Inverness minister who became Congo missionary in his 70s, Rev Jim Rettie, dies aged 86

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Retired Inverness Church of Scotland minister, Rev James ‘Jim’ Rettie, has died aged 86.

Jim – who went to Congo as a missionary in his 70s and pioneered a ‘healing ministry’ in the Highlands, also served the people of Tongue.

Aberdeen born

James Alexander Rettie was born on April 5, 1935 at Kirkton Farm, Leochel-Cushnie, near Aberdeen.

His parents were Elizabeth Rettie, who died while James was still young, and William, who worked as a fireman at the airport in Dyce for 30 years.

James – or Jim as he was known – was the middle of three. His brother Bill was the eldest followed by Jim, then sister Elizabeth – better known as Paddy.

He attended Bankhead Academy and on leaving school became a salesman, selling vacuum cleaners.

Life of service

Jim met Margaret Moffat Kilo Farmer – or Pearl to her friends – at a dance. The couple married on July 4, 1959.

Daughters June and Angela arrived in 1962 and ’69 respectively.

And it was at Angela’s Christening where Jim sensed the call of God into ministry.

“I think Christening was just something people did back then. Neither of my parents were particularly religious but Dad felt he had heard from God and so gave his life over to serving others and serving the Lord from then on,” Angela said.

At that point in his life Jim and family were living in Garrowhill, Glasgow.

“I don’t have many toddler memories from Glasgow, but one that sticks out is that during the ambulance staff strike, dad volunteered to help.”

Jim drove the ambulances, mostly on the night shift, on top of his day job. Epitomising the type of life he was intentional about leading.

Divinity studies

When the family moved to Inverness Jim began training to be a Church of Scotland minister.

Pearl worked for a kiltmaker in Inverness and while Jim pursued his divinity degree in Aberdeen he stayed in a caravan in Bridge of Don.

“Dad was away for weeks and weeks at a time but we often had a wee holiday in Nairn when dad was off, allowing mum to travel back to work when needed.”

On graduating Jim’s first charge was in Lanark before moving on to Tongue.

However, there was no taking it easy as a minister in Scotland’s rural communities.

Minister’s Corner

June explained: “My dad was well known for being a speedy driver.

“On one occasion he was travelling at speed on a Tongue road to conduct his second sermon of the morning, when he took a corner so fast his car landed on its roof!

“He managed to crawl out in his robes and with his briefcase and hitch a ride to the church with a local. They renamed it The Minister’s Corner.”

Jim was a pioneering pastor – always looking for ways to engage his congregation using posters and homemade props. Such exploits provided many happy hours for his girls.

Angela said: “I remember dad and I creating a Dusty Bin, he was so creative, we filled it with cream eggs for an Easter sermon. The upside to this was that all the spare eggs leftover were mine.”

Missionary trips

In 1999, however, he suffered a heart attack prompting retirement. They returned to Inverness – and The Barn Church, where Jim has been posted as a student but sadly Pearl passed away just two years later.

Despite officially retiring to rest there was no cut off to Jim’s servant-heartedness.

So in his 70s he undertook missionary training, visiting India and Africa afterwards.

He also pioneered a ‘healing ministry’ leading a team of people who would go church to church in Scotland and abroad, teaching on divine healing and praying for the sick.

As a minister Jim also had the privilege of conducting the weddings of both of his daughters and latterly his granddaughters too.

Just two weeks before his death, aged 86, he was still making Zoom calls to Africa, teaching and encouraging local leaders there.

Ever active

Badminton and fishing were among Jim’s favourite pass times throughout the years.

He had a fierce competitive streak and was always the first on the floor at a dance.

In his younger years football – and a love of the Dons – almost saw him pursue a different career.

But a less than supportive school friend who also had a trial with Aberdeen FC on the same day told him the wrong date and time. He got a place on the team and Jim didn’t.

Final tributes

Angela said: “I’m very proud to be a minister’s daughter and so very proud to have had the most loving, caring dad, who would do anything for me. I love him and miss him very much.”

“Dad was a very kind, considerate gentle man who was always the voice of reason. He will stay in our hearts forever,” added June.

Rev Rettie passed away suddenly but peacefully at Raigmore Hospital, Inverness and his funeral took place at the Barn Church, Culloden, Inverness where he was a member for many years.

You can read the family’s announcement here.