Caithness artist and writer James Donaldson, dies aged 81

Former artist turned journalist James Donaldson, believed to have been the youngest ever reporter to be employed by a Scottish national newspaper, has died in Sydney aged 81.

Caithness upbringing

On October 14, 1940, James Peter Henry Donaldson was born in Wick.

He was the first child for John and Elizabeth Donaldson who ran a family news agency.

Educated at Wick North School he displayed a love and aptitude for art from an early age.

Artistic start

His brother, journalist Noel Donaldson paid tribute to his sibling.

He said: “I shared an attic room with James at our home on 19 Thurso Street. I can still see him now, putting the finishing touches to a still life in oils. It would be well after bedtime and I’d be pestering him to get the light out so we could get some sleep.”

It is believed the Queen Mother expressed an interest in buying one of James’ paintings which was on view at the Society of Caithness Artists exhibition.

Unexpected career change

However, while his future in art seemed certain he unexpectedly failed Higher Art leaving him ‘absolutely shattered’.

However, his heartbreak was eased when the Glasgow Institute offered James a place even without the qualification.

“James declined, on the basis that if he could not enter the Institute on merit, the same as everyone else, he would not do so by way of a concession,” said Noel.

Journalism beckoned

During the summer holidays James worked with his siblings in the family’s Caithness news business.

This afforded him a head start on his journalistic apprenticeship.

Known for being well read he was seldom without a book. His often serious demeanour hid a healthy sense of humour. After a year’s training he joined the Inverness branch of the Scottish Daily Express aged 16. At the time he was believed to be the youngest reporter to be employed by a Scottish national newspaper.

Fort William

For a time James was responsible for staffing a sub-office at Fort William covering many of the tragedies on Ben Nevis, along with general news coverage. He subsequently worked for the Express in Edinburgh and Glasgow.

While general news had been his daily diet he accepted the challenge of becoming religious affairs correspondent known as a journalist the clergy could trust.

A move to Sydney came in 1968 prompted by the health of James’ son, John, who, it was thought, would benefit from a warmer climate.

Writing continued

James worked for the Sydney Daily Telegraph also writing for the Australia Medical Association Gazette.

After retiring from mainstream news he became a full-time author, penning a book about Alexander Macleay. Entitled Colonial Mandarin, Macleay, who emigrated to Australia, was born in Wick. James also edited The Mey Letters, gathered by his father, which James published.

He was working on a further book about a Caithness soldier who served in the American Civil War, when he suffered a bleed on the brain.

He pulled through, recovering in a care home at Mary Andrews Village, South Hurstville, Sydney.

Final years

While resident at the home James lost his Inverness-born wife Janet.

Their only child, John, predeceased them both.

James’s health declined and he passed away at Mary Andrew’s Village on March 20, at the age of 81.

Noel said: “Although he travelled thousands of miles for a new life in Australia, James, was never far from our hearts and thoughts. I hope the staff of the Heavenly Herald were about their business when he arrived.”