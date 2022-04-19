Obituary: Moira Dishington, former Summerhill Academy teacher dies aged 93

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Obituary: Moira Dishington, former Summerhill Academy teacher dies aged 93

By Chris Ferguson
April 19, 2022, 4:41 pm Updated: April 19, 2022, 5:16 pm
Retired Summerhill Academy teacher Moira Dishington on her 90th birthday.
Retired Summerhill Academy teacher Moira Dishington on her 90th birthday.

In an age when corporal punishment was normal, Aberdeen teacher Moira Dishington did not need a tawse to maintain discipline.

She had the unusual ability to raise one eyebrow and this was enough to bring a boisterous class to heel.

Moira, whose given name was Mary, spent her career as a biology teacher, then assistant headteacher at Summmerhill Academy.

Radical years

She was there under the controversial and experimental headship of Robert F Mackenzie and retired 10 years after he was removed from the school by the local authority.

Mary Margaret Campbell Dishington, nee Cochrane, who has died 93, was born in Saltcoats, Ayrshire, and the family home was in Ayr.

Her father was James Cochrane, an agricultural seed specialist supplying farms and her mother was Ann Black.

Talent

Known as Moira, she took great pride in attending Ayr Academy where she excelled at sciences and maths.

Shortly after the end of the Second World War, Moira was accepted to study zoology at Aberdeen University at a time when women studying sciences were greatly in the minority.

Career

In the early 1950s she gained teaching qualifications and embarked on her career teaching biology in Aberdeen.

She was appointed to a post at Summerhill Academy and, over a long career, taught biology to hundreds, possibly thousands of young people.

Summerhill Academy in 1982.

In 1967 she married Reginald Dishington who worked in the whisky industry and whose father ran a motor engineering business in Thistle Place in Aberdeen.

However, the couple only had eight years of married life together and Moira was widowed in 1975.

It was at that point she began to travel widely. She had always taken a keen interest in geography and from then on, she explored the world widely.

Travel

She went on many cruises and visited South America and the United States and was said to have visited all major European cities.

Moira was also an accomplished bridge player, enjoyed a round of golf and would often research family history at the National Archives of Scotland in Edinburgh.

