A loveable punk, pioneering medics and the first female traffic warden: A year of Aberdeen obituaries 2022

By Lindsay Bruce
December 31, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 31, 2022, 10:48 am
To go with story by Lindsay Bruce. obits review 2022 Picture shows; Obituaries review 2022. unknown. Supplied by families Date; 28/12/2022
To go with story by Lindsay Bruce. obits review 2022 Picture shows; Obituaries review 2022. unknown. Supplied by families Date; 28/12/2022

Aberdeen and its people have always been at the heart of The Press and Journal. In 2022 we paid tribute to hundreds of weel kent quines and loons whose passing changed our communities.

At the closing of the year we look back on just some of the obituaries we’ve covered, marking the lives once again, of the people who’ve made us who we are today.

Those who served us

A huge proponent of preserving Aberdeen’s history, Andrew Finlayson passed away in August. The former Cove community councillor and Aberdeen City council member was 81. The independent politician prided himself on putting people before politics and as such tributes poured in after his passing.

Former Abbotswell councillor David Clyne died in August, but his legacy – the vibrant Lemon Tree arts venue – lives on.

Obituary: David Clyne, former Aberdeen councillor who brought The Lemon Tree to life

Most recently we lost Conservative councillor Avril MacKenzie, suddenly at the beginning of December. Avril started her career in hospitality but remained a passionate advocate for the people of Buckburn, Dyce and Danestone until the end.

Contribution to sport

Dons superfan, Hazel Gauld-Duffus, who flew on the team aircraft to Gothenburg in 1983, died in January aged 82. Her unrelenting support never waned and her casket was draped in an Aberdeen FC flag.

Hazel Duffus of Bucksburn, an Aberdeen FC superfan. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.

Members of the North-east sports community mourned the loss of former Aberdeen Grammar Rugby chairman Derek Younger, 67, in the summer.

Described as a ‘visionary for the sport’ whose efforts to bring rugby into the modern era ‘shone like a beacon’ in the 1990s his efforts are still paying dividends to this day.

Daughter’s tribute to Banks O’ Dee FC stalwart Tom Ewan, 75

Fittie-born football fan, Tom Ewan, went from weekend supporter to club physio then secretary at his beloved Banks O’ Dee. His passing in January rocked the club and was a huge loss to his family.

Poignant tribute

When devoted wife and mum Tracy Steele ended her own life in May, her son Lewis bravely spoke to us in a bid to steer others towards help.

‘Please get help’: Son’s mental health plea after mum Tracy Steele dies at 50

In a candid interview about 50-year-old Tracy’s life, Lewis Milne said: “She was so proud of me. I know that. She’s missed. Incredibly so.

“I just want to impress upon anyone reading this not to give up trying to get help. There are support groups, specialists, helplines… don’t give up on yourself or your loved ones.”

Arts and education

Aberdeen’s arts and education communities suffered significant losses in 2022.

A roll of honour including medical pioneers and ground breaking individuals comprised the likes of Professor Robert Anderson Wood, one of Scotland’s most respected physicians, who died aged 82 in January.

Retired Aberdeen neuroradiologist, Dr Sandy MacDonald,  and Dr James McLay, Aberdeen ARI physician and university lecturer both passed away this year. As did the father of remote healthcare, Professor John Nelson Norman.

Professor Nelson Norman, remote healthcare pioneer.

In June we paid tribute to Professor Francis Smith, the pioneer of diagnostic Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), who died aged 79.

And the man who designed the cranes used to build the Forth Road Bridge, Bill Mackay, who lectured in engineering at Aberdeen Technical College for 31 years, also passed away in 2022.

Aberdeen-born composer John McLeod, considered to be the elder statesman of Scottish music, and popular Granite City singer songwriter Frank Robb were also among those to leave us in 2022.

Frank Robb, who began his career with folk group, The Crofters.

The celebrated started out in folk music, before moving on to found Hedgehog Pie then Super Klute.

Heart of Aberdeen’s communities

In the same year that Queen Elizabeth II passed away, countless members of Aberdeen’s families and communities also died.

People like Gordon McKay – proprietor of once famous Gordon’s of Queen Street, and Ian Flett the baker. There were those like John Morrison who served as an ARI porter and Wilma Hutcheon, one of Aberdeen’s first female traffic wardens.

Wilma Hutcheon, who was one of Aberdeen’s first traffic wardens.

We marked the life of Ted Munyard, former Grampian truancy officer and Margaret McKenzie who was resident in the same Kincorth house for 68 years.

Peter Donald former manager of His Majesty’s Theatre and Stan Reid, the man who “fed half of Bucksburn” featured too on our obituaries pages. The family of inspirational Northfield woman, Rebecca Stewart, who was blind for most of her life, shared her story with us. And one of the year’s most tragic obituaries came from the family of James Clunes, who passed away before he saw justice for an alleged attack in his home.

However, it was a blend of kindness and chaos within the life of Dod Copland, Aberdeen’s favourite punk, that proved to be one of our most compelling tributes this year.

Dod Copland – loveable Aberdonian known by many.

The unconventional figure, known as Dod ‘ACAB’ Copland was said to be a troubled but gentle soul, “more weel kent in Aberdeen than Willie Miller”.

Business legacy

Known for its oil and gas history we paid tribute to one of Aberdeen’s original oil magnates Tiny Langler.

John Tiny Langler: Incredible life of policeman turned oil tycoon who grew business on champagne and free fish suppers

We celebrated haulage boss Magnus Slater, and Junior Bellamy – the man who patented a recipe for frozen fish batter.

The life of businesswoman Anne Milne was recorded. The former presenter of Grampian TV’s Romper Room went on to make her mark in the business world.

Leigh Stewart, mum-of-two from Dyce, who ran Jem Cupcakes Aberdeen.

As the year drew to an end popular small business owner, Leigh Stewart of Jem Cupcakes lost her recurring battle with cancer. Her husband Mike spoke of his wife, “the best mum ever”.

  • email Lindsay.bruce@ajl.co.uk to share an obituary or tribute with us.

Most Commented