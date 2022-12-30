Shinty stars, community stalwarts and travelling teachers: A year of obituaries covering Moray and the Highlands and Islands

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

In the north of Scotland, the Highlands and Islands, we are known for our hospitality, our sense of tradition and our enduring community spirit.

So it seems apt then, as 2022 draws to a close we should look back over just some of our 12 months of obituaries.

As we remember those who are no longer with us – but who helped us become who we are – we’re recognising the contribution to families, to arts and education, to sport, religion and local government. Above all we’re acknowledging once more that people are at the heart of the stories we cover, and it’s been our honour to be trusted to tell them.

Sad start to 2022

The year got off to a tragic start when in January we shared the obituary of 29-year-old SJ England from Inverness. The former dancer died suddenly and a community rallied to support her family.

Founder of a mountain rescue team covering the Cairngorms, 95-year-old Alistair McCook also died in January. The former councillor, who ran a photography business, was team leader during the Ben Macdui tragedy – an event that profoundly affected Alistair and the families involved.

He was a community activist in his beloved Nethy Bridge for decades.

Generational impact

The north’s arts and education communities experienced loss in 2022.

Ian Kane, Moray art lecturer and sculptor, and Caithness artist and writer James Donaldson were among those to die. And in recent weeks the acclaimed Gaelic bard Aonghas MacNeacail from Skye also passed away.

We paid tribute to Marjorie Reid, head teacher from Easter Ross. However, one obituary that generated happy nostalgic memories was that of Ann Mackenzie, retired Plockton travelling PE teacher who took a portable pool around remote schools.

Heart of our communities

Gone from our northern cities, homes, towns and villages are also those who made an imprint on the lives of many. We remember Robert Little, Elgin and Turriff jeweller and Mo McLennan of Forres library. But who could forget the sight of Moray’s ‘stick man’ Norman Birse?

In March Burns enthusiast Clifford Par of Inverness passed away. His story was a fascinating one involving the recovery of SS Politician whisky and reciting works of the Bard at the wedding of a Hollywood star.

In April the man behind the name on the door of Robbie’s Bar in Inverness, cocktail mixologist Robbie Van Reenen, passed away aged 88.

Weel kent folk

Other losses from the heart of Highland communities included John Cameron, who had run a Vantage pharmacy in Inverness and Highland League referee Frank Phillips.

In November Dingwall lost one of its most respected citizens when solicitor Michael Burns died aged 90. For many years, Michael provided the Law Society of Scotland with advice on crofting law and, in later years served as an honorary sheriff for Grampian and the Highlands and Islands.

However, they don’t come more well known than Joe Telfer of Nairn.

A polarising figure, his passion for the waterfowl of the River Nairn couldn’t be denied. But it could be debated, as was often the case.

Faith figures

Tom Clark, minister to the parish of Orphir and Stenness in Orkney, died in January. He served for 23 years until retiring to Burghead but he hadn’t always been a religious leader. Before experiencing a call to ministry he was a policeman though he believed both were ways to help people.

We also shared the life story of Rev Jim Rettie the volunteer ambulance driver turned Inverness Church of Scotland minister who became a missionary in his 70s.

Jim was born in Aberdeen and pioneered a ‘healing ministry’ in the Highlands, also serving the people of Tongue.

Sporting losses

Highland League legend Gordon Inkster passed away in September. His family shared memories of the man who played for Inverness Thistle for 12 years but who remained at the heart of his community for a lifetime.

However it was the world of Shinty which was most rocked by loss in 2022.

Former Lochaber shinty captain and last of the highland drovers, Ronnie Campbell died aged 90, early in the year.

Shinty trailblazer Liz Buchanan MBE, died suddenly at the age of 68 in November. Her death left a profound mark on the shinty community which paid tribute to Liz, (formerly MacInnes, nee Gillies), who came from Stornoway.

A driving force in the sport during the 1970s and 1980s, she also had a distinguished career in tourism.

Most recently Duncan MacPhee, Lochaber lawyer and shinty chairman passed away. The specialist crofting lawyer, Lochaber Rugby Club founder and Fort William Shinty Club chairman died aged 70.

email lindsay.bruce@ajl.co.uk if you have an obituary or tribute to share.