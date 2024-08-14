A Place to Remember the Sinclair Family: Inverlochy guest house owners Donald and Annie Sinclair

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
A Place to Remember the Sinclair Family: Inverlochy guest house owners Donald and Annie Sinclair

Annie Sinclair (née Cameron) and husband Donald ran a guest house on Abrach Road but were blighted by tragedy, losing two children.

Mum and dad of the family, Donald and Annie Sinclair of Inverlochy.
Mum and dad of the family, Donald and Annie Sinclair of Inverlochy.
By Lindsay Bruce

There wouldn’t be a memorial bench in Inverlochy in honour of the Sinclair family, without Donald Sinclair and his wife Annie.

And the likelihood is, without British Aluminium and the purpose-built village of Inverlochy, there wouldn’t be a “Donald and Annie” either.

For the Highland couple, known for their hard work and hospitality, got together when Donald – known as Dan – came to the village for work.

Generations later there is still a place to remember the pair, and their family, on a memorial bench overlooking the mouth of the River Lochy.

Donald “Dan” Sinclair

Donald Sinclair was born on May 11 1914 in Portree, Skye. His father was killed in the Great War and his mum later remarried a policeman from Dunvegan.

The family – including his brother and half-brother from his mother’s second marriage – eventually moved to Foyers.

Donald came to Fort William for work. Initially working as a part-time coalman, he then found employment, as so many did, with British Aluminium in Inverlochy.

Donald Sinclair Snr, also known as Dan.

“It’s Annie he’s planning to marry”

On one trip to Fort William Donald met a young Annie Cameron.  They fell in love after a courtship which saw him go back and forth on his bike between Foyers and Fort William.

They married in 1936, in her childhood home, Rowan Cottage, on Achintore Road.

Hillview Guest House, once owned by the Cameron family of Fort William, then named Rowan Cottage.

Dan later served in the Second World War as a sergeant major with the Territorial Army, in the Cameron Highlanders.

Dan Sinclair wearing glasses, right, during his time with the Cameron Highlanders.

He and Annie had three sons and four daughters.

Dan died on September 10 1987 following a stroke.

Annie Cameron, sister of Danger

Annie Sinclair was born Annie Cameron on July 30 1908.

One of 11, she hailed from Fort William where her father ran a croft and sold milk.

Mother-of-seven, Annie Sinclair, née Cameron.

One of Annie’s brothers – Donald “Danger” Cameron – later became provost of Fort William. He earned his nickname from his time living on Fairview Terrace as a child.

A steep bank, which he repeatedly climbed down, became his playground, “giving his parents a near heart attack” and tarring him with a reputation for risk.

Highland hospitality

Annie was a weel kent face in Inverlochy and Fort William. She was a leading light in the Gaelic Mòd and was involved in several local committees.

Florence, Annie’s daughter said: “Being local – when Fort William really wasn’t a big town back then, everybody knew everyone else.

“Mum was really well known, and that didn’t change throughout her life.”

This was in no small part due to the family running a popular bed and breakfast on Abrach Road.

From family photo albums, an image of the Abrach Road guest house run by Annie Sinclair.

Jim Gamble, Annie’s son-in-law, said: “The front door was never locked, as was the tradition then, and Annie ensured her guests were welcome in the family living room too.

“A wee dram followed a cup of tea and her scones were almost famous.”

Her eldest grandchild, Carolann Davies, shared similar sentiments.

“I spent my summer holidays with Granny Annie and you were never hungry. She was the kindest and best lady ever.”

Annie’s heartache

Annie died aged 79 on July 25 1988 due to cancer.

“She had a lovely nature,” said Florence. “I like to think I’m like her in that respect.

“I have lovely memories of the house always being full. No matter who you were you never left without being fed.

Annie Sinclair with her three sons Charlie, Ian and Donald.

“She could be strict when needed to be, but she was also always really good fun.”

Annie encountered many joys but also suffered terrible heartbreak. Her two youngest sons, memorialised on the bench, died in childhood.

You can read more Sinclair family memorial bench stories here.

Conversation