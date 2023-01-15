Obituary: Nairn-born Don Tulloch who ‘walked with roughnecks and royalty’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Obituary: Nairn-born Don Tulloch who 'walked with roughnecks and royalty'

By Lindsay Bruce
January 15, 2023
Donald Tulloch, better known as Don, who hailed from Nairn and built businesses around the globe.
Donald Tulloch, better known as Don, who hailed from Nairn and built businesses around the globe.

Donald  “Don” Tulloch, born in Nairn and part of the original A Tulloch and Sons timber business, has died aged 86.

“My dad wasn’t a particularly large man, but he did leave a rather sizable footprint on the planet,” said Julie Tulloch, Don’s daughter.

Nairn born and bred

Born at Ruthven on October 14 1936, Don’s life spanned four continents. One of nine, he was the seventh son of a seventh son. This, according to folklore suggested he was born with the ability to see the future.

“We are not sure if he possessed this power, but his future was definitely a ‘sight to see,'” added Julie.

From childhood it was Don’s dream to become a doctor, however, his family couldn’t afford to send him to university. Despite becoming an apprentice and then a journeyman to the local stone mason his nickname, Doctor Donald, stuck.

Don attended the two-room Delnies School which he credited with his later success.

“Everything I learned that was important, I learned from Delnies,” was a favourite quote.

Business in his blood

Don eventually joined the family business, A Tulloch and Sons, working alongside his father and brothers in sawmills, house building, haulage and undertaking.

In 1961 Don married Julia MacAngus. They would go on to have three daughters and in 1966  emigrated to South Africa.

They first landed in Johannesburg but settled in Vanderbijlpark. Staked by a loan from his brothers, Don purchased “Old Bella” – a Cat 95 bulldozer. He embarked on a groundworks and civil engineering career, culminating in projects with South African energy company Sasol, and a deep-water reclamation project in the North Sea for McDermott International.

While in South Africa Don designed, prototyped and patented a corn picking machine. and pioneered the first particle/OSB board plant in the UK. He was also behind the design of a concrete plant in Saudi Arabia.

Donald ultimately sold the family business to UK-based Alfred McAlpine, where he continued as a member of the corporate board of directors.

No retirement in sight

In 1996 Don started working with a company in Idaho. When he was asked to become CEO, he and Julia decided to add North America to their continental resume.

In 2000, after a battle with cancer, Julia passed away.

“It was the end of a chapter, but not the end of the story,” said Julie.

Don made the most of his time in North America by developing oil wells in Wyoming and working on cutting-edge waste-to-energy plants, and mobile water purification units.

His Scottish accent helped Don Tulloch win friends in America where he spent the last years of his life.

In his free time Don became a regular at Carlin Bay Resort where he became friends with Don and Carol Swenson.

Second lease of life

Julie said: “With his Sean Connery accent dad was an instant hit with the Swensons, who decided their sister-in-law, Janice, might like to meet this mystery man from Scotland.”

The couple hit it off and in February 2002 a kilted Don made Janice Swensen his wife.

Described as an “incredible man” driven by diverse interests and an incurable curiosity, Don was constantly researching and learning and kept up-to-date with his boyhood football team, Glasgow Rangers.

‘Roughnecks and royalty’

“There’s no question he had a wonderful life. It was full of adventure, surrounded by the people he loved and who loved him.

“The kid from Nairn, would eventually set foot on the shores of multiple countries and in several continents. He would walk among craftsmen, CEOs, roughnecks and royalty,” added Julie.

Don is survived by his wife Janice and his daughters Julie, Susan and Fiona. He also leaves behind son-in-law Gavin and Mark, and grandchildren Thomas, Donald, Emily, Lewis and Ellie – with whom he had an incredible bond.

A service will be held at Central Lutheran Spokane, Washington on Saturday January 21 at 11am.

