conductor, textile worker and served in the Territorial Army.

While in the Territorial Army, John, aged 19, met his future wife Eileen, who was 17 and a nurse at Hilton Nursery. They met dancing at the Douglas Hotel in 1968.

John and Eileen married at Stockethill Parish Church on March 8, 1975 and the following year went to live at Promenade Court, Regent Walk, where they remained throughout their married life.

A non-driver, John’s home near the beach was ideally situated to walk to Pittodrie or meet friends at the Rowantree pub.

Big games

As well as home games John, often accompanied by his son George and daughter Emma (Shand), would travel to watch Aberdeen play in major cup ties or to see Scotland in international matches in Glasgow.

In later life, John became an elder at St Mary’s Church where he would also volunteer to help out with maintenance tasks and prepare the church for funerals.

He was also known widely in the area through his visits to parishioners.

Devotion

John was devoted to his grandchildren: Christina 20, Elaine 19, Jack 11 and Lily 9. He was known to travel miles to find a copy of Lily’s favourite magazine. He always made time for his grandchildren.

His son George said: “My dad used to like walking along the beach and also took part in games of walking football which he really enjoyed.

“Although he was an Aberdeen fan, he grew to admire Arsenal in the 1970s after watching Charlie George play.

“I don’t think he ever went to Highbury or the Emirates but he would go to a lot of games in the north of England.”

You can read the family's announcement here.

