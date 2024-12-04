Tributes to Moray pensioner Maurice Dey, whose kindness touched the lives of all who knew him

Family and friends of Maurice Dey – the Archiestown pensioner with ‘a heart of gold’ – have paid tribute to the 77-year-old who died suddenly last month.

The kind-hearted charity fundraiser grew up in Carron, but was widely known in Buckie, Elgin and beyond.

Despite challenges in his life Maurice never lost the ability to smile, and to look out for the interests of others.

‘Difficult’ early years for Dolly’s boy Maurice

Raised by his mum Dolly Grant, Maurice Dey – often known as Mo – was born on May 17 1957, at the family home, Cosy Cottage, in Carron.

A happy child with a beaming smile, Maurice didn’t let his learning difficulties hold him back. However, at five years old he moved into Woodlands Home, Cults, deemed unable to attend mainstream school.

A difficult time for young Maurice, his unhappiness was eased when his mum and siblings moved to Buckie. He was able then to move to Ladysbridge to be closer to them.

‘Mum never wanted to let Maurice go’

Maurice and his siblings Ali, Grigor and Meggie, maintained a strong bond despite living apart for much of his childhood, but he was particularly close to his mum and grandmother.

“Granny Elsie” taught him to knit when he was young and it remained a passion throughout his life. Maurice knitted every day and in later years he enjoyed putting his needles to work creating cat blankets for his own pet, and for the cats of others.

A “treasured member of the family” it always broke his mother’s heart when, after holidays, Maurice would have to leave.

In his funeral tribute it was said that she [Maurice’s mum] would often hide him under the bed when it was time to leave, in order to keep him with them longer.

This devotion to him, from both his mum and siblings, was reciprocated by Maurice.

He joyfully welcomed his brother and sisters-in-law “into his heart”, and he adored his nieces and nephews too.

‘We’re just so proud of Maurice,’ says sister, Meggie

A particular life highlight for Maurice was the time he spent living with his sister Meggie, her husband Andy, and her son Ross, during which time he began attending a day centre.

Though he enjoyed making new acquaintances, Maurice missed his old friends.

“He asked if he could move, and with the help of his support worker he lived a great life,” Meggie said.

In 2004 Maurice requested a move to a quieter home. A place was found in Archiestown and there he shared a house with his friend Peter Robertson. “Great pals” the pair enjoyed holidays and day trips out together.

In 2017, following Peter’s death and supported by his long-term carers, Maurice moved into his own “council house” just around the corner.

It was a big change. Moving to an “on-call system” instead of staff sleeping over at his home, it required Maurice to learn a lot of new information.

“He did so well,” Meggie added, “I think if my mum could have seen him, in his own house, she would never have believed it. She’d have said ‘ach away Meggie, you’re telling me stories…’

“We are all so proud of how far he came.”

Kind-hearted Mo did bucket loads for charity

In his home, Maurice was supported by a team of carers, some of whom had been with him for over 20 years.

“He loved Ellie, Fiona, Jasmine, Liz and Jennifier – ‘his girls’, and they loved him too. He had such a laugh with them,” Meggie added.

Maurice loved to keep himself busy. He loved visits to Loch Park, attending Coastal Creations and Enable Elgin each week. Appreciating both of these groups, Maurice tirelessly raised funds for both. He enjoyed taking part in numerous Kiltwalks and shaking his bucket for donations.

Also a huge fan of musical theatre and attending concerts, especially seeing Daniel O’Donnell, he loved spending time with his best friends Anne Speake and Isobel Weir.

In 2020 A Go Fund Me page was set up by Anne, to help Maurice buy a car, enabling his carers and friends to take him out and about.

Almost £5000 was raised – though the car was later written him off when someone in another car hit his vehicle.

‘He was a generous soul… so kind’

Earlier this year Maurice travelled to Glasgow to attend a conference centred around how best to support people with additional needs and learning difficulties.

Without hesitation, he stood up and spoke about his life.

He often said to people, “I have a brain,” and Maurice was only too willing to use it if it meant helping others.

A “warm, generous soul” he sang for several years as part of the Buckie Christmas Cracker, and was never shy to dole out a hug for those he sensed may need one.

Sudden death came as ‘such a shock’

Maurice passed away on November 11 in Dr Gray’s Hospital, Elgin aged 77 due to kidney problems.

“It was all really quick. He hadn’t been ill really, but took a turn when he was out for a coffee. The next day he was a bit worse again, and so his carers took him to hospital.

“He went downhill very quickly.

“It was a real shock to lose him. I miss him. I think everybody misses him but he had a good innings and he made so many people happy,” Meggie added.

“He had a happy life, especially these last few years.”

‘Sleep well Maurice, sleep well.’

A celebration of Maurice’s life took place at Moray Crematorium. Donations went to his beloved Enable Elgin and Coastal Creations, Buckie.

His favourite hymn, Amazing Grace, was played by a piper.

Hundreds of online tributes have been shared since news of his death was announced.

John Rumbles wrote: “Thoughts with all family and friends. Many great memories of growing up in Rathven playing fitba etc with Maurice. Years later he always took time to stop and speak to us whenever he saw me, shouting ‘Johnny Rummels’, and asking for all the old friends he had in the village. A great character. Sleep well.”

Maurice’s carer of 20 years, Ellie Sharkey, says he’s a huge loss to her.

“He really was such a funny, beautiful, caring person and I don’t know what I’m going to do without him. I have over 20 years of the most amazing memories though.”