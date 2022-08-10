Dr Ahmed Megharbi, former Aberdeen imam, dies aged 49

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dr Ahmed Megharbi, former Aberdeen imam, dies aged 49

By Lindsay Bruce
August 10, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: August 11, 2022, 11:28 am
Dr Ahmed Megharbi
Dr Ahmed Megharbi

Tributes have been paid to Dr Ahmed Megharbi, Robert Gordon University graduate, former Aberdeen imam and ex-head teacher of the city’s Libyan school, who has died suddenly aged 49.

The father of six, known for his charity work and being ex-imam of two Aberdeen mosques passed away at his home in Houston, USA.

His death has shocked and saddened the the Muslim community in Aberdeen and across Scotland, where he was a leading contributor within the Islamic community.

Aberdeen education

Ahmed Megharbi was born in Tripoli, Libya on October 1, 1973.

He was educated at primary and secondary level in the city before going on to study at the Petroleum Institute where he gained his HND with distinction.

Imam, Ahmed Megharbi

Around 2000, he moved to Scotland to undertake an oil and gas training course.

Ahmed then enrolled at Robert Gordon University to attain a further engineering qualification. He graduated top of his class, achieving a First in his engineering degree, which led to him doing his PhD at Newcastle University, while he was working as an engineer for LIoyd’s Register.

Leading light in the North east

Dr Megharbi and his wife, Rabiaa Abudabbus, moved to USA with their children in 2016 and he continued to work with same company.

During his time in the North east of Scotland he was an affective member of the Muslim community. He became the Imam of AMIC and Syde Shah Mustufa mosque on Crown Street.

Ahmed showed the same dedication to his Islamic duties as he did his academic work. Even leading the weekend Libyan School, held in Bucksburn Academy.

As Imam of AMIC his activities included leading the daily prayers and Friday’s sermons. He also conducted Islamic study groups for both children and adults.

Greatly missed

His closest friend and former student, Daud Harrell, said: “We will remember him always.  Every time we recite the Quran, or come across a topic that he had discussed with us.

“He left us with a passion to recite the Quran properly and for wanting to learn more about our religion.

“His knowledge was immense. And due to the manner in which he taught we were always eager to learn from him.

“If ever he was put on the spot for any question he would always say, ‘let me look into it and get back to you’.

Ahmed Megharbi leading prayers during Eid at the Beach Ballroom in Aberdeen.

“He continued these classes over a number of years with only a few breaks to accommodate the needs of his students.

“We were sad to see him move to Texas. But to this day those of us who were his students continue to read and improve our recitation. As well as teaching that knowledge to others.

“He will be greatly missed by us all.”

A kind, knowledgeable man

Dr Omran Al-Mahtot said: “We would like to thank everyone for their support to Ahmed’s family during these difficult times.

“The Muslim community of Aberdeen, wish to express a sincere condolences to the family and friends of Dr Megharbi.

From left is Abdul Kalam, Ahmed Megharbi and Rev Isaac Poobalan at St John’s Episcopal Church which was the first church in Scotland to be used for both Christian and Islamic services.

“Dr Megharbi was a very knowledgeable man. He was a kind, friendly, pleasant, and caring person and was very generous and proactive towards humanitarian causes and projects.

“The sadness and grief of the heart is very deep for his family and friends. But the only solace is to remember: ‘We belong to Allah (God) and to Him we shall return’.”

