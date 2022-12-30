Shinty stars, community stalwarts and travelling teachers: A year of obituaries covering Moray and the Highlands and Islands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Obituaries

Shinty stars, community stalwarts and travelling teachers: A year of obituaries covering Moray and the Highlands and Islands

By Lindsay Bruce
December 30, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: December 30, 2022, 8:21 pm
A reminder of some of those we've lost from the north of Scotland in 2022.
A reminder of some of those we've lost from the north of Scotland in 2022.

In the north of Scotland, the Highlands and Islands, we are known for our hospitality, our sense of tradition and our enduring community spirit.

So it seems apt then, as 2022 draws to a close we should look back over just some of our 12 months of obituaries.

As we remember those who are no longer with us – but who helped us become who we are – we’re recognising the contribution to families, to arts and education, to sport, religion and local government. Above all we’re acknowledging once more that people are at the heart of the stories we cover, and it’s been our honour to be trusted to tell them.

Sad start to 2022

The year got off to a tragic start when in January we shared the obituary of 29-year-old SJ England from Inverness. The former dancer died suddenly and a community rallied to support her family.

‘We can’t believe she’s gone’: Inverness family pay tribute to 29-year-old dancer SJ England

Founder of a mountain rescue team covering the Cairngorms, 95-year-old Alistair McCook also died in January. The former councillor, who ran a photography business, was team leader during the Ben Macdui tragedy – an event that profoundly affected Alistair and the families involved.

He was a community activist in his beloved Nethy Bridge for decades.

Generational impact

The north’s arts and education communities experienced loss in 2022.

Ian Kane, Moray art lecturer and sculptor, and Caithness artist and writer James Donaldson were among those to die. And in recent weeks the acclaimed Gaelic bard Aonghas MacNeacail from Skye also passed away.

Teacher Ann Mackenzie’s swimming pool taken from school to school.

We paid tribute to Marjorie Reid, head teacher from Easter Ross. However, one obituary that generated happy nostalgic memories was that of Ann Mackenzie, retired Plockton travelling PE teacher who took a portable pool around remote schools.

Heart of our communities

Gone from our northern cities, homes, towns and villages are also those who made an imprint on the lives of many. We remember Robert Little, Elgin and Turriff jeweller and Mo McLennan of Forres library. But who could forget the sight of Moray’s ‘stick man’ Norman Birse?

Norman Birse in action delivering logs on rural roads.

In March Burns enthusiast Clifford Par of Inverness passed away. His story was a fascinating one involving the recovery of SS Politician whisky and reciting works of the Bard at the wedding of a Hollywood star.

Clifford Parr: Death of Inverness Burns enthusiast who recovered SS Politician whisky, 97

In April the man behind the name on the door of Robbie’s Bar in Inverness, cocktail mixologist Robbie Van Reenen, passed away aged 88.

Weel kent folk

Other losses from the heart of Highland communities included John Cameron, who had run a Vantage pharmacy in Inverness and Highland League referee Frank Phillips.

In November Dingwall lost one of its most respected citizens when solicitor Michael Burns died aged 90. For many years, Michael provided the Law Society of Scotland with advice on crofting law and, in later years served as an honorary sheriff for Grampian and the Highlands and Islands.

However, they don’t come more well known than Joe Telfer of Nairn.

Joe Telfer the ‘Swan Man’ of Nairn dies aged 77

A polarising figure, his passion for the waterfowl of the River Nairn couldn’t be denied. But it could be debated, as was often the case.

Faith figures

Tom Clark, minister to the parish of Orphir and Stenness in Orkney, died in January. He served for 23 years until retiring to Burghead but he hadn’t always been a religious leader. Before experiencing a call to ministry he was a policeman though he believed both were ways to help people.

We also shared the life story of Rev Jim Rettie the volunteer ambulance driver turned Inverness Church of Scotland minister who became a missionary in his 70s.

Rev Jim Rettie back centre during a missions trip to projects in Congo.

Jim was born in Aberdeen and pioneered a ‘healing ministry’ in the Highlands, also serving the people of Tongue.

