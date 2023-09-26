David McCallum had his own great escapes even before The Man from UNCLE made him a star

It was one of those TV series which struck a nerve and collided with the zeitgeist at the same time as the Beatles were taking the world by storm.

In common with with the Fab Four in music, The Man from UNCLE featured handsome, clean-cut heroes, who were dressed to kill and attracted a global fanbase.

And most of the viewers who tuned into the programme, which pre-dated and often out-spoofed Austin Powers at the same time, were there to watch a quiely-spoken Scottish actor, David McCallum, in the role of Illya Kuryakin, the handsome Russian character who partnered Robert Vaughn’s more robust Napoleon Solo in a series inspired by James Bond which pressed all the right buttons in the 1960s.

McCallum, who was born in Glasgow in 1933, almost died a few times before the Second World War ended. And he recalled the night a strange noise woke him in 1940.

He recalled: “I was very young at the time, but I remember as if it were yesterday. I jumped out of my bed and ran into my parents’ room. And just as the explosion came, I was in my mother’s bed, my arms around her neck as tightly as I could put them.

It was sheer luck we survived

“Sometimes now I wonder why I didn’t strangle her, because I was so scared. The room shook, the house shook, the street shook. Then it was deadly quiet.

“The next morning when everyone went out to survey the street, it almost was not there.

“Our house was still standing, but it was about the only one.”

On another occasion, he stood mesmerised, rooted to the spot, as a V2 rocket destroyed a road, close to where he was standing. “There was nothing I could do except cross my fingers and hope I wasn’t caught up in the explosion. Otherwise….”

A classically trained musician, he conceived a blend of oboe, cor anglais and strings with guitar and drums and recorded four albums with Capitol Records in the 1960s.

But it was as an actor that he made his mark, whether in The Man from UNCLE, Colditz, Sapphire and Steel and such films as The Great Escape, where he worked alongside many of the biggest names in Hollywood, including Steve McQueen, Charles Bronson, James Garner and James Coburn and joined a powerful British cast, who had Richard Attenborough, Gordon Jackson and James Donald among their number.

That was in 1963 and, just a year later, McCallum was the name on everybody’s lips when he took up the role of Kuryakin. As he told the Press & Journal during an interview in 2020, where he reminisced about visiting his aunt Kitty in Macduff and embarking on journeys to the Western Isles, it changed everything for him.

He said: “The buzz around the programme was incredible. I had to be rescued from Central Park by mounted police on one occasion.

“When I went to Macy’s department store, the fans caused $25,000 worth of damage and they had to close Herald Square to get me out of there in one piece.

“I was never really comfortable with all the attention, but you couldn’t help it. The world was changing, the Beatles were everywhere, if you turned up in the States and spoke with a British accent, then people were jumping over themselves to get to you.

“Thankfully, it didn’t last long, but you just have to deal with it. And then whoever was next came along, and you got dropped overnight, which was a relief, to be honest.”

It even reached the White House

McCallum received more fan mail than any other actor in Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer’s history, including such A-list figures as Clark Gable and Elvis Presley.

There was even a record, Love Ya, Illya, performed by best-selling singer Alma Cogan.

And eventually, in a case of art mirroring life, he made a visit to the White House during which, while he was being escorted to meet the US president, a Secret Service agent told him proudly: “You’re the reason that I got this job”.

McCallum appeared on stage, turned up as a guest star in myriad TV series in the 1980s and 1990s, and his mellifluous voice benefited a string of documentary series.

As he moved into his 70s, he had no ambitions to return to another long-running programme after the rigours of filming UNCLE, but that’s exactly what happened in 2003 in another series with an agency known by its initials – CBS’s NCIS.

He adapted like a duck to water

He played Dr Donald “Ducky” Mallard, a cerebral, if rakish, pathologist for the Naval Criminal Investigation Service, an agency which handled all manner of crimes involving the navy or the marines. Mark Harmon was his boss in the popular drama.

McCallum, typically down to earth, admitted that he thought Ducky, who sported glasses and a bow tie and had an eye for pretty women: “looked a little silly, but it was great fun to do”. And he took the role seriously, spending time in the Los Angeles coroner’s office to gain insight into how autopsies were conducted.

He told the P&J: “I was working with Jim Dale on (New York’s) Park Avenue back in 2002 when I got a call from my agent asking me if I was interested in auditioning for the role of a lecherous doctor in a new medical drama.

“I thought to myself ‘why not?’, so I read the script. It was quite interesting and then I was asked to go to California to audition for CBS.

A new challenge, a new success

“It went okay and I was told the very same afternoon that I had got the part.

“You never know how these things will work out or what is around the corner. But NCIS has been a phenomenon, if has attracted huge audiences all over the world and I’m now hearing from people who have watched me in programmes from the 60s and 70s after first noticing me in NCIS. And they ask me things which I’ve forgotten all about.

“You never really retire as an actor. The phone just stops ringing. So I’m very thankful that, whenever things seemed quiet, a new adventure came along for me.”

McCallum happily accepted that he never lost the wide-eyed wonder which he paraded while watching the Tinseltown movies in his youth.

He said: “I grew up going to the local Odeon in Glasgow. If my father went, then we sat in the two and sixpence seats upstairs, otherwise it was the one and three downstairs.

“I watched all these wonderful old black-and-white movies. And then I went to Hollywood to test for The Greatest Story Ever Told, with George Stevens, and met Pat Boone and Roddy McDowall and John Wayne – suddenly you’re in among them all.

“That little boy that went to the Odeon never left me, so it is constantly fascinating.”

He wrote a well-regarded crime book Once a Crooked Man in 2016, which was published in Britain by Sandstone Press. But he talked about Scotland with a note of regret that most of his relatives had died.

As he said: “I feel a little lonely when I go home these days because everybody has gone. But we have plenty of grandchildren to keep us young and they are always a blessing.

Nothing beats my homeland

“I’ve never left Scotland in spirit and the trips up to the north east in the 1950s and 1960s were very special, whether to Macduff or to the Hebrides or into Aberdeen.

“I’ve been all around the world at various stages, but nothing beats my homeland.”

McCallum is survived by his wife of 56 years, Katherine McCallum, his sons Paul, Valentine and Peter, his daughter Sophie and eight grandchildren.