Obituary: Ian Flett, Aberdeen baker and Nigg Bay Golf Club founding member

Ian Flett, a beloved uncle and brother who played a central role at the heart of his family, has died aged 93.

He spent his career as a baker with the Co-op in Aberdeen but will also be remembered as one of the founding members of Nigg Bay Golf Club.

Ian, who came from Findochty where his father was a fishing boat skipper, spent much of his life in Aberdeen.

His home for 72 years was in Glenbervie Road, Torry, before he moved to Gairn Court sheltered housing complex where his younger brother Charles was also a resident.

Ian Flett was born in May, 1928. His father, Charles Robertson Flett was known as Big Charlie and his mother was Winnie, nee Smith.

He was the middle of three boys. Walter was born in 1924 and Charles in 1933.

When his mother died in 1934, Ian went to stay with his Aunt Meg in Findhorn where he attended Findhorn School.

He then moved to live in Aberdeen with his Aunt Mag, who brought him up together with Charles, who he called his Mucker.

Bombing

They lived first in Constitution Street before a move to Palmerston Street. The move across the river to Glenbervie Road, Torry, came after the family’s home suffered damage during a Luftwaffe raid on Aberdeen harbour.

By 1942, Charles had married his second wife, Elizabeth, and the couple had two children: Sandy and Betty.

Ian attended Commerce Street, Hanover Street and Frederick Street schools where he was said to have been a clever, quiet and obedient pupil.

Holidays

Summer holidays were spent with brother Charles in Findochty, jumping off the pier and collecting, then selling pails of buckies for a half crown.

On leaving school, Ian served his apprenticeship at a family-run bakery in Chapel Street before moving on to work at the Cop-op.

He worked in the Loch Street arcade until the move to new premises at Berryden where Ian worked the nightshift from 10pm to 6am. He retired in 1993.

Active

Throughout his life, Ian held neither a passport nor driving licence and would walk everywhere whether that was to his work or to and from Pittodrie.

During his time as a member at Nigg Bay Golf Club, Ian scored a hole in one at the Thirteenth.

His nephew Steven said: “Ian was a much-loved uncle, great-uncle and even a great-great uncle and he returned that love tenfold.

“In all weathers he would go and watch his great nephew play football. He would just turn up unannounced on the touchline and always had a good word to say after the match.

Bonnet

“Ian was such a kind and caring soul, seldom seen without his trusty bonnet. Nothing was ever a problem for him. He never once wanted to bother anyone.

“Ian did his own shopping well into his mid 80s and he looked after himself with very little help until latterly where he relied heavily on his niece Kim and the carers at Gairn Court. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.”

