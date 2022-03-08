Patricia Grant: Tomintoul Highland Games secretary dies aged 69

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tributes have been paid to Patricia Grant, one of Tomintoul Highland Games’ most committed volunteers, who has died aged 69.

She was also heavily involved in the highland games movement at a national level for more than two decades.

Her death came on the same day as the death of former Tomintoul Highland Games chieftain, Findlay Walker.

The Royal Scottish Highland Games Association said members were devastated by the death of Patricia.

Tribute

“Patricia had been secretary of Tomintoul Highland Games since 1985, and also served on the Royal Scottish Highland Games General Council from 1999 to present,” said an RSHGA spokesperson.

“She also served the Grampian area and did an immense amount of work during the season, much of it unseen.

“She will be sorely missed by many for her dedication to highland games, and very difficult to replace.

“Our thoughts go out to her family at this very sad time.

“Patricia’s death follows the death of Findlay Walker also of Tomintoul who supported the games for many years in many roles including as chieftain.

“Findlay also served for a spell on the general council covering the Grampian region.”

Beginnings

Patricia Elizabeth Grant, who lived in Main Street, Tomintoul, was born in Aberdeen in September, 1952.

Her parents were Peter and Janet (Jenny) Grant, formerly of the Gordon Arms Hotel in Tomintoul.

Patricia, who had one sister, Jennifer Anne Cameron, was educated at Tomintoul and then Grantown-on-Spey.

She spent time in the family business, the Gordon Arms Hotel, before embarking on a career in banking.

Career

Patricia spent 40 years working for the Royal Bank of Scotland.

In addition, she completed a BSc in environment and heritage studies through the Open University.

As well as her long service with Tomintoul Highland Games and the general council of the Royal Scottish Highland Games Association, Patricia was also involved with Tomintoul and Kirkmichael Community Association.

