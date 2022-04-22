John Cameron who ran Vantage pharmacy in Inverness dies aged 73

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
John Cameron who ran Vantage pharmacy in Inverness dies aged 73

By Chris Ferguson
April 22, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: April 22, 2022, 11:52 am
John Cameron with his son Angus.
John Cameron with his son Angus.

Former Inverness pharmacist and linguist John Cameron has died aged 73.

He held the Vantage franchise in Greig Street in the city for several years from 1990.

John then went on to carry out locum work at pharmacies all over Scotland.

His wife Linda, who died in 2019, was also a well respected pharmacist and worked for the NHS from Dingwall.

Beginnings

John was born in Inverness to Hazel and John Cameron of Dornoch.

When he was four, the family moved to Leicestershire when John senior joined the police.

He started primary school there before the family returned to Camore, near Dornoch, in 1958 where he completed his education at Dornoch Primary School then Dornoch Academy.

The family lived in Embo between 1962 and 1968 when they moved to Dornoch and, in 1973, to Dingwall.

Higher education

John went on to study pharmacy at Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh.

His son, Angus, said his father had always taken a keen interest in languages and combined his study of pharmacy with courses in modern languages.

Linguist

Over the years he became fluent in French, German and Russian. Although not a native Gaelic speaker, he had a knowledge of the language.

After he graduated, John moved to Kent for a year to to gain further qualifications with the Wellcome pharmaceutical firm and it was during his time there he met fellow Scot, Linda McWee of Glasgow, who was undertaking similar studies.

Marriage

The couple married and went on to have two of a family, Angus and Fraser.

They returned to Scotland to practise pharmacy first in Linlithgow and then in Lenzie before John took over the Inverness shop and Linda joined the NHS.

A great fascination and passion for John was the different cultures and languages of the world.

Before he and Linda visited any country he would make sure he had learnt the basics of the language and had a room full of language text books.

Travel

John had always taken an interest in Russian culture and art and shortly before Linda died, the couple travelled to St Petersburg.

Angus said although his father did not attend church he considered himself a Christian and also enjoyed learning about other faiths and beliefs.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

