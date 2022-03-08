Patricia Grant: Tomintoul Highland Games secretary dies aged 69

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Obituaries

Patricia Grant: Tomintoul Highland Games secretary dies aged 69

By Chris Ferguson
March 8, 2022, 11:45 am
Patricia Grant.
Tributes have been paid to Patricia Grant, one of Tomintoul Highland Games’ most committed volunteers, who has died  aged 69.

She was also heavily involved in the highland games movement at a national level for more than two decades.

Her death came on the same day as the death of former Tomintoul Highland Games chieftain, Findlay Walker.

The Royal Scottish Highland Games Association said members were devastated by the death of Patricia.

Tribute

“Patricia had been secretary of Tomintoul Highland Games since 1985, and also served on the Royal Scottish Highland Games General Council from 1999 to present,” said an RSHGA spokesperson.

“She also served the Grampian area and did an immense amount of work during the season, much of it unseen.

“She will be sorely missed by many for her dedication to highland games, and very difficult to replace.

“Our thoughts go out to her family at this very sad time.

“Patricia’s death follows the death of Findlay Walker also of Tomintoul who supported the games for many years in many roles including as chieftain.

“Findlay also served for a spell on the general council covering the Grampian region.”

Beginnings

Patricia Elizabeth Grant, who lived in Main Street, Tomintoul, was born in Aberdeen in September, 1952.

Her parents were Peter and Janet (Jenny) Grant, formerly of the Gordon Arms Hotel in Tomintoul.

Patricia, who had one sister, Jennifer Anne Cameron, was educated at Tomintoul and then Grantown-on-Spey.

She spent time in the family business, the Gordon Arms Hotel, before embarking on a career in banking.

Career

Patricia spent 40 years working for the Royal Bank of Scotland.

In addition, she completed a BSc in environment and heritage studies through the Open University.

As well as her long service with Tomintoul Highland Games and the general council of the Royal Scottish Highland Games Association, Patricia was also involved with Tomintoul and Kirkmichael Community Association.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

