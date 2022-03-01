Willie Bruce, 98: Torry newsagent’s son who went on to produce newspapers for Aberdeen Journals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Willie Bruce, 98: Torry newsagent’s son who went on to produce newspapers for Aberdeen Journals

By Lindsay Bruce
March 1, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: March 1, 2022, 11:57 am
Willie Bruce.
With a newsagent for a father it seems headlines and newsprint were in Willie Bruce’s blood.

We look back on the life of the former Aberdeen Journals production manager who also taught at Aberdeen’s print school.

Early days

Born in old Torry in 1923, Willie was the son of William and Maggie Bruce.

Because of disability sustained in the First World War, Willie’s father was unable to return to farming. Instead he opened Torry’s first Post Office in his newsagent and tobacconist shop. It was located in Baxter Street, where the family lived for many years.

Willie enjoyed his childhood with brother Douglas and sister Sheena. He appreciated being brought up among the honest, hard-working folk of Old Torry. The familiar sights of the harbour, Bay of Nigg and the Banana Pier were his play areas.

He attended Victoria Road Primary school and Torry Intermediate where he discovered his love of the English language. However, he could not be persuaded to stay in school beyond the age of 15.

National service

Willie’s first job was as an apprentice compositor in a print firm in Nether Kirkgate. Although this was interrupted by the Second World War.

He did a spell of Royal Air Force navigator training at Cambridge University and then boarded one of the first ships to sail through the Suez Canal.

Willie Bruce in his RAF uniform during conscription.

The six-week voyage ended in Port Elizabeth, South Africa, where he continued his flight training.

He always maintained that being a member of an air crew in transport command was the greatest part of his life education. The trust and camaraderie he experienced were invaluable in helping him mature.

Career moves

After a spell flying in India at the time of partition Willie decided to spend his £70 gratuity from the RAF at Leeds College of Technology to further his training as a compositor.

In 1950 he applied successfully for the post of linotype operator in the Evening Express back in Aberdeen.

Willie Bruce pictured front, using a linotype machine at Aberdeen Journals when the Queen Mother visited.

Alongside this Willie felt privileged to teach young apprentice compositors in their final year at Aberdeen Printing School.

Long service

He spent almost 38 years at Aberdeen Journals in Broad Street and Mastrick and during that time became involved with the printing union.

He found his role of Father of the Chapel both challenging and interesting.

His final nine years at the Journals were spent in management as assistant to the chief production manager who was at that time, Forbes Singer.

Willie receiving his clock for long service at Aberdeen Journals.

His career ended in 1986 and he was fortunate enough to enjoy a wonderful retirement with his wife Florence (nee Tosh). The couple married in 1952.

Love of the outdoors

Willie was a keen golfer, playing at Inchmarlo well into his 80s. Both he and Flo were also members of Whitehall bowling club.  The pair also liked to while away many hours walking in their favourite haunts of Deeside and Glentanar.

They frequently visited their three daughters, Margaret, Susan and Alison in Hampshire, Stirling and Blanefield. Their grandchildren and latterly their great grandchildren gave them great pleasure.

Willie and Florence Bruce.

Willie and Flo had a lively social life with dear friends and close neighbours from Cedar Place and Grove Crescent until Flo’s death in 2014.

Willie’s long life came to an end peacefully in the presence of his daughters on January 29 at Fairview Care Home, Bannockburn, aged 98.

He never failed to remind those close to him that he had been very fortunate and had a lifetime of wonderful memories.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

