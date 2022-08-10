Dr Ahmed Almaghrabi, former Aberdeen imam, dies aged 49

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tributes have been paid to Dr Ahmed Almaghrabi, Robert Gordon University graduate, former Aberdeen imam and ex-head teacher of the city’s Libyan school, who has died suddenly aged 49.

The father of six, known for his charity work and being ex-imam of two Aberdeen mosques passed away at his home in Houston, USA.

His death has shocked and saddened the the Muslim community in Aberdeen and across Scotland, where he was a leading contributor within the Islamic community.

Aberdeen education

Ahmed Almaghrabi was born in Tripoli, Libya on October 1, 1973.

He was educated at primary and secondary level in the city before going on to study at the Petroleum Institute where he gained his HND with distinction.

Around 2000, he moved to Scotland to undertake an oil and gas training course.

Ahmed then enrolled at Robert Gordon University to attain a further engineering qualification. He graduated top of his class, achieving a First in his engineering degree, which led to him doing his PhD at Newcastle University, while he was working as an engineer for LIoyd’s Register.

Leading light in the North east

Dr Almaghrabi and his wife, Mrs Rabiyah Abudabous, moved to USA with their children in 2016 and he continued to work with same company.

During his time in the North east of Scotland he was an affective member of the Muslim community. He became the Imam of AMIC and Syde Shah Mustufa mosque on Crown Street.

Ahmed showed the same dedication to his Islamic duties as he did his academic work. Even leading the weekend Libyan School, held in Bucksburn Academy.

As Imam of AMIC his activities included leading the daily prayers and Friday’s sermons. He also conducted Islamic study groups for both children and adults.

Greatly missed

His closest friend and former student, Daud Harrell, said: “We will remember him always. Every time we recite the Quran, or come across a topic that he had discussed with us.

“He left us with a passion to recite the Quran properly and for wanting to learn more about our religion.

“His knowledge was immense. And due to the manner in which he taught we were always eager to learn from him.

“If ever he was put on the spot for any question he would always say, ‘let me look into it and get back to you’.

“He continued these classes over a number of years with only a few breaks to accommodate the needs of his students.

“We were sad to see him move to Texas. But to this day those of us who were his students continue to read and improve our recitation. As well as teaching that knowledge to others.

“He will be greatly missed by us all.”

A kind, knowledgeable man

Dr Omran Al-Mahtot said: “We would like to thank everyone for their support to Ahmed’s family during these difficult times.

“The Muslim community of Aberdeen, wish to express a sincere condolences to the family and friends of Dr Almaghrabi.

“Dr Almaghrabi was a very knowledgeable man. He was a kind, friendly, pleasant, and caring person and was very generous and proactive towards humanitarian causes and projects.

“The sadness and grief of the heart is very deep for his family and friends. But the only solace is to remember: ‘We belong to Allah (God) and to Him we shall return’.”