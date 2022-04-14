Robbie Van Reenen: Man behind Robbie’s Bar, Inverness, dies aged 88

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Robbie Van Reenen, best known for his days making cocktails at the Station Hotel, Inverness, has died aged 88.

Originally from South Africa, Robbie moved to the UK in the 1960s.

But it wasn’t long before he became a son of the Highlands.

He arrived at the Station Hotel already knowledgeable about his his craft. Soon after he became part of the fixtures and fittings at the establishment now known as the Royal Highland Hotel.

Loved his job

On his 65th birthday, 30 years after he began work as a mixologist at the popular Inverness bar, he spoke to the Press and Journal.

Having already tried retirement once, he joked: “No, no, I don’t want that word used again.” And so he continued working.

Actors, writers and politicians all ordered drinks from Robbie. Customers included James Robertson Justice, best known for his roles in the Carry On films.

A self described ‘cocktail barman of the old school’ he displayed an unfailing politeness and the personal touch, and knew many of his regular visitors – who come from all over the world – by name.

Always courteous

Former customer of Robbie’s, Michael Campbell, paid tribute his friend.

He said: “Not to be able to chat with Robbie Van Reenan, former head cocktail barman, friend and confidante to many is a cruel loss.

“His tremendous capacity for humour and courtesy towards all his many friends and customers made the day sweeter and more fulfilled.”

Robbie was a dab hand at conjuring up whatever was ordered. Whether a Whisky Sour, Tom Collins, Harvey Wallbanger or his unique Bloody Mary with a secret ingredient, he helped make the Station one of the north’s most popular hotels.

“He possessed an extraordinary gift of being able to chat about all matters without ever relying on gossip. What a credit he was to himself and to the hospitality industry he served for 50 years,” added Mr Campbell.

This was a sentiment affirmed by Robbie himself.

“I love it, I love the people, I like the customers, I enjoy the hotel very much,” he said.

Robbie’s family and faith

Married to Ohna who predeceased him, the couple had five children.

He is survived by Wayne, Lavona and Meta. His children Terrance and George passing away before he did.

Robbie had a passion for music, especially Jazz but family life and his church were paramount to him.

A devout Roman Catholic and daily communicant, he attended St Ninian’s RC Church, Culduthel Road, Inverness.

Robbie passed away on April 1, aged 88.

Mr Campbell added: “I feel sure I speak for many when I say we all have many happy memories of Robbie. That support will endure beyond his passing.”