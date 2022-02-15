Andrew Neil: Senior teacher in Huntly then Laurencekirk, dies aged 88

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Andrew Neil, a former senior teacher and Scout leader in Huntly who became assistant head at Mearns Academy, Laurencekirk, has died aged 88.

Earlier in his career, Andrew was an aircraft engineer in the RAF and at Prestwick airport in Ayrshire.

He was born in the small Perthshire village of Strathyre where his parents owned a country hotel.

Andrew was educated at McLaren High School in Callander where he excelled in practical subjects and mathematics.

Outdoors

A keen cyclist and youth hosteller, he undertook long distances trips throughout Scotland and northern England.

In 1952 he cycled to London to visit the Festival of Britain. While he was in the capital, Andrew made the decision to pursue a career in aviation.

He secured an apprenticeship with the firm Handley Page in Hertfordshire.

Once he had served his time, Andrew continued as an aircraft fitter in the RAF and then at Prestwick.

He later moved to work at Dyce where he served aircraft for Aberdeen University Air Squadron.

Marriage

During Andrew’s time he Dyce, he met his future wife, Mary, the love of his life, and the couple married in 1960.

Once married, Andrew chose to enter the teaching profession and during his college studies gained colours in both hockey and cricket.

His first teaching post was at Halkirk in Caithness before he moved to The Gordon Schools in Huntly as a technical teacher.

Guidance

He later became principal teacher of guidance at the school and was one of the first to hold such a position under the former Grampian Regional Council.

As guidance teacher, he served as headteacher of Gordon House until 1979.

For many years, Andrew served as the leader of 1st Huntly Scouts leading them to many summer camps in places such as Perthshire, Loch Ericht and even London, camps which served as the main summer holiday for many young Huntly Lads.

Laurencekirk

Leaving Huntly in 1979, he continued as assistant headteacher at Mearns Academy, Laurencekirk, where his extra curricular work continued with the youth of the area until retiring in 1989.

Since then he and Mary travelled Europe extensively before finally settling down in Inverbervie.

Andrew died on February 7 in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary following a short period of illness.

He leaves behind his beloved wife Mary, children four children Michael, Adele, Eric and Lauren, seven grandchildren and a great grandson.

You can read the family’s announcement here.