Family’s tribute to ‘selfless’ Aberdeen mum and charity volunteer Miriam Gardiner

She died just two weeks after finding out her cancer had returned.

Former nurse and charity volunteer Miriam Gardiner of Cornhill, Aberdeen.
Former nurse and charity volunteer Miriam Gardiner of Cornhill, Aberdeen.
By Lindsay Bruce

The family of Aberdeen mum Miriam Gardiner have paid tribute to the “selfless” nana who died just two weeks after finding out her cancer had returned.

The devoted charity worker, 63, who grew up in the flat above Aberdeen Salvation Army Citadel – worked and volunteered for churches in the city.

Salvation Army upbringing for talented singer Miriam

Though she lived in the Granite City from the age of seven, Miriam was born on March 5 1961 in Coleraine, Northern Ireland. She was the youngest of Walton and Elizabeth Platt’s six children.

Moving to Aberdeen, her father became the caretaker for Aberdeen Salvation Army Citadel, and her mother was an officer in the same church. The family lived in a flat at the top of the citadel, and all became involved in the organisation’s brass band.

A young Miriam Gardiner née Platt, who was born in Northern Ireland but raised in Aberdeen.

Miriam played cornet and developed a strong Christian faith from childhood. She loved church, music, and singing. She was especially good at harmonising – a skill she would utilise many times over the years.

‘Mum made sure we always had a happy childhood’

Miriam attended Hanover Street Primary School then Linksfield Academy, and on leaving education decided to become a nurse.

Though it was a career that suited her caring nature, following her mother’s death in 1980, when Miriam was just 19, she found it difficult to work on the very wards where her mum had been treated.

Instead, she moved into psychiatric nursing, posted to Cornhill Hospital.

In 1989 Miriam married Simon Gardiner. Though the relationship eventually broke down, they had two children together, Daniel and Bethany.

Daniel Gardiner with mum Miriam, sister Bethany and her groom Andy McDonagh, and Daniel’s wife Hatty.

“We had such a happy childhood.,” Daniel (34) said. “Full of fun, love and laughter. My mum always worried that she wasn’t providing enough for us, but we felt like we had won the jackpot having her as our mum.”

Miriam, who lived in Cornhill, Aberdeen, continued to work as a nurse “on and off” while the children were small, eventually becoming a full-time mum for a season.

‘She was always more concerned with others than she was herself’

Known as a “woman of peace” who could always “turn the other cheek”, she strived to create a warm, happy and peaceful home for her family.

“As we moved into our teenage years, mum started volunteering as a finance
administrator at The Junction Church, Aberdeen. That later became her full-time job,” Bethany (31) explained.

Miriam remained in that role until a cancer diagnosis in 2021.

Always smiling, kind-hearted Miriam Gardiner.

Following extensive treatment and surgery she was given the all-clear in 2022, just in time to enjoy being a nana for the first time to Daniel’s little girl, Olivia.

“We both worried that she hadn’t fully recovered but mum being mum, she never
complained and just pushed through,” Daniel said.

“She was always more concerned about others around her than her own wellbeing,” added Bethany.

Kind-hearted Miriam volunteered at numerous Aberdeen projects

In 2024 her second granddaughter Hailey was born.

Miriam doted on the girls and enjoyed every minute she had with them both.

Though she had to leave paid employment due to health challenges Miriam volunteered each week with a school programme called the Flourish Project, regularly at the Bethany Christian Trust’s Toastie Club,  and with a ministry to elderly people in Aberdeen.

A member of King’s Church, Bridge of Don, Miriam also gave her time to serving in the coffee bar and singing in the choir.

Mother and son, Miriam and Daniel Gardiner.

With any other free time she loved to bake, explore National Trust properties, and to spend time with her siblings and their families.

‘We’re just so devastated to lose our mum’

Towards the end of 2024 Miriam fell ill with what she thought was a bad flu. Unable to shake it, her family were “blindsided” to discover her cancer had returned.

She passed away on January 2.

“Just two weeks after finding out she was fighting cancer again, mum died in hospital. She was just 63,” said Bethany.

Maintaining a strong faith even “in the face of death” her children say they learned so much from their mother watching her handle even the toughest of diagnoses.

Bethany McDonagh and her mum Miriam Gardiner.

“She didn’t bat an eyelid from the moment we were told the cancer had recurred until the moment she passed. She was strong and held onto peace throughout. Mum was more concerned about us than herself,” added Daniel.

“It’s such a devastating loss and we feel like a huge part of our life
is missing but mum held on to the hope of heaven, so we have that hope too.”

‘She was just so selfless, and we miss her’

Quiet and unassuming, Miriam’s children have been “hugely impacted” by the number of messages noting how inspirational their mother was.

“We’ve been blown away by the amount of people telling us of how mum made a
huge impression on their lives. She wasn’t loud, she wasn’t hugely charismatic but the impact of her life has resonated further than anything we could have imagined,” said Daniel.

“Woman of peace” Miriam Gardiner, who previously worked for Aberdeen’s Junction Church.

“One word keeps standing out: ‘selfless’. She always put others first. Always considered others’ feelings above her own. She loved those around her in words and in action,” added Bethany.

A celebration of her life took place on January 17.

Bethany and Daniel are now taking comfort in memories of going with their mum to Ireland, and how much Miriam also enjoyed a trip home last year with her siblings. They say her belly laugh is unforgettable, and “the faith she instilled” in them is something they’ll treasure.

Miriam Gardiner, centre, on a recent trip to Ireland. From left is brother-in-law Brian Inglis, best friend Gill Cruickshank, Miriam, sister Glenda Inglis, sister-in-law Joan and brother Wilf Platt.

“We miss her so much, and only wish she had more time with her grandchildren,” added Daniel.

Miriam is survived by her son Daniel, daughter Bethany, daughter-in-law Hatty, son-in-law Andy, granddaughters Olivia and Hailey, and her siblings Stephen, David, Glenda, Wilfred, Tim, and their families.

Conversation