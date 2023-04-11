Obituaries Family’s tribute to popular Aberdeen marketing mogul Scott Hunter, 51 The dad-of-two, who blogged about his brain tumour diagnosis and treatment, died just days after his birthday. By Lindsay Bruce April 11 2023, 11.45am Share Family’s tribute to popular Aberdeen marketing mogul Scott Hunter, 51 Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/obituaries/5599582/scott-hunter-obituary/ Copy Link 0 comment Creative businessman and marketing expert Scott Hunter of Aberdeen. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]
Conversation