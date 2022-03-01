Willie Bruce, 98: Torry newsagent’s son who went on to produce newspapers for Aberdeen Journals

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

With a newsagent for a father it seems headlines and newsprint were in Willie Bruce’s blood.

We look back on the life of the former Aberdeen Journals production manager who also taught at Aberdeen’s print school.

Early days

Born in old Torry in 1923, Willie was the son of William and Maggie Bruce.

Because of disability sustained in the First World War, Willie’s father was unable to return to farming. Instead he opened Torry’s first Post Office in his newsagent and tobacconist shop. It was located in Baxter Street, where the family lived for many years.

Willie enjoyed his childhood with brother Douglas and sister Sheena. He appreciated being brought up among the honest, hard-working folk of Old Torry. The familiar sights of the harbour, Bay of Nigg and the Banana Pier were his play areas.

He attended Victoria Road Primary school and Torry Intermediate where he discovered his love of the English language. However, he could not be persuaded to stay in school beyond the age of 15.

National service

Willie’s first job was as an apprentice compositor in a print firm in Nether Kirkgate. Although this was interrupted by the Second World War.

He did a spell of Royal Air Force navigator training at Cambridge University and then boarded one of the first ships to sail through the Suez Canal.

The six-week voyage ended in Port Elizabeth, South Africa, where he continued his flight training.

He always maintained that being a member of an air crew in transport command was the greatest part of his life education. The trust and camaraderie he experienced were invaluable in helping him mature.

Career moves

After a spell flying in India at the time of partition Willie decided to spend his £70 gratuity from the RAF at Leeds College of Technology to further his training as a compositor.

In 1950 he applied successfully for the post of linotype operator in the Evening Express back in Aberdeen.

Alongside this Willie felt privileged to teach young apprentice compositors in their final year at Aberdeen Printing School.

Long service

He spent almost 38 years at Aberdeen Journals in Broad Street and Mastrick and during that time became involved with the printing union.

He found his role of Father of the Chapel both challenging and interesting.

His final nine years at the Journals were spent in management as assistant to the chief production manager who was at that time, Forbes Singer.

His career ended in 1986 and he was fortunate enough to enjoy a wonderful retirement with his wife Florence (nee Tosh). The couple married in 1952.

Love of the outdoors

Willie was a keen golfer, playing at Inchmarlo well into his 80s. Both he and Flo were also members of Whitehall bowling club. The pair also liked to while away many hours walking in their favourite haunts of Deeside and Glentanar.

They frequently visited their three daughters, Margaret, Susan and Alison in Hampshire, Stirling and Blanefield. Their grandchildren and latterly their great grandchildren gave them great pleasure.

Willie and Flo had a lively social life with dear friends and close neighbours from Cedar Place and Grove Crescent until Flo’s death in 2014.

Willie’s long life came to an end peacefully in the presence of his daughters on January 29 at Fairview Care Home, Bannockburn, aged 98.

He never failed to remind those close to him that he had been very fortunate and had a lifetime of wonderful memories.

