Obituary: Lindsay Cameron, Angus and Mearns vet, sports coach and health campaigner

Lindsay Cameron, who served the communities of North Angus and the Mearns as a vet for nearly 30 years, has died aged 62.

He was also a founder member of Brechin Junior Rugby Club, a swimming coach and healthcare campaigner.

Lindsay was born in Dundee to motor mechanic James Cameron and his wife Margaret, a primary school teacher. The family lived in Mains Terrace, Dundee.

Early years

He was educated first at Clepington Primary School before moving up to Morgan Academy.

Throughout his school years, rugby was a great passion of Lindsay’s and he maintained his involvement with the sport throughout his life.

Lindsay went on to study at the Royal Dick School of Veterinary Medicine in Edinburgh and after he qualified, started work at a small animal practice in Perth Road, Dundee.

It was at the old Morgan Academy Rugby Club in Princes Street in the city in 1979 that Lindsay met his future wife, Alison, who was training to be a nurse.

Marriage

The couple married in 1986 and shortly after moved to Brampton in Cumbria where Lindsay began work in a mixed animal practice.

However, he had a yearning to return to Angus so in 1989 they moved to Brechin and Lindsay began work at Croft Veterinary Practice.

Career

He went on to own the practice and served the community until his retiral just over three years ago.

When his children, Catriona and Ewan were small, Lindsay was active in both swimming and rugby coaching in the town and also maintained his links with Morgan FP Rugby Club.

After he retired, Lindsay became a trustee of Brechin Healthcare Group. The charity works to support and promote community health and wellbeing in Brechin, Edzell and the Glens.

Hobbies

He enjoyed photography and was an active member of Brechin Photographic Society and loved taking his camera up the Angus Glens.

Lindsay and Alison were also members of the Sealed Knot Society, a large historical reenactment group which portrays 17th century battles all over Britain and Europe.

He was commanding officer of Colonel Hugh Fraser’s regiment and was senior powder master for the society.