Sporting losses

Highland League legend Gordon Inkster passed away in September. His family shared memories of the man who played for Inverness Thistle for 12 years but who remained at the heart of his community for a lifetime.

However it was the world of Shinty which was most rocked by loss in 2022.

Former Lochaber shinty captain and last of the highland drovers, Ronnie Campbell died aged 90, early in the year.

Liz Buchanan, shinty veteran and Scottish Tourism pioneer.

Shinty trailblazer Liz Buchanan MBE, died suddenly at the age of 68 in November. Her death left a profound mark on the shinty community which paid tribute to Liz, (formerly MacInnes, nee Gillies), who came from Stornoway.

A driving force in the sport during the 1970s and 1980s, she also had a distinguished career in tourism.

Most recently Duncan MacPhee, Lochaber lawyer and shinty chairman passed away. The specialist crofting lawyer, Lochaber Rugby Club founder and Fort William Shinty Club chairman died aged 70.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Obituaries

To go with story by Lindsay Bruce. obits review 2022 Picture shows; Obituaries review 2022. unknown. Supplied by families Date; 28/12/2022
A loveable punk, pioneering medics and the first female traffic warden: A year of…
Never forgotten: A look back on some Aberdeenshire 2022 tributes.
A flying teacher, parking mannie and epic war-time love story: A year of Aberdeenshire…
Just some of the valued members of the farming community, gone but not forgotten.
Gone but not forgotten: North of Scotland farming community obituaries of 2022
Centenarian Melita Lee of Strichen.
Obituary: 100-year-old Strichen teacher and Aberdeen-Angus farmer Melita Lee
Former Dyce, Bucksburn and Danestone councillor Avril MacKenzie.
'She didn't believe she was going to go': Brother's tribute to Aberdeen City councillor…
A Place to Remember Ronnie Reid in St Machar Bar, Aberdeen. Picture of bar by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
A Place to Remember Ronnie Reid: St Machar Bar regular with tribute seat
A Place To Remember Annie Inglis MBE.
A place to remember Annie Inglis MBE: Queen of north-east theatre
Rene Forrest - formerly of the Broch's Kenyan Bar and Rene's Taxis.
Kenyan Bar and retired Fraserburgh taxi boss, Rene Forrest dies aged 78
Charles Robertson, retired Banchory vet and River Dee Radio DJ.
Obituary: Charles Robertson, Banchory vet and River Dee Radio presenter, 78
Aonghas MacNeacail
'A true loss to Scottish culture': Award-winning Gaelic poet Aonghas MacNeacail dies aged 80

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. ISA careers advice Picture shows; Pupils of ISA. Aberdeen. Supplied by International School Aberdeen Date; Unknown
As January prelims draw near, International School Aberdeen reminds pupils that university's not the…
A side by side of wilbur the converted lorry and the land which the mental health garden for NHS staff will be made on
Skye couple transforms land into mental health garden - complete with adapted lorry -…
The roof remains exposed at Inverness Shopping Park. Image: Stuart Findlay/DC Thomson
Five years after a man was injured by a falling glass panel, customers at…
Tim Hortons is just one of the new places to check out in 2023. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Forks at the ready! 10 restaurants, cafes, bars and takeaways set to open in…
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in 'ongoing argument'
top 10 music acts aberdeen 2023
Top 10 music acts heading for Aberdeen in 2023 - including Elton John and…
Utopia Cafe was saved from closure thanks to an appeal on social media. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
#blessing or #curse: Is Instagram helping or hindering businesses in the Highlands?
Evening telegraph/ Courier Dundee news CR0034280 G Jennings pics , the opening of TGI Fridays in Reform st Dundee, serving the first meal , wednesday 16th March.
5 food and drink openings in the Highlands and Moray to keep an eye…
Scottish Parliament during the debate for the Stage 3 Proceedings of the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill. Image: Andrew Cowan/ Scottish Parliament/ PA Wire
Readers' Letters: Can Scottish Parliament justify spending so long on gender bill?
We'll still be carefully counting our pennies throughout 2023, predicts James Bream (Image: Dalex Photos/Shutterstock)
James Bream: Plan for the worst in 2023 and things might improve as a…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented