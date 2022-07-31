A note of comfort: Meet Buckie’s singing funeral director

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

There’s a Singing Detective, a Singing Kettle and thanks to a north east air force veteran, now there’s a Singing Funeral Director.

For David Guthrie, who works for William Mair Funeral Directors in Buckie, is using his musical talents to help bring comfort to people in his community.

Helping others

“I’ve always been a singer… I used to be in a band when I was in the RAF, but more recently I just sing at parties or if I’m asked.”

But that was until his boss came up with the idea of The Singing Funeral Director.

“It just started as a way to brighten up the day for people. Occasions like Mother’s Day or Father’s Day can be difficult because of loss so I started singing and posting the videos on those days.

“We uploaded one video and it got a load of views, and there’s been a couple of others since,” David, 39, said.

Are you The Singing Funeral Director?

In fact, his rendition of Snow Patrol’s Chasing Cars has had more than 6000 views. And now he’s started getting recognised in the street.

David, who is married to Sandra, and is a step dad and grandad-of-two, added: “I’ve actually had people come up to me when I’m out and about. They’ll ask if I’m ‘that Singing Funeral Director’. If it makes people smile I’m okay with it.”

But the former survival equipment fitter from Elgin, who became a funeral director three years ago after being medically discharged from the air force, hasn’t got any aspirations to leave his day job just yet.

Dream job

“I love being a funeral director. It’s a brilliant job because you get to help people. It makes me happy to know I’ve made a difference.”

You can see David perform on the Facebook page of his employer.

“These are songs that we often get asked to play at funerals. So I know they are special to a lot of people. The words are meaningful and hopefully people like me singing them too.

“I haven’t been asked to sing at a funeral yet though.”

Annette MacDonald is business leader for Dignity in north east Scotland. She said: “There are many caring and dedicated funeral professionals at Dignity. But we also have numerous colleagues that possess a special talent or ability.

“We are very proud of David and this initiative to bring comfort to the local community through his wonderful singing.”