Final send-off for loveable Aberdeen anarchist, punk singer Dod Copland

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The funeral of Dod ‘ACAB’ Copland – one of Aberdeen’s best known personalities – will take place on Friday, August 5.

The former frontman of punk band Toxik Ephex, popular piper and ‘weel kent’ city centre busker passed away on Thursday July 28 after a period of illness aged 59.

Gentle soul

A committed anarchist, Dod grew up and spent his life in Northfield with his nine brothers and sisters. And when punk became popular, he embraced it wholeheartedly.

But the man also nicknamed Magic Dod – because he would do tricks and illusions, such as lighting his wallet on fire when he paid for his groceries – was also known for his big heart.

Supporting charities, secret acts of generosity and taking time to talk to everyone he met are just some of the reasons tributes continue to pour in for the eye-liner wearing, ‘gentle soul’.

Friend Donna Ewen said: “Some people are just born special. And Dod Copland was without a shadow of a doubt in a league of his own.

“As kids, and in the beginning of Dod’s passion for all things punk we hung out at the Beehive, and all the girls loved him, myself included. Never was there a prettier boy than Dod.

“Well, I have plenty of happy memories of you Dod. I am just so glad you lived your life authentically. You made each minute count. Underneath that tough exterior was a creative, talented, gentle soul — but, never something you would admit to.”

Band tributes

On the Facebook page of Toxik Ephex, bandmate Fred Wilkinson wrote: “Despite knowin’ for some time we we’re losin’ Dod, the news o’ his passin still shook me, as ah know it did others.”

Describing him as a brother and a legend, he paid tribute to Dod’s creative talent – as well as the highs and lows of having such a creative friend.

He concluded with the poignant words, “I love you – still.”

Dod Copland: Heart of gold

Another friend, David Whitelock shared his memories of Aberdeen’s loveable rebel.

“Totally gutted my dear friend Dod passed away today.

“He was a punk activist and piper with a heart of gold.

“When I was in hospital in the early 90s, he was the only one that came to visit me. To this day, he is the only person to come visit me in Canada.”

Celebration of his life

Dod’s funeral will take place on Friday at 4pm, at Aberdeen’s Sunnybank Club.

Planned to be held outdoors, there are strict rules around parking which Dod’s brother Ian, shared.

Hi all, we are finally there!.. The life celebration of Dod is now at the Sunnybank club @16.00 on Friday the 5th… Posted by Ian Copland on Monday, 1 August 2022

Ahead of our more in-depth look back on Dod’s incredible life, Ian Copland said: “We know there will be a big turn out to Dod’s funeral but I just want to make sure everyone reads the guidance.

“It’s a difficult time for our family. While we are happy to know Dod is free from illness now, he’s a huge loss.”

Mourners attending Dod’s service are being asked not to leave cars in the club’s car park. Similarly the family have stressed that the grass area around the club must also be kept free of vehicles.

Instead parking will be available on Provost Rust Drive and surrounding areas.