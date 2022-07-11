A Place To Remember Craig Buchanan and Jack Baxter: Schoolboys who died two weeks apart

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
A Place To Remember Craig Buchanan and Jack Baxter: Schoolboys who died two weeks apart

By Lindsay Bruce
July 11, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: July 11, 2022, 7:43 am
Jack Baxter and Craig Buchanan, and their memorial benches.
Two memorial benches, representing tragic stories, both of teenage boys, sit in the playground of Hazlehead Academy.

The well-worn wooden seats have now been there for more years than either of the young lives whose names are etched on their plaques.

One is there to honour the life of Craig Buchanan, 17.

The other for 14-year-old Jack Baxter.

In memory of Craig and Jack, benches in the grounds of Hazlehead Academy.

The boys lost their lives two weeks apart in 2000 but far from this being a place of sadness, both families draw comfort from knowing their names – and so their lives – are still remembered.

Jack and Craig’s stories are the next in our Place to Remember series, uncovering the poignant and powerful stories behind Aberdeen’s memorial benches, on this the anniversary of Craig’s death.

A place to remember Craig

Craig Buchanan had just found out he was going to be a prefect at Hazlehead Academy.

It was July 2000 and the former Springhill Primary pupil, born on April 7, 1983, loved art and was excited to be going back to school.

But in the summer break between S5 and his final year, tragedy struck.

Mum, Irene Buchanan – a primary school pupil support assistant – took her boys to the home of a friend.

Greg Buchanan sitting on the bench placed as a memorial to his big brother.

While there Craig had a go on their motorbike.

The plan was to ride just to the end of the street and back, but minutes later, for unknown reasons, he lost control and hit a wall.

“I didn’t see the impact but it’s a noise I’ll never forget,” said Greg, Craig’s younger brother. “I lost my best pal that day.”

Never forget

More than two decades on, Greg recalled his memories from that time.

“A lot of people from our school came to Craig’s funeral, I remember seeing all the uniforms. S Club 7 played at the service and there was a lone piper too.

“In all honesty it’s still difficult, 22 years on.”

Greg is shown holding a photo of his brother Craig Buchanan.

There was a four year age gap between the brothers.

And despite Craig having a part-time job in the Mace store near to his home the boys were close.

“Craig and I did everything together. I know people say nice things at times like this but Craig was just this nice big guy that I looked up to.”

Welcome memorial

Craig and Jack’s benches are located in a courtyard between lunch halls.

“I used to walk past here and look in the railings. Seeing people sit on the benches when I was at school was nice, but somehow years on it was a comfort to know something of Craig was still there.

Craig's plaque on the memorial benches there to remember Craig Buchanan and Jack Baxter.
“It’s lovely that the stories behind the benches are being told. It brings them to life again somehow.”

A place to remember Jack

Fifty football trophies filled the Strathmore Drive bedroom of Hazlehead Academy pupil Jack Baxter.

But alongside the 14-year-old’s sports trinkets, on July 31, 2000 his parents also found a note, simply stating ‘Dear mum and dad, I love you.’

Jack Baxter who died two weeks after Craig Buchanan.
He was later found in the grounds of Woodhill House where he had taken his own life.

“It came out of the blue,” said mum Deborah Baxter. “He was such a lovely boy. Sports daft. Although he was a bit more withdrawn than he had been we put it down to normal teenage boy behaviour.

“That day – after we put out a missing person call for him – when the police came to the door… no mother should have to go through that.”

Brave tribute

Jack passed away two weeks after Craig leaving the school community rocked by tragedy.

Both boys’ stories were in the papers, and both boys’ families were approached regarding the memorial benches.

Jack’s story was covered by newspapers in 2000, when he passed away.

“They came to us and asked if we would have any objections to a bench being placed in the school grounds with Jack’s name on it.

“I was really touched but it was actually quite a brave thing to do at the time. You sadly hear more and more these days about young people and suicide but you didn’t then. And when you did it was often whispered about.

“The bench was a public memorial. I’m happy it’s still there.”

Never forgotten

Jack’s family and friends still visit Woodhill House every year on the anniversary of his death to leave a floral tribute.

“We’ll never know why he did it but although he’s not here he’s still my boy and still part of our lives.”

14-year-old Jack Baxter.

Deborah also issued a heartfelt plea for others feeling like Jack to get help.

“Speak up… that’s what I would say. There’s more help out there now. Don’t keep this to yourself. I wish we had known Jack was struggling. ”

Benches restored

James Purdie is the current headteacher at Hazlehead Academy.

In post for six years he wasn’t aware of Craig Buchanan and Jack Baxter’s stories.

But as a special project to bring new life to the school courtyard Jack and Craig’s benches will be upgraded.

Jack's plaque on the memorial benches there to remember Craig Buchanan and Jack Baxter.
Mr Purdie said: “This has been lovely for me to find out about two of our former pupils. And it’s really important not to forget them. I had just actually asked one of our longer-serving members of staff to tell me about the boys represented.

“The great news though, is that we will be taking the plaques off the two benches and adding them to new ones. Their memories will live on for many more years to come.”

A move welcomed by the families of Jack and Craig.

Greg Buchanan added: “It’s a lovely gesture. We’re very grateful.”

  • Do you know the story of one of the many people memorialised by Aberdeen’s benches? Email lindsay.bruce@ajl.co.uk or complete the form below.

