A Place to Remember the Sinclair Family: Inverlochy guest house owners Donald and Annie Sinclair

There wouldn’t be a memorial bench in Inverlochy in honour of the Sinclair family, without Donald Sinclair and his wife Annie.

And the likelihood is, without British Aluminium and the purpose-built village of Inverlochy, there wouldn’t be a “Donald and Annie” either.

For the Highland couple, known for their hard work and hospitality, got together when Donald – known as Dan – came to the village for work.

Generations later there is still a place to remember the pair, and their family, on a memorial bench overlooking the mouth of the River Lochy.

Donald “Dan” Sinclair

Donald Sinclair was born on May 11 1914 in Portree, Skye. His father was killed in the Great War and his mum later remarried a policeman from Dunvegan.

The family – including his brother and half-brother from his mother’s second marriage – eventually moved to Foyers.

Donald came to Fort William for work. Initially working as a part-time coalman, he then found employment, as so many did, with British Aluminium in Inverlochy.

“It’s Annie he’s planning to marry”

On one trip to Fort William Donald met a young Annie Cameron. They fell in love after a courtship which saw him go back and forth on his bike between Foyers and Fort William.

They married in 1936, in her childhood home, Rowan Cottage, on Achintore Road.

Dan later served in the Second World War as a sergeant major with the Territorial Army, in the Cameron Highlanders.

He and Annie had three sons and four daughters.

Dan died on September 10 1987 following a stroke.

Annie Cameron, sister of Danger

Annie Sinclair was born Annie Cameron on July 30 1908.

One of 11, she hailed from Fort William where her father ran a croft and sold milk.

One of Annie’s brothers – Donald “Danger” Cameron – later became provost of Fort William. He earned his nickname from his time living on Fairview Terrace as a child.

A steep bank, which he repeatedly climbed down, became his playground, “giving his parents a near heart attack” and tarring him with a reputation for risk.

Highland hospitality

Annie was a weel kent face in Inverlochy and Fort William. She was a leading light in the Gaelic Mòd and was involved in several local committees.

Florence, Annie’s daughter said: “Being local – when Fort William really wasn’t a big town back then, everybody knew everyone else.

“Mum was really well known, and that didn’t change throughout her life.”

This was in no small part due to the family running a popular bed and breakfast on Abrach Road.

Jim Gamble, Annie’s son-in-law, said: “The front door was never locked, as was the tradition then, and Annie ensured her guests were welcome in the family living room too.

“A wee dram followed a cup of tea and her scones were almost famous.”

Her eldest grandchild, Carolann Davies, shared similar sentiments.

“I spent my summer holidays with Granny Annie and you were never hungry. She was the kindest and best lady ever.”

Annie’s heartache

Annie died aged 79 on July 25 1988 due to cancer.

“She had a lovely nature,” said Florence. “I like to think I’m like her in that respect.

“I have lovely memories of the house always being full. No matter who you were you never left without being fed.

“She could be strict when needed to be, but she was also always really good fun.”

Annie encountered many joys but also suffered terrible heartbreak. Her two youngest sons, memorialised on the bench, died in childhood.

You can read more Sinclair family memorial bench stories here.