Neil MacPhail: A journalist and a gentleman who covered the biggest cases in the Highlands

The Highlands’ most experienced working journalist has died suddenly at his home in Inverness.

Neil MacPhail was 76 and had spent almost six decades working in newspapers.

He was held in high regard by anyone who met him, whether it be professionally or personally, interviewing personalities and politicians.

Many of his colleagues, clearly shocked at his unexpected death, have queued to pay tribute to him.

Brought up in Campbelltown in Argyll, his father was a farm manager and his mum a teacher.

Neil sought a career in journalism, moving from the west coast to the east to begin working in newspapers.

He began as a trainee with Aberdeen Journals at their original Broad Street headquarters in 1968.

Soon after, he was seconded to the Inverness branch office for a six-month spell as part of his training.

It might have been intended as temporary, but Neil never left the Highland Capital.

His engaging wit and infectious giggle endeared him to everyone who worked there, but it was his talent as a journalist which was most impressive.

He covered all the biggest stories with accuracy, speed, fairness and compassion.

He married Irene and although they later divorced, they remained friendly. They had a daughter Lindsey, head of children’s services and chief social work officer in East Lothian and a son Calum, a paramedic in the Central Belt.

Neil was very proud of their achievements.

He also doted on his grand-daughter – a pony lover, making as many trips south as he could to see all of his family.

Neil MacPhail: A life in journalism

In those early days of his career, Neil did Saturday shifts for a national Sunday newspaper and this extended his reputation.

He decided to set up his own freelance agency and quickly became a success, with his wealth of knowledge and extensive list of contacts rattling up exclusive after exclusive.

However as the industry changed, Neil decided to return to the security of a staff job, again with the P&J for a time.

He was recruited as bureau chief for David Love’s freelance agency. He was an obvious choice for David who was running a PR company in tandem with serving national newspapers and needed Neil at the helm of the agency.

But when the Press and Journal came calling again seeking a north news editor for their Inverness office, Neil took up the challenge.

He relished his new role and enjoyed nurturing the P&J’s younger talent.

In 2015, he was honoured by his peers with the Barron Trophy, in recognition of his lifetime contribution to the industry.

Neil MacPhail: Tributes from friends and colleagues

Former chairman of the Highlands and Islands Media awards judging panel, Gordon Fyfe said: “Neil was a top operator. He was fearless and fair in his quest for news over six decades.

“This is such a huge loss to journalism in the north.”

On his retiral from the P&J, Neil mulled over his future and then the Inverness Courier came calling with the offer of a part-time job.

It didn’t take Neil long to pick up his pen and notebook again for three days a week, tackling a variety of material which his traditional flair and precision.

He was due to be working on the day he died, and when he was not in contact, the alarm bells began ringing. It was not like him.

Neil’s funeral is still to be finalised.

Friend and work colleague for over 50 years, David Love said: “We are all still reeling from the shock.

“Neil gave the impression he was immortal, never really ageing and retaining a humour and mind as sharp as his pen points.

“I have known him since I was a teenager and he helped me immensely on my path in papers.

“Neil liked party-time as we all did, but predominately he never forgot he was a professional and that shone through in everything he did.

“I will miss him greatly.”

‘A good friend and admired journalist’

Retired Inverness-based reporter Alan Dow said of his close friend: “Neil was a good friend and admired journalist.

“He interviewed countless celebrities and at least two prime ministers, Maggie Thatcher and Gordon Brown, while they were on Highland visits.

“He was the first journalist to get an interview many years ago with Renee and Andrew MacRae’s killer Bill MacDowell.

“Neil will be sadly missed by everyone who knew him.”

The P&J’s Inverness head of office Sarah Bruce added: “When I started out, I had the good fortune to be able to watch and learn from Neil while out on jobs.

“He was a great operator and a kind man who always made time for younger journalists.

“He is a great loss, both as a reporter and a friend to many. Our thoughts are with his family.”