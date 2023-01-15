Obituary: Nairn-born Don Tulloch who ‘walked with roughnecks and royalty’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Donald “Don” Tulloch, born in Nairn and part of the original A Tulloch and Sons timber business, has died aged 86.

“My dad wasn’t a particularly large man, but he did leave a rather sizable footprint on the planet,” said Julie Tulloch, Don’s daughter.

Nairn born and bred

Born at Ruthven on October 14 1936, Don’s life spanned four continents. One of nine, he was the seventh son of a seventh son. This, according to folklore suggested he was born with the ability to see the future.

“We are not sure if he possessed this power, but his future was definitely a ‘sight to see,'” added Julie.

From childhood it was Don’s dream to become a doctor, however, his family couldn’t afford to send him to university. Despite becoming an apprentice and then a journeyman to the local stone mason his nickname, Doctor Donald, stuck.

Don attended the two-room Delnies School which he credited with his later success.

“Everything I learned that was important, I learned from Delnies,” was a favourite quote.

Business in his blood

Don eventually joined the family business, A Tulloch and Sons, working alongside his father and brothers in sawmills, house building, haulage and undertaking.

In 1961 Don married Julia MacAngus. They would go on to have three daughters and in 1966 emigrated to South Africa.

They first landed in Johannesburg but settled in Vanderbijlpark. Staked by a loan from his brothers, Don purchased “Old Bella” – a Cat 95 bulldozer. He embarked on a groundworks and civil engineering career, culminating in projects with South African energy company Sasol, and a deep-water reclamation project in the North Sea for McDermott International.

While in South Africa Don designed, prototyped and patented a corn picking machine. and pioneered the first particle/OSB board plant in the UK. He was also behind the design of a concrete plant in Saudi Arabia.

Donald ultimately sold the family business to UK-based Alfred McAlpine, where he continued as a member of the corporate board of directors.

No retirement in sight

In 1996 Don started working with a company in Idaho. When he was asked to become CEO, he and Julia decided to add North America to their continental resume.

In 2000, after a battle with cancer, Julia passed away.

“It was the end of a chapter, but not the end of the story,” said Julie.

Don made the most of his time in North America by developing oil wells in Wyoming and working on cutting-edge waste-to-energy plants, and mobile water purification units.

In his free time Don became a regular at Carlin Bay Resort where he became friends with Don and Carol Swenson.

Second lease of life

Julie said: “With his Sean Connery accent dad was an instant hit with the Swensons, who decided their sister-in-law, Janice, might like to meet this mystery man from Scotland.”

The couple hit it off and in February 2002 a kilted Don made Janice Swensen his wife.

Described as an “incredible man” driven by diverse interests and an incurable curiosity, Don was constantly researching and learning and kept up-to-date with his boyhood football team, Glasgow Rangers.

‘Roughnecks and royalty’

“There’s no question he had a wonderful life. It was full of adventure, surrounded by the people he loved and who loved him.

“The kid from Nairn, would eventually set foot on the shores of multiple countries and in several continents. He would walk among craftsmen, CEOs, roughnecks and royalty,” added Julie.

Don is survived by his wife Janice and his daughters Julie, Susan and Fiona. He also leaves behind son-in-law Gavin and Mark, and grandchildren Thomas, Donald, Emily, Lewis and Ellie – with whom he had an incredible bond.

A service will be held at Central Lutheran Spokane, Washington on Saturday January 21 at 11am.