Wife’s tribute to popular Fraserburgh shoe shop owner Ernie Reid, 89

For almost 40 years Brochers in need of shoes knew exactly where to go to: they’d stop in to see Ernie Reid.

The 89-year-old “true gentleman”, who died last month, was a mainstay of Fraserburgh for decades, serving the town with school shoes, dancing pumps, and a generous portion of kindness.

Born and raised in the Broch

Ernest Reid – known as Ernie – was born on December 18 1935 in Fraserburgh. Eldest son of Nell and shoe repairer Ernie Reid senior, he had one younger brother, James.

As a child he was evacuated to Lonmay. Ernie started school at Crimond, moving to Fraserburgh Infants. From there he advanced to Fraserburgh Central and on to the academy.

He enjoyed attending Scouts and his Boys’ Brigade “keep fit class.”

On leaving school, Ernie’s first job was at Gray’s Saw Mill. It wasn’t too long before he stepped into the career that would see him fix and sell shoes to the people of Fraserburgh for four decades, punctuated only by two years of National Service.

Benzie and Miller was training ground for branching out on his own

In an interview at his retirement, Ernie said becoming a shoe repairer and seller wasn’t anything he planned, instead he “just sort of fell into it.”

No doubt his father working in the same trade at Broch department store Benzie and Miller played a part.

Indeed, Ernie’s first role in the store was helping his dad “in the back” during the week, repairing shoes, and selling them on the shop floor at weekends.

“Dealing with customers stood him in good stead for when he had his own shop,” said Chris, Ernie’s wife.

In 1955, on a bus tour around the Fraserburgh area, Ernie met fellow Brocher Chris Buchan. Daughter of a well-known butcher, Chris worked in the bank and the two “got chatting” on the bus.

The young couple began a five-year courtship before marrying on February 3 1960.

In 1963 their son Derek was born, followed by daughter Nicola in 1968.

“Sadly, we have just missed our 65th wedding anniversary,” Chris said.

‘E Reid Shoe Repairer and Retailer’

When Benzie’s closed in 1968, Ernie took on a number of jobs including a stint in the tool factory, all the while helping his father who had opened his own store in the town.

In 1973, following a decline in his father’s health, Ernie took over his dad’s shoe repair business, moving to 27 Frithside Street before finally settling in Mid Street, where E Reid Shoe Repairer and Retailer was best known.

Primary teacher Chris would help her husband at the weekends, supported by a loyal band of part-time “Saturday girls” – especially during the 1990s when the store was busiest. Ernie’s daughter Nicola also worked in the store, happy to help her dad.

Providing the shoes of Fraserburgh families was a diverse trade.

Not only did Ernie have a wide selection of school shoes, he also trained so he could fit and fix Highland dancing pumps.

Traditional football and cricket boots, suitcases, leather belts and bags were also among his stock – all items which he learned how to masterfully mend.

A business card for the store mentions brands Gola, Hi-tech, Startrite and Lotus.

Laura Elizabeth Clark paid tribute to Ernie online.

She wrote: “Sorry to hear. I got my first pair of Doc Martens from Ernie. Lovely man.”

Ernie was just the ticket for town’s entertainment trade

With no saddler in the town, Ernie was often called upon to use his leather and sewing skills to serve the equestrian community. He was lauded for his creativity in turning knee-high boots and leather jackets into garments for Sealed Knot re-enactments.

“On one occasion he made bespoke straps for a golfer who had lost his arm,” said Chris.

“Ernie created something so the golfer was able to hold his clubs with his prosthetic arm. I thought that was marvellous,”

Being one of the busiest shops in the Broch, Ernie became known for a second area of expertise.

“He was the ticket man,” smiled Chris.

Called upon to sell tickets for whatever event was happening in town, even the agents of touring attractions like wrestling and theatre shows would enlist Ernie’s help to fill their seats.

‘Ernie was a lovely, humble man’

After 40 years repairing and selling shoes, the founder member of Fraserburgh Traders Association retired in 2003, when it became cheaper to throw away shoes and buy a new pair, rather than have them mended.

A popular figure in the town, Ernie enjoyed bowling at Fraserburgh Leisure Centre and for the West End Bowling Club. A great bridge player and Burns poetry fan, he and Chris also loved social dancing.

In latter years, when he was no longer fit to potter in his greenhouse or cultivate his dahlias, Ernie could be found sitting in his chair by the fire – better known as “granda’s office” – going through book after book.

Adored by his three grandchildren, Fraser, Lara and Logan, even when his health meant stopping some of the things he loved, he always maintained a positive attitude.

“‘There’s no point in being disappointed,’ he’d say, ‘just find something else to do’,” Chris explained.

“He was a lovely, humble man.”

Final farewell to a true gentleman

Suffering from a lung condition, Ernie’s health got progressively worse more recently.

Still enjoying his eclectic taste in music, political TV shows, and visits from family and friends, he was admitted to hospital in December.

After three weeks in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, he was transferred back to Fraserburgh.

“Sadly we never got him home,” Chris said. “He passed away on January 7th.”

A celebration of his life took place on January 17 at Alexander Buchan Funeral Directors, followed by a private burial at Kirkton Cemetery.

“Ernie was so modest and unassuming,” his wife of 64 years said. “We miss him dearly.”

Community tributes by the hundred

The people of Fraserburgh agree. On the online notice of Ernie’s death, hundreds of people paid tribute.

Myra McRobbie wrote: “Sorry to read this, thinking of you all. He was a lovely man who had so much patience when I was looking for new dancing pumps.”

Angela Wilken added: “My thoughts are with Chris and the family. Fond memories of working in the shoe shop with him, a true gentleman.”

Similarly, Andrew Lamb described Ernie as a “kind and gentle soul.” Suzanne Sutherland also added her fond memories of “reminiscing my dancing days when I got fitted for all my dancing shoes and pumps. A lovely man.”

