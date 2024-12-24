Tributes to Murray Thomson: The ‘real newspaper man’ who has died aged 88

Warm tributes have been paid to retired DC Thomson & Co Ltd director and “real newspaper man” Lewis Murray Thomson who has died aged 88.

The respected businessman and family man from Invergowrie, who was affectionately known as “Mr Murray”, died peacefully at Roxburghe House in Dundee on December 20.

Regarded as a man with “ink in his veins”, he was highly respected throughout DC Thomson for the genuine interest he took in staff.

He had the unique ability to retain detail about staff and their families that made them feel part of the DC Thomson family.

Leading the tributes, Mr Thomson’s son John said: ‘’DC Thomson and our role in the community, meant the world to my father.

“His knowledge of every part of our business and his personal connection with every person in our organisation over his lifetime made him unique and very special.

“Murray will be missed by many current and former colleagues, customers and suppliers with relationships to our business.’’

DC Thomson chairman Christopher Thomson added: “He was the staunchest of supporters of the firm but also a great friend to us all, colleagues and pensioners”.

Who was Murray Thomson?

Born in November 1936, Mr Thomson joined his family’s publishing business, Dundee-based DC Thomson, in 1957.

Over a career that spanned 67 years, he made lasting contributions to the company’s growth and success.

He became a director in 1974 and served on the board until his retirement in 2014.

In addition to his board roles, Mr Thomson was a trustee of the company’s pension funds from 1997. He retired as chairman of the funds in 2007.

Beyond his work at DC Thomson, Mr Thomson played a vital role in supporting the local community.

For 25 years, he served on the board of The Northwood Charitable Trust.

He also contributed to the wider media industry as a non-executive director of Central Television for a decade.

How was Murray Thomson regarded by DC Thomson colleagues?

Graham Huband, managing editor of The Press and Journal described Mr Thomson as a “true gentleman” whose love for newspapers – and how they are produced – was evident to the very end.

“He read our titles – and many others besides – avidly, and with a discerning eye,” said Mr Huband.

“Seldom a week went by without a phone call to the newsroom with a query, or the arrival of a handwritten note commenting on the news of the day.

“That same enthusiasm extended to his colleagues, many of whom worked side by side with him over decades and considered him as a trusted friend.”

Allan Smith, retired head of advertising at the Aberdeen Press & Journal, also had fond memories of a man with “inky fingers”.

“I was very fond of Murray and had a great deal of respect for him both as a person and him being a real newspaper man,” he said.

Memories of his assistant – and a refusal to talk of ‘retirement’

Gail Allardyce, who worked for ‘Mr Murray’ for 34 years as his assistant, said: “Even after his retiral, we didn’t mention the word ‘retire’ as it was still business as usual but just cutting down his days in the office.

“Mr Murray loved catching up with staff both current and former, no matter where he was.

“He was so interested and enthusiastic about anything DCT related and always on the look out for possible stories in the paper.”

Various humorous anecdotes have also been shared.

When a colleague from the Scottish Wedding Directory once suggested he try an electric bike, Murray’s quick reply was: “I’m not old enough to get one of these yet!”

The colleague was nearly 30 years younger than him.

Another anecdote highlighted Mr Thomson’s sharp attention to detail.

Craig Bertie, head of production at DC Thomson & Discovery Print, recalled: “We quietly tested a new paper for The People’s Friend for three weeks.

“One day, Murray came into the office and asked: ‘Why have you changed the paper on The People’s Friend without discussion?’ He was the only person who noticed!”

Murray Thomson was well known across offices of DC Thomson and beyond

Over the decades, Murray contributed greatly to the success of DC Thomson, working across offices in Glasgow, Manchester, London, and Dundee.

For many years, he was based at the former Bank Street premises, overseeing The Courier, advertising, and circulation.

In 1992, he moved to the Kingsway when printing operations relocated, playing a major role in newspaper production, magazines, and contract printing.

Mr Thomson followed in the footsteps of his father, Sidney C. Thomson, a former director and managing director of the company.

His son, John Thomson, continues the family tradition as a current board member.

Even after his official retirement, Mr Thomson’s passion for the company remained undiminished

For the past decade, he was a regular presence at the company’s Meadowside offices.

Mr Thomson enjoyed travelling to London where he attended The Cursitor, an annual gathering of advertising media colleagues.

Meanwhile, tributes have also been paid from the wider community where he was well known for supporting causes around Dundee and beyond.

Murray Thomson did ‘so much over a great many years’

Northwood Charitable Trust chief executive Blair Thomson said that in his role as a trustee over a 25 year period, Murray took a keen interest in enabling the trust to fulfil its objective of making Dundee a better place to work, live and prosper.

He often undertook visits to supported charities in the arts, heritage and culture, health, education and poverty sectors, both in and around the city.

Professor Colin Campbell, chief executive of the James Hutton Institute at Invergowrie, reflected warmly on Murray’s contribution as a board member of the former Scottish Crop Research Institute (SCRI) from 1989-1994 and his enduring connection.

“He had a knack for telling stories with purpose and meaning, and I always learned something new in every conversation,” said Prof. Campbell.

Lewis Murray Thomson is survived by his wife, Margaret; children John, Roger, and Lynn; and grandchildren Emma, Euan, Ben, Zara, Adam, and Sidney.

A funeral service will be held at Dundee Crematorium on Thursday, January 9, 2025, at 11.30am. Family, friends, and colleagues are warmly invited to attend.