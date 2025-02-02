Family remembers ‘bubbly’ farmer who lost her life days before 21st birthday on A96

The Duncan family make the short journey from their home down the A96 to where a young farmer died to place flowers in a pair of wellie boots.

Iona Duncan was just nine days from her 21st birthday when she tragically died after pulling out of a junction and colliding with another vehicle north of Huntly.

The crash occurred on June 30, 2019, and ever since, her family has honoured her with an emotional gesture of laying flowers at the site.

Years on, more than a dozen people have died along the 104-mile stretch of the A96 Inverness to Aberdeen road.

The Press and Journal spoke to Iona Duncan’s family, parents Alex and Irene, and her sister, Kim Turner.

Iona was born to Alex and Irene Duncan on July 9, 1998, in Aberdeen.

She was born more than 15 years after her sister Kim and had two older brothers, Chris and Craig.

Irene, who was 40 when Iona was born, said she was a “gift” to the family.

The family lives at Easter Corrie, a 250-acre farming estate south of Keith, so it was only natural that Iona took an immediate interest in the outdoors and farming.

Alex said she started helping out around the farm as soon as “she could walk”.

He rears cows and sheep on the farm, and Iona took it upon herself to name every one of the dozens of animals on the farm, including livestock, cats and dogs.

Irene said: “She was a happy baby and loved animals. We had a lot of them around the farm, especially cats. We had to keep every kitten.”

Kim added: “Everything had to have a name whether it was the sheep, the cows or the dogs, Iona would give them ridiculous names.”

Iona, at the age of 12, took one lamb named Charlie under her wing as her pet.

Iona Duncan’s family pays tribute to their music-loving farmer

Irene remembers that while Iona believed the sheep to be male, she was actually a female.

She said: “Charlie actually turned out to be a Charlene, but she was still Charlie to Iona.

“She was always walking along the road with pellets in her pocket, so when the sheep saw her, they would go straight to her.”

Attending Botriphnie Primary School nearby, she discovered another passion – music.

She was encouraged to learn the violin from age eight and eventually taught herself how to play guitar.

A country music lover, her favourite artist was Alan Jackson, who inspired her to record a few songs in her own country style.

One song, Heaven, is dedicated to her grandmother, Nan Duncan. Iona sings and plays various instruments, including the guitar, banjo, and fiddle.

Iona, at 17, became a DJ for Keith Community Radio, playing her favourite country songs.

Alex says she believed no one was listening to her, but she had a small number of dedicated fans who enjoyed her style over the airwaves. She was the “the Corrie Quine”.

It was only natural for Iona to start a farming club at Keith Grammar School, which continues to this day in her memory.

One time, Iona took it upon herself to bid for a cow in a livestock auction, her father was watching and was confused when his farm name was called as the winning bid for a calf.

He thought, “Oh no!” so asked his youngest daughter what she had done.

She had bought an 18-month-old calf named Nivea.

Kim recalls it being “a wild beast” and would go for her but was very settled with Iona.

A country girl at heart with a love for all animals

The family chuckled, remembering Iona’s catchphrase she used in many situations – “I’m buzzing!”.

She also had her own grey and white cat, Jaxson, who has grown into a “grumpy old bugger”, according to Irene.

Her “pride and joy” according to Kim was Skye, a black and white collie, she was training to become a working dog.

She wanted to travel more but was a home girl who wanted to continue working on the farm.

Kim said: “She loved everything about it, the countryside, the animals. She loved taking photos with her camera, capturing nature and the peace and quiet.”

She went on to pursue an agriculture qualification at Scotland’s Rural College at Craibstone, along with her best friend Lauren.

In December 2016, Iona took the leap to travel across the globe to New Zealand to work on sheep farms for three months.

Iona’s family wouldn’t see each other over Christmas, so they had their Christmas dinner early.

Irene said: “It was the longest three months of my life at that time having her away from home.

“She always tried to keep in touch, but at times, she was on another part of the island with no service. We were so glad to have her back.”

One time Iona and Irene babysat the grandchildren and Iona was sent for milk and was gone for hours.

Eventually, she returned having snuck off to McDonald’s and left her mum to care for several grandchildren by herself.

Iona Duncan’s family were devastated by her death, including her three young nieces and three young nephews, as she was the “fun aunt”.

‘My whole world turned upside down’ says Iona’s mum

Kim says she has to pass by the spot every time she visits her parents and it’s “hard every time”.

She recalls two days before helping paint her sister’s room while Iona was out on the quadbike tracking down a pregnant cow, which was jumping across the fences.

Irene said: “I remember she said to me, ‘I’ll see you tomorrow mum, I love you’, and I said, ‘I love you too’, never thinking anything of it. That was the last time I spoke to her.”

On the day of her death, Iona went to check on the sheep in a field and was heading back to the farm when the crash happened.

Iona Duncan had been at the wheel of her Dacia Duster, which she had for eight months when she died the next day.

The family, including Kim’s eight-year-old daughter, Kailey, were waiting for her to come home when the police knocked on the door.

Irene said: “My whole world turned upside down in that moment.”

The whole family came together that day to be with each other following the tragedy and to remember Iona for how she lived.

Irene said Iona wrote a letter expressing her love for her, which she has kept and will treasure forever.

She also has a memory box in the sitting room full of precious memories.

Kim remembers Iona as an affectionate sister who gave lots of hugs and said she was the best sister ever.

At the time, Kim would shrug them off saying “I’m the only sister you have”, but now cherishes those memories as they sum up Iona’s “bubbly personality”.

More than five years on, Iona’s death is hard on the family, but they choose to remember Iona as the fun-loving farmer with a love for all things feline and farming.

Our data journalists have been tracking all the incidents on the A96 in recent years. You can see the locations of all the crashes here.

If you have been affected by a tragedy or lost a loved one on the A96, please feel free to get in touch on 07977 043630 or ross.hempseed@pressandjournal.co.uk