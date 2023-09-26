A Place to Remember People of Torry: Norman Reid, who spent his life at Aberdeen Harbour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Obituaries

A Place to Remember People of Torry: Norman Reid, who spent his life at Aberdeen Harbour

His memorial bench plaque represents where his ashes were scattered and the part of the world that had his heart.

By Lindsay Bruce
People of Torry: Ship painter Norman Reid.
People of Torry: Ship painter Norman Reid.

Born on July 15 1945 Norman Reid’s heart and soul was at Aberdeen Harbour.

Looking out over Greyhope Bay then, is the perfect place for his memorial bench.

One of three children for Kiki and Norrie Reid he was born on James Street and went to school by the water as well. In time for secondary school he moved to Torry, enrolling at the academy.

A handyman in every sense of the word, there weren’t many skills that Norman didn’t have. He worked as a roofer for a time, could stand in as a joiner and would eventually put his painting skills to good use.

Falling in love

Norman met his wife Ella Bain in 1957. They married in 1980. They would go on to have four children and though they would live in England for several years, they returned to Kirkhill Place in Torry.

Norman and Ella in their younger years.

Initially a housewife, Ella would go on to support Norman in the family business he launched called Aberdeen Ship Painting. While Norman oversaw the practical elements of the harbour-based firm, Ella did the books.

This would eventually be relaunched as A and N Ship Painting and Cleaning, when Ella’s brother Alan began working with Norman, at the Crombie Road business.

Poignant spot

After many years of health challenges, and eventually a cancer diagnosis, Norman passed away in January 2018.

Ella knew exactly where she should scatter his ashes.

John Ryan, Norman and Ella’s grandson, explained. “My granda lived and worked around Aberdeen Harbour most of his life, so we knew that his ashes had to be in the water there.

“However, one day my gran was walking up there and she said to me ‘there’s a lovely wee bench up there, right near where granda used to fish’.

Norman Reid and his wife Ella on holiday for their granddaughter’s wedding.

“She was referring to the memorial bench with all the plaques on it. She asked me if it would be too cheeky to add a plaque on there for granda as well. So that’s what we did.”

Whenever she could, until her own death last year in November 2022, Ella would drive up, park the car and visit the bench.

“She just loved to sit there and chat away to him. It’s a special place,” added John.

Family connections

The bench is doubly significant for John and his siblings.

For although they are some of Norman and Ella’s nine grandchildren, their other grandfather, Charlie Ryan is also memorialised on the same bench.

“I had forgotten until we started talking, that my other grandda Charlie Ryan, is also on the bench,” added John. “It’s a bit of a picture of what it’s like to come from Torry. Everyone connected, everyone together.”

More from Obituaries

People of Torry: Phyllis Campbell, who made a life in Aberdeen with husband Eric.
A Place to Remember People of Torry: Phyllis Campbell, chemist's assistant who loved Battery…
Obituaries writer Lindsay Bruce who has brought together 11 stories all connected to the one Torry memorial bench.
A place to Remember People of Torry: 11 stories of love and loss from…
Mary Murray, wife of Bob, passed away before she ever found out what happened to her missing daughter.
A Place to Remember People of Torry: Mary Murray, filleter who found love at…
People of Torry: Dad-of-two Charlie Ryan.
A Place to Remember People of Torry: Charlie Ryan, 'a great friend'
People of Torry: fun-loving Patrick "Paddy" Florence
A Place to Remember People of Torry: Paddy Florence, who bravely fought cancer for…
People of Torry: Adam Krzyszpin, who was last seen in the vicinity of the bench.
A Place to Remember People of Torry: Adam Krzyszpin, missing 22-year-old fisherman
People of Torry: Wallace Whyte, who moved to England but treasured his times at the Torry bench.
A Place to Remember People of Torry: Wallace Whyte, whose heart never left Aberdeen
Heartwarming and heartbreaking tales of love and loss revealed in the stories of more plaques.
A Place to Remember People of Torry: Memorial bench stories untold but not forgotten
People of Torry: Bill and Meg Pirie who were very much part of Torry life.
A Place to Remember People of Torry: Bill and Meg Pirie, who fell in…
Mum-of-two Lynne Murray who went missing but has since been declared dead.
A Place to Remember People of Torry: Lynne Murray, missing mum mystery solved