Obituary: Mo McLennan was a familiar face in Forres library over three decades

Morag McLennan, who worked in Forres library for almost 30 years, has died aged 85.

In her retirement Morag, known as Mo, was a familiar sight cycling around the town in all weathers, and attending the gym at Forres Squash Club.

The mother of two also loved gardening in an unplanned way, was a music lover, crossword fan and keen baker.

Morag Sutherland McLennan was born in December 1936 at Portgordon to Alec Hay and his wife Janet.

Sisters

She was the fourth daughter after Alison, Elma, and Doe, who was 13 years her senior.

Mo was educated at Portgordon primary and then Buckie High School.

Her first job was as a civil servant in the land registry in London where she lived for two-and-half years from 1954.

Capital life

Mo brought with her a touch of London fashion and glamour on her visits home and her arrival was always keenly anticipated by relatives and friends.

After her spell in London, Mo began work in a bank in Findochty but left when she was told women were not allowed to sit promotion exams.

It was at a dance in the Drill Hall in Forres, while she was staying with her sister Doe, that she met James, her future husband.

Marriage

James was doing National Service with the RAF in Hong Kong and the couple went on to marry at Enzie Church in March, 1960. The couple had two of a family: Pat and James.

Mo adored her children and ensured they had opportunities she had not had, including studying at Aberdeen University.

Library

As her children got a bit older, Mo successfully applied for a job as an assistant at Forres Library which at that time was located close to the family home in Urquhart Street.

For the next three decades she would work there, often on split shifts which allowed her time with her children. In later years she worked from the library’s new premises at the community centre.

She retired aged 60 but remained very active, attending the gym, cycling, knitting, sewing and dressmaking.

Travels

For many years, Mo and James spent much of the winter abroad: four weeks in Thailand before Christmas and three weeks in Sir Lanka at the end of winter.

They developed strong bonds with locals in both countries and were often invited to Christenings, weddings and funerals.

After two strokes, Mo spent the last four years being cared for in Cathay care home, Forres, and a collection for the residents’ fund was made at her funeral.

