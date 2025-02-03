Wife’s tribute to popular Fraserburgh shoe shop owner Ernie Reid, 89

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wife’s tribute to popular Fraserburgh shoe shop owner Ernie Reid, 89

Repairer and seller of shoes for decades in the Broch, fond memories of Ernie have been shared online.

Ernie Reid - in his traditional apron, with wife Chris.
Ernie Reid - in his traditional apron, with wife Chris.
By Lindsay Bruce

For almost 40 years Brochers in need of shoes knew exactly where to go to: they’d stop in to see Ernie Reid.

The 89-year-old “true gentleman”, who died last month, was a mainstay of Fraserburgh for decades, serving the town with school shoes, dancing pumps, and a generous portion of kindness.

Born and raised in the Broch

Ernest Reid – known as Ernie – was born on December 18 1935 in Fraserburgh. Eldest son of Nell and shoe repairer Ernie Reid senior, he had one younger brother, James.

As a child he was evacuated to Lonmay. Ernie started school at Crimond, moving to Fraserburgh Infants. From there he advanced to Fraserburgh Central and on to the academy.

He enjoyed attending Scouts and his Boys’ Brigade “keep fit class.”

Ernie, during his stint in the Royal Ordinance Corps, from 1957-59.

On leaving school, Ernie’s first job was at Gray’s Saw Mill. It wasn’t too long before he stepped into the career that would see him fix and sell shoes to the people of Fraserburgh for four decades, punctuated only by two years of National Service.

Benzie and Miller was training ground for branching out on his own

In an interview at his retirement, Ernie said becoming a shoe repairer and seller wasn’t anything he planned, instead he “just sort of fell into it.”

No doubt his father working in the same trade at Broch department store Benzie and Miller played a part.

Indeed, Ernie’s first role in the store was helping his dad “in the back” during the week, repairing shoes, and selling them on the shop floor at weekends.

“Dealing with customers stood him in good stead for when he had his own shop,” said Chris, Ernie’s wife.

Chris and Ernie Reid on their Diamond wedding anniversary.

In 1955, on a bus tour around the Fraserburgh area, Ernie met fellow Brocher Chris Buchan. Daughter of a well-known butcher, Chris worked in the bank and the two “got chatting” on the bus.

The young couple began a five-year courtship before marrying on February 3 1960.

In 1963 their son Derek was born, followed by daughter Nicola in 1968.

“Sadly, we have just missed our 65th wedding anniversary,” Chris said.

‘E Reid Shoe Repairer and Retailer’

When Benzie’s closed in 1968, Ernie took on a number of jobs including a stint in the tool factory, all the while helping his father who had opened his own store in the town.

In 1973, following a decline in his father’s health, Ernie took over his dad’s shoe repair business, moving to 27 Frithside Street before finally settling in Mid Street, where E Reid Shoe Repairer and Retailer was best known.

A familiar sight in Fraserburgh, Ernie’s shoe store.

Primary teacher Chris would help her husband at the weekends, supported by a loyal band of part-time “Saturday girls” – especially during the 1990s when the store was busiest. Ernie’s daughter Nicola also worked in the store, happy to help her dad.

Providing the shoes of Fraserburgh families was a diverse trade.

Not only did Ernie have a wide selection of school shoes, he also trained so he could fit and fix Highland dancing pumps.

Traditional football and cricket boots, suitcases, leather belts and bags were also among his stock – all items which he learned how to masterfully mend.

Stacked to the roof with stock, Ernie is shown inside his Broch shoe shop.

A business card for the store mentions brands Gola, Hi-tech, Startrite and Lotus.

Laura Elizabeth Clark paid tribute to Ernie online.

She wrote: “Sorry to hear. I got my first pair of Doc Martens from Ernie. Lovely man.”

Ernie was just the ticket for town’s entertainment trade

With no saddler in the town, Ernie was often called upon to use his leather and sewing skills to serve the equestrian community. He was lauded for his creativity in turning knee-high boots and leather jackets into garments for Sealed Knot re-enactments.

“On one occasion he made bespoke straps for a golfer who had lost his arm,” said Chris.

“Ernie created something so the golfer was able to hold his clubs with his prosthetic arm. I thought that was marvellous,”

Watched on by children, Ernie Reid demonstrates the skill of repairing shoes.

Being one of the busiest shops in the Broch, Ernie became known for a second area of expertise.

“He was the ticket man,” smiled Chris.

Called upon to sell tickets for whatever event was happening in town, even the agents of touring attractions like wrestling and theatre shows would enlist Ernie’s help to fill their seats.

‘Ernie was a lovely, humble man’

After 40 years repairing and selling shoes, the founder member of Fraserburgh Traders Association retired in 2003, when it became cheaper to throw away shoes and buy a new pair, rather than have them mended.

A popular figure in the town, Ernie enjoyed bowling at Fraserburgh Leisure Centre and for the West End Bowling Club. A great bridge player and Burns poetry fan, he and Chris also loved social dancing.

In latter years, when he was no longer fit to potter in his greenhouse or cultivate his dahlias, Ernie could be found sitting in his chair by the fire – better known as “granda’s office” – going through book after book.

Celebrating his retirement, Ernie Reid of Fraserburgh.

Adored by his three grandchildren, Fraser, Lara and Logan, even when his health meant stopping some of the things he loved, he always maintained a positive attitude.

“‘There’s no point in being disappointed,’ he’d say, ‘just find something else to do’,” Chris explained.

“He was a lovely, humble man.”

Final farewell to a true gentleman

Suffering from a lung condition, Ernie’s health got progressively worse more recently.

Still enjoying his eclectic taste in music, political TV shows, and visits from family and friends, he was admitted to hospital in December.

Pictured in happier times when his three grandchildren were still young, Ernie Reid.

After three weeks in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, he was transferred back to Fraserburgh.

“Sadly we never got him home,” Chris said. “He passed away on January 7th.”

A celebration of his life took place on January 17 at Alexander Buchan Funeral Directors, followed by a private burial at Kirkton Cemetery.

“Ernie was so modest and unassuming,” his wife of 64 years said. “We miss him dearly.”

Community tributes by the hundred

The people of Fraserburgh agree. On the online notice of Ernie’s death, hundreds of people paid tribute.

Myra McRobbie wrote: “Sorry to read this, thinking of you all. He was a lovely man who had so much patience when I was looking for new dancing pumps.”

As part of a town exhibit, Ernie demonstrated the traditional skills of shoe repairing.

Angela Wilken added: “My thoughts are with Chris and the family. Fond memories of working in the shoe shop with him, a true gentleman.”

Similarly, Andrew Lamb described Ernie as a “kind and gentle soul.” Suzanne Sutherland also added her fond memories of “reminiscing my dancing days when I got fitted for all my dancing shoes and pumps. A lovely man.”

You can read the family’s announcement here. 

Conversation