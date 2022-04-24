Obituary: Bill Mackay: Aberdeen lecturer designed Forth Road Bridge cranes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bill Mackay, who lectured in engineering at Aberdeen Technical College for 31 years, played a vital role in the construction of one of Scotland’s most recognisable landmarks.

As a draughtsman with JM Henderson engineers, Aberdeen, he was part of the team that designed the cranes used in building the Forth Road Bridge.

Bill went on to become a chief engineer in the Merchant Navy before coming ashore to spend more time with his family.

Outside work, he played golf at Murcar, then Hazlehead, where he had two spells as club captain and a term as secretary.

Bill, who has died aged 89, was born in Aberdeen, the son of Bill and Margaret Mackay of Urquhart Place.

Education

He passed his 11 Plus exams while at King Street School and after a brief spell at Frederick Street School, completed his secondary education at Aberdeen Grammar School.

In his youth he attended the Boys’ Brigade, played rugby and then later, football.

When he left school he began an apprenticeship with JM Henderson, who were based in King Street and later in Jopps Lane.

Beach Ballroom

Bill’s National Service was delayed for two years because he worked in engineering and during this period he met his future wife, Lorna Strachan, at the dancing at the Beach Ballroom.

He went on to do his National Service as an engineer in the Merchant Navy and when he returned, he went back to work at JM Henderson and married Lorna in 1956.

They set up home with Lorna’s parents in Midstocket Road but when Bill found he was going to be a father, he went back to sea, and rose to chief engineer, to earn more money to buy their own home.

Family

Daughter Pamela was born in 1960 and the family moved into a home in Kepplestone Avenue. Alison was born in 1962.

However, Bill found it increasingly difficult being at sea and separated from his family so returned home and began to lecture in marine and mechanical engineering at the college.

Leisure time

The long summer breaks from college allowed the family to spend caravan holidays touring Europe in the summer then visiting Pitlochry or Ballater at Easter or October.

When Lorna died in 2002, Bill was devastated but remained involved and supportive to his family.

He loved playing golf until his health deteriorated when he continued to enjoy and develop his interest in music, history and current affairs.

