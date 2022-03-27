Family’s tribute to courageous Aberdeen nursery manager Emma Brown, 37

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Emma Brown loved her life. She loved her kids, her husband, her family and her job running a Bridge of Don nursery.

So much so that even being told she had just months to live couldn’t quench the 37-year-old’s relentless positivity.

Ahead of Emma’s funeral, and on her first Mothers Day without her, mum Pauline Fazackerley described her firstborn as ‘the kindest. most courageous person she’s ever known,’ who chose to live every minute.

Early years

Emma was born on March 16, 1984 in Aberdeen when Pauline was 16.

Although she spent her infant years in Aberdeen Pauline took her daughter to live in Wales. There Pauline met her husband Steven Fazackerley, who became Emma’s dad.

The couple went on to have second daughter Nikki before they returned to Aberdeen where Emma’s baby brother Kiefer was born. Emma then went to school at Woodside Primary then on to St Machar Academy.

Family describe her as a happy, friendly little girl, who liked her own space at time but who always had a heart for children.

Passionate about work

Emma didn’t go to college immediately but did go on to qualify in childcare.

Her career started at Mile-end After School Club but when Pauline began running clubs herself, Emma began working with her mum.

She joined mum’s business, Stompers in Bridge of Don, as manager.

“She was just a natural. We had a mantra that we should look after children as if they are our own and that’s what she always did,” said Pauline.

Emma met Jimmy Brown in 2004. Steve and Pauline had taken her for a drink in the Fountain pub and he was working there.

Soon after they got together, and their first son Parker arrived in 2009.

On November 26, 2011 Jimmy and Emma married in the Town House during one of the worst snow storms in recent years. Their family were stuck in Aberdeen for a week.

Pauline added: “Like everything that came her way she handled even wedding day chaos with a smile.”

Emma’s second son Travis was born in 2011 and like with Parker, she was back to work as soon as she was able.

Symptoms began

In 2019 Emma started feeling unwell. Initially put down to Irritable Bowel Syndrome it was eventually thought to be appendicitis.

Her GP gave her antibiotics and Emma and Jimmy were able to go on holiday while Pauline looked after the kids.

On returning to Aberdeen Jimmy rushed her into the ARI. Knowing she had possible appendix problems they took her to theatre immediately.

What should have been a routine operation took more than eight hours and when she awoke from the anaesthetic she and Jimmy were told the news that she had in fact needed emergency surgery to remove extensive bowel cancer.

“We’ve got it all…”

However, the ‘c’ word came alongside more positive news that they believed they had removed it all.

“It was a slow recovery but she came back feeling positive. She had to undergo chemo which caused debilitating side effects which she felt impeded her quality time with her children and family.”

In 2020 during the pandemic Emma was classed as vulnerable due to being immunosuppressed. So, she home schooled the boys while studying for more professional qualifications herself.

Sad news

In Spring 2021 Emma started experiencing pains in her leg but medics weren’t overly concerned.

In June of 2021 when scans and tests postponed in the pandemic were rescheduled she attended her first full body scan since the cancer.

She received the worst possible news. Not only had the cancer spread, they considered it inoperable.

Emma was given just three months to live.

“But I knew she was trying to get to Christmas to spend it with the boys, Jimmy and us. So we made it a Christmas to remember.”

The extended family rented a house in Banff, hired a caterer and spent as much time together as possible.

Celebrating her life

Meanwhile Emma remained positive. She broke the news to her boys herself.

“They took it well – or as well as you can do hearing those words. But they’ve been strong because she’s been their strength,” Pauline said.

She passed away with Jimmy and Pauline by her side, along with her dad, sister Nikki and younger brother Kiefer.

A celebration of her life will take place on Wednesday, March 30 at 11am in the west chapel of Aberdeen crematorium.

She will be wearing her wedding dress and a pair of white Converse embellished by her nieces who’ve added sparkles and diamond laces.

Her favourite songs including Dancing in the Sky and I will Always Love You will be played. And Amazing Grace will be piped, at Emma’s request.

Afterwards all those attending are invited to Summerhill Lodge for refreshments.

No flowers, but donations can be made to Roxburgh House.

Jimmy said: “Emma will be loved forever more and sorely missed by myself and the boys. She was my soul mate.”

‘Mum’s in a happy place’

“Emma didn’t bravely fight or battle, she bravely lived. She chose each day to live and make the most of every precious second.

“The boys know mum is going to a happy place and whenever they feel sad Emma helped them prepare happy place books. They’re full of photos and memories of their time together. That’s who Emma was… she put everyone and their feelings above her own,” said Pauline.

“She is the most courageous woman I have ever met.”

When she passed away the nurses on the ward didn’t simply let her be taken by the funeral director, they walked her to the car themselves.

“She left a mark on everyone who knew her – for the better.

“I will miss her big blue eyes, how much she loved the wind on her face, and our whole family will miss her wonderful, kind heart. Family was her everything. ”

