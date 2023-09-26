William Bruce: Founder of Montrose packaging manufacturer, Plasboard, dies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Obituaries

William Bruce: Founder of Montrose packaging manufacturer, Plasboard, dies

At its peak, the firm employed 110 people from its base at the old airfield at Broomfield in the town.

By Chris Ferguson
William Bruce of Montrose manufacturing firm Plasboard.
William Bruce of Montrose manufacturing firm Plasboard.

William Bruce, founder of the Angus and Mearns manufacturing company, Plasboard, has died aged 89.

At its peak the firm, founded in Inverbervie, employed 110 people.

The mainstay of its output became polystyrene boxes for the north-east of Scotland fishing industry which it produced from expanded premises in Montrose.

William Bruce was born in Inverbervie in September 1934 to James and Agnes Bruce of Hillside Farm near the town, and grew up with three younger brothers; Jim, the late David, and Alan.

He was educated in Inverbervie and left school aged 14 to help run the family dairy farm before training as a welder.

Marriage

William met his future wife, Mary, at the dancing at the Angus Hall in Montrose. They married in 1956 and went on to have two daughters, Catriona in 1963 and Alison in 1966.

He had left Bervie aged 18 to work as a farm manager in Rhodesia, with the ambition to own his own farm. He achieved that in 1966, and operated in the country for the next 12 years.

However, because of the political turmoil in Rhodesia, later Zimbabwe, in the 1970s, the family returned to Scotland in 1978.

William Bruce, left, with Plasboard directors, Jimmy Smith, Colin Bruce and David Bruce in 1987.

William joined his brothers Jim and Alan in founding a company in Bervie making precast cattle slats for livestock flooring.

The following year Plasboard was founded to supply fluted plastic boxes for the fish processing industry before branching into the production of polystyrene boxes when the firm moved to Broomfield industrial estate in Montrose.

The three brothers served as directors of Plasboard and were joined by William’s nephew, the late Colin, and, in 1987, his daughter, Alison.

In the late 1980s, Plasboard was bought out by Irish firm, Crean, which in turn sold it to Sundolitt in 2001. William continued to run the firm under the new ownerships and retired aged 67.

A footballer and tennis player in his youth, William was a member of the Chamber of Commerce and a past sponsor of Montrose Football Club. He was also grandfather to Paula, Damien and Lauren.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

More from Obituaries

People of Torry: Phyllis Campbell, who made a life in Aberdeen with husband Eric.
A Place to Remember People of Torry: Phyllis Campbell, chemist's assistant who loved Battery…
Obituaries writer Lindsay Bruce who has brought together 11 stories all connected to the one Torry memorial bench.
A place to Remember People of Torry: 11 stories of love and loss from…
Mary Murray, wife of Bob, passed away before she ever found out what happened to her missing daughter.
A Place to Remember People of Torry: Mary Murray, filleter who found love at…
People of Torry: Dad-of-two Charlie Ryan.
A Place to Remember People of Torry: Charlie Ryan, 'a great friend'
People of Torry: Ship painter Norman Reid.
A Place to Remember People of Torry: Norman Reid, who spent his life at…
People of Torry: fun-loving Patrick "Paddy" Florence
A Place to Remember People of Torry: Paddy Florence, who bravely fought cancer for…
People of Torry: Adam Krzyszpin, who was last seen in the vicinity of the bench.
A Place to Remember People of Torry: Adam Krzyszpin, missing 22-year-old fisherman
People of Torry: Wallace Whyte, who moved to England but treasured his times at the Torry bench.
A Place to Remember People of Torry: Wallace Whyte, whose heart never left Aberdeen
Heartwarming and heartbreaking tales of love and loss revealed in the stories of more plaques.
A Place to Remember People of Torry: Memorial bench stories untold but not forgotten
People of Torry: Bill and Meg Pirie who were very much part of Torry life.
A Place to Remember People of Torry: Bill and Meg Pirie, who fell in…

Conversation