Findlay Walker: Former Tomintoul highland games chieftain dies aged 77

By Chris Ferguson
March 11, 2022, 5:00 pm
Findlay Walker.
Findlay Walker.

Findlay Walker, a former chieftain of Tomintoul Highland Games, has died aged 77.

Findlay was born in Buckie in 1944. His father, George, was a policeman and his mother, Mary, a primary school teacher.

The family moved to various places throughout his childhood but it was in Tomintoul that Findlay was to make lasting friendships.

Training

After leaving school, Findlay trained as a plumber and subsequently spent most of his career as a heating and ventilation engineer with Richard Irvin, Engineers.

His work took him on contracts throughout Scotland and the islands and would often involve being away from home for several weeks at a time.

Highland games stalwart Findlay Walker.

One of his more memorable jobs was working at the Kvaerner shipyard in Glasgow, fitting out a vessel designed to launch satellites.

Throughout his working life Findlay returned regularly to Tomintoul where, during the deer stalking season, he would work as a ponyman on Inchrory Estate.

Affinity

He had a deep and abiding love of the countryside and made and retained lifelong friendships with those who worked on the estate.

After his parents died in the 1980s, Findlay decided to return to his childhood home of Tomintoul and bought his house on Avonside where he remained for the rest of his life.

Games volunteer

It was following this move that his love of, and involvement with, highland games grew and he began to volunteer with Tomintoul and Strathavon Highland Games Association.

Findlay worked tirelessly behind the scenes preparing the field for each year’s games and subsequently took on the role of pipe band steward.

Charisma

At six feet three inches, he was an imposing figure and became the charismatic and popular chieftain of Tomintoul Games for 20 years.

His interest and commitment extended far beyond Tomintoul as he attended meetings for Grampian games and served on the general council of the Royal Scottish Highland Games Association representing Grampian.

Travels

Many summer weekends were spent attending and assisting at highland games throughout Scotland.

Findlay met and married Lorna, a teacher, in 1991. Lorna commented: “Since Findlay died I have been overwhelmed by how many people have told me of their respect for him and how many lives he influenced, particularly throughout the highland games community”.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

